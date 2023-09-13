Main Menu

Combos

Combos include beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

# 1 Classic Taco Combo

$8.22

Two classic tacos, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#2 Taco Deluxe Combo

$8.67

Two taco deluxes, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#3 Cheezy Taco Combo

$8.67

Two cheezy tacos, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#4 Funny Taco Combo

$8.67

Two Funny tacos, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#5 Burrito Deluxe Combo

$10.56

A burrito deluxe, a classic taco, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#6 Tostada Combo

$8.89

A tostada, a classic taco, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#7 Sancho Combo

$10.29

A Sancho, a classic taco, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#8 Taco Salad Combo

$11.00

A taco salad, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#9 Wet Burrito Combo

$11.06

A wet burrito, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#10 Bob's Burrito Combo

$12.09

A Bob's burrito, a classic taco, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#11 Quesadilla Combo

$9.78

A quesadilla, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#12 Nachos Supreme Combo

$10.45

A nacho supreme, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#13 Bob's Wet Combo

$12.00

A Bob's wet burrito, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

#14 Mini Combo

$8.67

A mini nacho OR mini wet burrito OR mini taco salad, beans, rice, homemade tortilla chips, and a fountain drink

Tacos

Tacos made on homemade 6" crunchy corn tortillas or 6" soft flour

Bousfield Blast

$2.99

Cheese Blast with chicken. In memory of Amy Bousfield, creator

Cheese Blast

$2.21

Burrito shell filled with cheese. Rolled & melted.

Cheezy Taco

$2.56

Soft shell with ground beef, cheese, sour cream. Melted or grilled.

Cheezy Taco Deluxe

$2.87

Soft shell with ground beef, beams, cheese, sour cream. Melted or grilled.

Classic Taco

$2.21

Ground beef, lettuce, cheese & tomato. Hard or soft shell

Funny Taco

$2.56

A fan favorite! Hard shell classic taco wrapped in a soft shell with nacho cheese

Funny Taco Deluxe

$2.87

A Funny taco with beans and sour cream

Walking Taco

$4.99+

Homemade tortilla chips, ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, cheese, sour cream & tomato

Taco Deluxe

$2.56

Pinto beans, ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheese & tomato. Hard or soft shell

Funny Taco Emergency Kit

$25.74

All the ingredients needed to make ten Funny Tacos, packaged to build-your-own

Lucky Taco

Lucky Taco

$2.99

A classic hard shell taco, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with guacamole in between.

Burritos

All burritos made on a 10" flour tortilla

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$3.08

Refried beans and cheese

Beef and Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Ground beef and cheese

Bob's Burrito

$7.20

Pinto beans, Spanish rice, ground beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & black olives

Bob's Mini Wet Burrito

$6.69

Half size Bob's wet burrito

Bob's Wet Burrito

$9.47

Bob’s Burrito covered in mild sauce & cheese. Melted. Side of tortilla chips

Burrito Deluxe

$5.77

Pinto beans, ground beef, sour cream, cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Classic Burrito

$4.99

Pinto beans, ground beef & cheese.

Enchilada

$7.55

Mini Wet Burrito

$6.17

Half size wet burrito

Sancho

$5.55

Ground beef, cheese, lettuce & tomato

Wet Burrito

$8.44

Classic Burrito covered in mild sauce & cheese. Melted. Side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream & tortilla chips

Bob's Boundless Burrito Bowl

$8.74

Bob’s Burrito without the shell. Served with tortilla chips & a side of sour cream.

Tostadas

Tostada

$3.33

Flat hard shell with pinto beans, ground beef, lettuce, cheese & tomato

Funny Tostada

$7.55

Flat hard shell with pinto beans, ground beef, cheese, wrapped in a burrito shell with nacho cheese, grilled. Side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream & tortilla chips.

Nachos

Bean Dip

$3.99

Refried beans, nacho cheese, and mild sauce served with homemade tortilla chips

Chips Only

$1.57+

Our homemade tortilla chips

Mini Nachos Supreme

$5.77

Half size nacho supreme

Nachos Supreme

$7.78

Ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, cheese, sour cream & tomato on tortilla chips

Nachos with Beef

$6.69

Homemade tortilla chips, ground beef, and nacho cheese

Nachos with Side

$2.82+

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.33

Mini Salad

$5.77

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$7.55

A 10" flour tortilla with your choice of protein & cheese. Grilled. Side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream & tortilla chips

Mini Quesadilla

$5.45

A 6" flour tortilla with your choice of protein & cheese. Grilled. Side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream & tortilla chips

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.43+

Bottled Water

$1.46

Cup for Water

$0.50

Sides

Side Beef

$0.99+

Side Chicken

$0.99+

Side Beans

$0.59+

Side Rice

$0.59+

Side Tomatoes

$0.49+

Side Onions

$0.49+

Side Olives

$0.49+

Side Jalapenos

$0.49+

Side Lettuce

$0.40+

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.59+

Side Sour Cream

$0.89+

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.18+

Nacho Cheese

$1.21+

Guacamole

$1.88+

Salsa

$0.75+

Extreme Salsa

$1.10

Side Sauce

$0.20+

Side Dressing

$0.69+

Dessert

Cookies

$0.65+

