Thai

A Thai Cafe Portage

586 Reviews

$$

7089 S Westnedge Ave

Portage, MI 49002

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Peanut Curry Noodle
Peanut Curry Veggie

Starters

Combo Appetizer

$11.00

2 pcs., each of fried spring rolls, muang goong, chicken satay, and crab rangoon. Served with peanut and sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Spring Rolls

$1.75

Seasoned cabbage, noodle and carrot wrapped in a crispy shell wrap.

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Cream cheese and imitation crab meat wrapped in a wonton dough and fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Muan Goong

$7.00

Chicken and shrimp wrapped in a crispy shell wrap. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Chicken tenders marinated in a coconut milk and spices. Fried on a bamboo skewer and glazed with peanut sauce.

Fresh Summer Rolls

$6.00

Spring mix, carrot, red cabbage and vermicelli noodle wrapped in a clear rice paper wrap and served with summer sauce

Salads

Papaya Salad

$8.00

A traditional Thai salad with shredded green papaya and sliced tomato tossed in our homemade sweet, tamarind vinaigrette and served over a bed of spring mix. Topped with shredded carrot and crushed peanuts.

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Sliced cucumber and tomato tossed in our house tamarind vinaigrette dressing and served over a bed of spring mix and topped with shredded carrot and crushed peanuts

House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, tomato, carrot, red cabbage, and bean sprout drizzled with our signature peanut sauce.

Mango Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Diced mango, green papaya, sliced tomato and spring mix in our traditional salad dressing. Sprinkled with white and black sesame seeds.

Soups

Hot and sour broth with coconut milk. It gives the soup a sweeter flavor with the added coconut milk.

Tom Yum

$3.00+

Thai styled hot and sour soup

Tom Kha

$3.00+

Tom Yum Noodle

$12.00

Large bowl of Tom Yum soup served with thin rice noodles and garnished with fresh cilantro and green onion.

Tom Kha Noodle

$12.00

Large bowl of Tom Kha soup with thin noodles and garnished with fresh cilantro, green onion, fried onion and fried garlic.

Pho Noodle Soup

$12.00

Homemade beef broth with choice of protein, bean sprout, fresh basil, fresh cilantro, green onion, fried garlic, and fried onion.

Curry

Masaman

$15.50

Potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion and peanuts in a yellow, masaman curry sauce

Gaeng Garee

$15.50

Potato, onion, and carrot in a yellow curry sauce

Potato & Veggie

$15.50

Potato, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini, green bean, bamboo and baby corn in a yellow curry sauce

Veggie Curry

$15.50

Baby corn, bamboo, green bean, zucchini, bell pepper, carrot and broccoli in a yellow curry sauce

Prik King

$15.50

Broccoli, bamboo, onion, carrot, and green bean in a ginger, yellow curry sacue

Peanut Curry Veggie

$15.50

Broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini, green bean, bamboo and baby corn in a peanut curry sauce

Pad Ped

$15.50

Onion, bell pepper, and eggplant in a creamy red curry sauce

Pa Nang

$15.50

Peas, carrot, bell pepper, and green bean in a red curry sauce

Gaeng Gai

$15.50

Strip bamboo and bell pepper in a red curry sauce

Gaeng Pa

$15.50

Green bean, baby corn, strip bamboo and eggplant in a jungle, red curry with NO COCONUT MILK.

Kew Wan

$15.50

Peas, carrot, eggplant, bamboo, baby corn and bell pepper in a sweet green curry sauce

Stir Fry

Pad Prik

$15.50

Bell pepper and onion in a brown sauce

Basil

$15.50

Fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, and green bean in a basil, brown sauce

Ginger

$15.50

Onion, carrot, green bean, and bamboo in a ginger, brown sauce

Tossed Veggies

$15.50

Broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini, green bean, bamboo and baby corn in brown sauce

Cashew

$15.50

Onion, bell pepper, zucchini, bamboo, carrot and cashew nuts in a brown sauce

Almond

$15.50

Onion, zucchini, bamboo, carrot, bell pepper and almonds in a brown sauce

Kana

$15.50

Broccoli and carrot in a brown sauce

Sweet & Sour

$15.50

Pineapple, onion, bell pepper and carrot in a sweet and sour sauce

Noodle & Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$15.50

Egg, onion, and bean sprout in a sweet, tangy sauce

Deluxe Pad Thai

$15.50

Egg, bean sprout, onion and wide noodle in a sweet tangy sauce

Curry Pad Thai

$15.50

Onion, bean sprout and thin noodle in a yellow curry sauce

Chee-Z-Noodles

$15.50

Thin noodle, onion, carrot, baby corn, and bamboo in a chee-z, yellow curry sauce

Peanut Curry Noodle

$15.50

Broccoli, zucchini, and green bean in a peanut curry sauce

Fusion Noodle

$15.50

Drunken Noodle

$15.50

Broccoli, carrot, onion, green bean and wide noodle in a tangy basil brown sauce

Pad Seew

$15.50

Broccoli, bean sprout and egg with wide noodles in a brown sauce

3 Flavor Noodle

$15.50

Bamboo, green bean, carrot, and onion and wide noodle in a sweet, tangy, brown soy sauce

Northern Noodle

$15.50

Tomato, peanut curry over wide noodles, garnished with fresh cilantro and green onion

Traditional Chinese Fried Rice

$15.50

Egg, peas, carrot and onion.

Bangkok Fried Rice

$15.50

Broccoli, green bean, carrot, onion, egg and cashew nuts

Basil Fried Rice

$15.50

Fresh basil, onion, peas, carrot, bell pepper and green bean, add a splash of brown sauce and a hint of black pepper for that extra zing.

Curry Fried Rice

$15.50

Peas, carrot, egg, onion, and pineapple in a yellow curry sauce

Rainbow Fried Rice

$15.50

Lightly seasoned, pineapple, egg, onion, peas and carrot

Herb Fried Rice

$15.50

Lightly seasoned, pineapple, egg, peas, carrot and onion tossed together and topped with seaweed, fried onion, fried garlic, sesame seeds, fresh cilantro and green onion.

Specialties

Lightly battered, sliced chicken breast and fried to a crisp then tossed in our signature sesame sauce and served with broccoli, bell pepper, green bean and carrot

A Thai Cafe Chicken

$17.99

Sliced white meat chicken, battered and fried until crispy and crunchy, then tossed with broccoli, carrot, green bean, and bell pepper in a mozzarella, peanut curry sauce

Sesame Chicken

$17.99

Mozzarella Masaman

$17.99

Sliced chicken breast meat, battered in our spicy mix and fried until crispy and tossed with our masaman curry with melted mozzarella on top. Served with broccoli, potato, carrot, and onion

Crispy Chicken

$17.99

Lightly fried and battered sliced white meat chicken served over broccoli, baby corn, carrot, and green bean glazed with the signature, crispy chicken, pineapple sauce.

Thai House Special

$18.99

Chicken, beef, shrimp, bell pepper, carrot, and green bean stir fried in our ginger, basil brown sauce.

Pad Ped Catfish

$17.99

Lightly battered and fried catfish filet topped with onion, bell pepper, and eggplant in a red curry sauce

Masaman Tilapia

$17.99

Lightly battered and fried tilapia filet topped with potato, onion, carrot, bell paper, and roasted peanuts in a red curry sauce

Golden Plate

$20.99

Lightly battered catfish filet and fried then topped with beef, shrimp, onion, green bean, carrot, peas, and zucchini in a ginger, yellow curry sauce

Choo Chee Catfish

$17.99

LIGHTLY BATTERED AND FRIED CATFISH FILET GLAZED WITH AND RED CURRY, WITHOUT COCONUT MILK. SERVED WITH BELL PEPPER, GREEN BEAN AND BROCCOLI

Kew Wan Tilapia

$17.99

Sides

SIDE Rice

$1.00

SIDE Veggies

$3.00

SIDE Noodles

$4.00

SIDE Egg Noodle

$5.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$4.00

Egg, peas, carrot and onion

SIDE Bangkok Fried Rice

$5.00

Egg, broccoli, carrot, peas, onion, green bean and cashew nuts

SIDE Curry Frid Rice

$5.00

Egg, peas, carrot, pineapple and onion

SIDE HERB

$5.00

egg, peas, carrot, onion, seaweed, sesame seeds, fried onion, fried garlic, fresh cilantro and green onion

SIDE RAINBOW

$5.00

Peas, egg, carrot, pineapple, and onion

SIDE BASIL Fried Rice

$5.00

Egg, fresh basil, onion, peas, carrot, bell pepper, and green bean with a black pepper sauce

2 oz PNUT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE CURRY

$5.00

2 oz Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.75

CHILI OIL

$0.25

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.00

Encore

$6.00

Sun-awberwi Plate

$6.00

Amira's Delight

$6.99

Thai It All Together

Peanut Curry

$10.99+Out of stock

Masaman Curry

$7.99+Out of stock

Pop (can)

VANILLA COKE

$1.50Out of stock

COKE

$1.50

DIET

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

ZERO

$1.50

CHERRY

$1.50

DR. PEPPER

$1.50

VERNORS

$1.50Out of stock

CHERRY VANILLA COKE

$1.50

LEMONADE

$1.50Out of stock

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.50Out of stock

MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.50

ROOT BEER

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Tea & Coffee

ICED TEA

$3.00+

THAI ICED TEA

$4.00+

THAI GREEN TEA

$4.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$4.00+

BUBBLE TEA

$6.00+

HOT TEA (Green)

$1.50

HOT TEA

$1.50Out of stock

OTHERS

Sparkling Raspberry

$5.00

CHA CHA CHIA

$5.00

AHA

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

PERRIER

$3.00Out of stock

GREEN SODA

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small, family owned, local restaurant. We've been in the Kalamazoo area for almost 20years. We love what we do here and are proud to be a part of this great community. So, come on in let us do the work, while you relax and enjoy a great meal with your family, friends and loved ones. STAY IN | TAKE OUT | CATER | ORDER ONILINE

Website

Location

7089 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002

Directions

