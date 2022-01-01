Vicksburg restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vicksburg restaurants

Vicksburg restaurants
  Vicksburg

Vicksburg's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Vicksburg restaurants

Main St. Pub image

GRILL

Main St. Pub

208 E Prairie St, Vicksburg

Avg 4.1 (546 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Bronco$11.99
Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.
Pub Burger$9.99
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Olive Burger$10.99
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
More about Main St. Pub
Taco Bob's image

TACOS

Taco Bob's

108 W Washington St, Vicksburg

Avg 4.5 (151 reviews)
Takeout
More about Taco Bob's
Vicker's Lakeside Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vicker's Lakeside Tavern

130 W Prairie St, Vicksburg

Avg 4.4 (379 reviews)
More about Vicker's Lakeside Tavern
