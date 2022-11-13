Restaurant header imageView gallery

Achatz Pies - Chesterfield 30301 Commerce Blvd

30301 Commerce Blvd

Chesterfield, MI 48051

WHOLE-FRUIT

Apple Double Crust

$19.99

Our traditional apple pie with thinly sliced Northern Spy apples inside of two flaky pie crusts. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Dutch Apple

$19.99

Thinly sliced Northern Spy apples covered with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, pure melted butter and rolled oats.

Apple Cranberry

$19.99

Sliver sliced apples, tart juicy cranberries, all tucked under our signature crumb topping.

Blueberry Double Crust

$19.99

Delicious Michigan blueberries gently baked into a golden, hand-crimped pie crust. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Cherry Crumb

$19.99

Blue ribbon winner at the National Pie Competition- Our traditional cherry pie with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, melted butter and rolled oats.

Cherry Double Crust

$19.99

Michigan grown tart cherries baked into two perfectly flaky pie crusts. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Michigan 4-Berry

$19.99

Our signature and best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries with our traditional crumb topping.

Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust

$19.99

Our signature, best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries under a delicious pastry crust. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Strawberry Rhubarb Double Crust

$19.99

Locally grown and freshly chopped tart rhubarb blended in perfect harmony with sweet strawberries.

Apple Caramel Nut

$22.99

Our Dutch apple pie topped with peanuts, pecan halves, and whole cashews drizzled with nearly half a pound of caramel.

Pumpkin

$19.99

A traditional favorite. Mildly spiced pumpkin filling with a cinnamon-sugar dipped crust.

Shelly's Pumpkin Praline

$22.99

Perfectly baked pie crust with a layer of creamy vanilla cheesecake, smooth pumpkin filling and sprinkled with a crunchy pecan topping. Named after one of our original bakers, Shelly Morton.