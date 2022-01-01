Vicksburg restaurants you'll love
More about Main St. Pub
GRILL
Main St. Pub
208 E Prairie St, Vicksburg
|Popular items
|The Bronco
|$11.99
Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.
|Pub Burger
|$9.99
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
|Olive Burger
|$10.99
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
More about Vicker's Lakeside Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL
Vicker's Lakeside Tavern
130 W Prairie St, Vicksburg