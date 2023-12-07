Adrian's Mexican Street Food - Westgreen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Adrian's Mexican Street Food: Dive into a year-round fiesta of authentic flavors! From mouthwatering tacos with carne asada to our signature guacamole and irresistible elote, every bite is a journey to the heart of Mexico. Refresh with aguas frescas in our vibrant, lively atmosphere. Join us for ongoing specials and discover why Adrian's is a celebration of Mexican culinary excellence. 🌮🥑🎉
Location
1603 North Westgreen Boulevard, Katy, TX 77449
