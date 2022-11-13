- Home
- /
- New Baltimore
- /
- Achatz Pies - Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd
Achatz Pies - Chesterfield 30301 Commerce Blvd
No reviews yet
30301 Commerce Blvd
Chesterfield, MI 48051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
WHOLE-FRUIT
Apple Double Crust
Our traditional apple pie with thinly sliced Northern Spy apples inside of two flaky pie crusts. Naturally Vegan Recipe!
Dutch Apple
Thinly sliced Northern Spy apples covered with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, pure melted butter and rolled oats.
Apple Cranberry
Sliver sliced apples, tart juicy cranberries, all tucked under our signature crumb topping.
Blueberry Double Crust
Delicious Michigan blueberries gently baked into a golden, hand-crimped pie crust. Naturally Vegan Recipe!
Cherry Crumb
Blue ribbon winner at the National Pie Competition- Our traditional cherry pie with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, melted butter and rolled oats.
Cherry Double Crust
Michigan grown tart cherries baked into two perfectly flaky pie crusts. Naturally Vegan Recipe!
Michigan 4-Berry
Our signature and best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries with our traditional crumb topping.
Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust
Our signature, best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries under a delicious pastry crust. Naturally Vegan Recipe!
Strawberry Rhubarb Double Crust
Locally grown and freshly chopped tart rhubarb blended in perfect harmony with sweet strawberries.
Apple Caramel Nut
Our Dutch apple pie topped with peanuts, pecan halves, and whole cashews drizzled with nearly half a pound of caramel.
Pumpkin
A traditional favorite. Mildly spiced pumpkin filling with a cinnamon-sugar dipped crust.
Shelly's Pumpkin Praline
Perfectly baked pie crust with a layer of creamy vanilla cheesecake, smooth pumpkin filling and sprinkled with a crunchy pecan topping. Named after one of our original bakers, Shelly Morton.