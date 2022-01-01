Taco Bob's imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Bob's Vicksburg

151 Reviews

$

108 W Washington St

Vicksburg, MI 49097

Choose your catering style

Let your guests build their own Taco Bob's creation with any of these buffet style catering options. Every catering comes with plates, utensils, napkins, and a Taco Bob's expert to set it all up! Prices are per person.
The Original

The Original

$11.29

The taco bar that started it all. The OG Taco Bob's Bar includes just about every ingredient in our kitchen so your guests can really get creative. Includes: Your choice of proteins, beans and rice, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, black olive, salsa, mild and hot sauce, sour cream, nacho cheese, guacamole, homemade tortilla chips, hard shells, and soft shells.

Nacho Bar

Nacho Bar

$9.99

Let your guests style a Taco Bob's Nacho Supreme any way they like it. Start with our homemade tortilla chips and pile on your favorite toppings. Includes your choice of proteins, beans and rice, shredded lettuce, shredded colby jack cheese, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, and our homemade tortilla chips.

Simple Taco Bar

Simple Taco Bar

$8.99

We bring you everything you need to make our Classic hard or soft shell tacos. Each of your guests will be able to create three classic tacos just the way they like them. Includes your choice of proteins, beans and rice, shredded lettuce, shredded colby jack cheese, tomato, hard shells, and soft shells.

Make it a Funny Bar

Make it a Funny Bar

$9.69

Upgrade your Classic Taco Bar and make it Funny! Customize three Funny Tacos any which way you please. Includes your choice of proteins, beans and rice, shredded lettuce, shredded colby jack cheese, tomato, nacho cheese, and double hard and soft shell tortillas.

Mini Wet Burrito Bar

Mini Wet Burrito Bar

$10.99

Start with two Mini Wet Burritos per person with your Choice of Ground Beef, Chicken, or Beans and Rice. Top it off with sides of Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, and our Homemade Tortilla Chips

Extra Sauces, Salsas, and Cheeses

Customize your catering further with extra Nacho Cheese, Guacamole, and more. Prices are per person
Guacamole

Guacamole

$0.60

Extra Guacamole. Prices are per person.

Classic Salsa

Classic Salsa

$0.25

Extra Homemade Salsa. Prices are per person.

Extreme Green Salsa

Extreme Green Salsa

$0.79

Extra Extreme Green Salsa. Prices are per person.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.25

Extra Sour Cream. Prices are per person.

Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Extra Nacho Cheese. Prices are per person.

Shredded Colby Jack

Shredded Colby Jack

$0.55

Extra Shredded Colby Jack Cheese. Prices are per person.

Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.20

Extra Mild Sauce. Prices are per person.

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.20

Extra Hot Sauce. Prices are per person.

Inferno Sauce

Inferno Sauce

$0.20

Extra Inferno Sauce. Prices are per person.

Extra Vegetables

Customize your catering further with extra Tomato, Jalapeno, and more. Prices are per person.
Shredded Lettuce

Shredded Lettuce

$0.35

Extra Shredded Lettuce. Prices are per person.

Tomato

Tomato

$0.10

Extra Tomato. Prices are per person.

Onion

Onion

$0.10

Extra onion. Prices are per person.

Jalapeno

$0.10
Black Olive

Black Olive

$0.10

Extra Black Olive. Prices are per person.

Extra Protein

Customize your catering further with extra Chicken, Refried Beans, and more. Prices are per person
Seasoned Ground Beef

Seasoned Ground Beef

$1.00

Extra Seasoned Ground Beef. Prices are per person.

Chicken

Chicken

$1.00

Extra Chicken. Prices are per person.

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$0.70

Extra Refried Beans. Prices are per person.

Seasoned Rice

Seasoned Rice

$0.70

Extra Seasoned Rice. Prices are per person.

Sides, Nachos & More

7-Layer Bean Dip, Taco Bob's Homemade Nachos, Tortillas a la carte
Homemade Tortilla Chips

Homemade Tortilla Chips

$0.97

Our homemade, flash fried, corn tortilla chips. Prices are per person.

7-Layer Bean Dip

$9.99+
Homemade Hard Shell Corn Tortilla

Homemade Hard Shell Corn Tortilla

$0.47

Extra Hard Shell Corn Tortilla. Prices are each.

Soft Flour Tortilla

$0.23

Wine, Beer, and Spirits

Wine, Beer, and Spirits

Wine, Beer, and Spirits

Add this to your order and a Taco Bob's expert will call to discuss your party needs. We have an impressive selection and options for serving as well. Prices vary.

Desserts

For your sweet tooth
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.65

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Restaurant info

Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience. Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.

Website

Location

108 W Washington St, Vicksburg, MI 49097

Directions

Taco Bob's image

