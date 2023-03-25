Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJ's Burgers. Beef. Beer

302 Vine Street

Suite 150

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Starters

Pretzel Twists

$7.49

Delicious warm salted pretzels served with choice of sauce to dip

Onion Rings

$5.99

Half pound of golden fried rings with choice of sauce to dip

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Delicious mini dogs fried to perfection served with choice of sauce to dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Breaded, Italian seasoned and fried to perfection with choice of sauce to dip

Mac Bites

$7.99

The best mac bites in town! Comes with choice of sauce to dip

Pizza Puffs

$5.00

A Chicago staple! Pepperoni pizza stuffed pocket served with choice of sauce to dip.

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Basket of our seasoned waffle fries with your choice of sauce to dip

Loaded Waffle Fries

$9.99

The fries that started it all! Our delicious seasoned waffle fries covered in meat chili, cheddar cheese sauce, sliced jalapenos, with a drizzle of our house made ranch.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Our seasoned waffle fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce and chopped bacon.

Wings

6 Jumbo Traditional Wings

$9.99

Six jumbo traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

12 Jumbo Traditional Wings

$17.49

Twelve jumbo traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

18 Jumbo Traditional Wings

$24.99

Eighteen jumbo traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Six boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

12 Boneless Wings

$13.99

Twelve boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

18 Boneless Wings

$18.99

Eighteen boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

Burgers

The Greek

$9.99

Tzatziki sauce, sliced onion, tomato, gyro meat, and feta cheese

The Steakhouse

$8.49

Steak sauce, sauteed mushrooms, fried onions, and bleu cheese crumbles

The Western

$9.99

House made hot BBQ sauce, pickle, lettuce, fried onions, and bacon

Buffalo Bleu

$9.49

House made buffalo sauce, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles

Mushroom Swiss

$7.99

Sauteed mushrooms, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Garlic Cheese

$8.49

Garlic sauce, Provolone cheese, mayo, tomato, and lettuce

Old Fashioned

$7.99

Ketchup, mayo, onion, lettuce, and American cheese

Bacon Cheese

$9.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickle, and American cheese

The Atomic

$7.99

Mix of sauteed onions and jalapenos, hot sauce, and pepperjack cheese

The Breakfast

$9.99

House made chipotle ranch dressing, bacon, Swiss cheese, and overhard egg

The Boomer

$8.99

Boom boom sauce, fried onions, sauteed jalapenos, lettuce, and American cheese

Pizza Puff Burger

$15.99

House made ranch dressing with pepperjack cheese and two pizza puffs as the bun

The Pub

$9.99

House made pub sauce, sauteed onions, bacon, lettuce, and pepperjack cheese.

B.Y.O. Burger

$6.99

Build your own burger

Sandwiches

Chicago Dog

$6.79

Served "dragged through the garden" with mustard, tomatoes, onion, relish, sport peppers, pickle, and a dash of celery salt.

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.79

Topped with meat chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and onions.

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.79

Topped with cheddar cheese sauce and chopped bacon.

Classic Gyro

$7.99

Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion. Try it BBQ or spicy.

B.L.T.

$6.99

Bacon, bacon, and bacon, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Italian Sausage

$6.79

Mustard, sauteed onion and sport peppers.

Italian Beef

$8.99

Perfectly flavored Italian beef covered in Mozzarella cheese.

Beef 'N Cheddar

$8.99

Cheddar cheese drizzled over Italian beef.

Italian Combo

$8.99

Italian sausage topped with Italian beef and Mozzarella cheese.

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Delicious funnel cake covered in powdered sugar

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$6.99

Delivery Drinks

20oz Coke

$3.00

20oz Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

20oz Cherry Coke

$3.00

20oz Orange Fanta

$3.00

Bottle XXX Rootbeer

$3.50

Bottle Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Stop by and see us at 302 Vine Street, in West Lafayette! Open until 1AM Sunday through Thursday and until 2AM on Weekends! 12 Rotating Drafts and over 30 craft beer options!

Website

Location

302 Vine Street, Suite 150, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

