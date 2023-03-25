AJ's Burgers. Beef. Beer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Stop by and see us at 302 Vine Street, in West Lafayette! Open until 1AM Sunday through Thursday and until 2AM on Weekends! 12 Rotating Drafts and over 30 craft beer options!
Location
302 Vine Street, Suite 150, West Lafayette, IN 47906
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette
4.5 • 363
100 Northwestern Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. - - Campus
No Reviews
1000 W State St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Lafayette
Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette
4.5 • 363
100 Northwestern Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
More near West Lafayette