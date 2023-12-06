- Home
Pizza Uncommon - West State St
103 West State Street
West Lafayette, IN 47906
FOOD
Current Uniquely Crafted Pizzas
- CUSTOM (Create Your Own)$15.00+
Create your own Pizza, or go 1/2 & 1/2 on any of our toppings.
- Sweet Piggy by Revolution BBQ$15.00+
BBQ Sauce, Revolution BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork, Onion, Pineapple, Bacon, Local Honey
- Cheesy Piggy by Revolution BBQ$15.00+
BBQ Sauce, Revolution BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork, Velveeta Mac & Cheese, Bacon
- Fig & Prosciutto ***Limited Edition$15.00+
Fresh Fig Preserves, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Arugula, Prosciutto, Walnuts
- Pesto Burrata ***Limited Edition$15.00+
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Fresh Burrata Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Elote ***Limited Edition$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Fire Roasted Corn, Tajin Seasoning, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro, Fresh Lime
- Black & Gold Pie ***Limited Edition$15.00+
Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, GOLD Tomatoes, BLACK Pepper, Grape Tomatoes, Arugula, Parmesan
- Honey Blackberry ***Limited Edition$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Parmesan, Sea Salt, Blackberries, Raw Honey
- Crab Rangoon ***Limited Edition$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, House Crab Blend, Scallions, Wanton Strips, La Choy Sweet & Sour Sauce
- Honey Apple Sausage ***Limited Edition$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fresh Green Apples, Homemade Sausage, Arugula, Parmesan, Raw Honey
- Shiitake Mushroom Truffle$15.00+
Garlic White Sauce, Shiitake Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Parmesan, Black Winter Truffle Oil
- Hot Honey Pepperoni$15.00+
Pepperoni, Chile Infused Honey, Fresh Basil, Fresh Parmesan,
- Vodka Sausage$15.00+
Creamy Vodka Sauce, Homemade Sausage, Fresh Basil, Fresh Parmesan
- Bianca$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Parmesan, Sea Salt
- Caprese$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze
- Caramel Apple Pie$15.00+
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles, Ghirardelli Salted Caramel
- Cherry Crumble Pie$15.00+
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Cherries, Brown Sugar Crumbles
- Chicken Lemon Pesto$15.00+
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Parmesan, Fresh Lemon
- Everything$15.00+
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Parmesan
- Frank's Buffalo Chicken$15.00+
Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Banana Peppers, Ranch Dressing
- Garden$15.00+
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Parmesan
- Honey Garlic Chicken$15.00+
Frank’s Hot Honey Garlic Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Onion, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Sesame Seeds
- Lemon Pepper Bianca$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Freshly Squeezed Lemon
- Margherita$15.00+
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Lite Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Dragon (spicy!)$15.00+
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning
- Meat Monster$15.00+
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon
- Nashville Hot Honey Chicken (spicy!)$15.00+
Roasted Chicken, Pickles, Homemade Nashville Seasoning, Sweet Honey
- Sweet Chick$15.00+
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Sweet Honey
- Thai Chicken$15.00+
Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00+
House Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing
- Pepperoni Pizza$15.00+
Loaded with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni
- Homemade Sausage$15.00+
Loaded with our Homemade Sausage
- Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00+
Breadsticks
- Sea Salt Sticks$13.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt
- Garlic Cheesy Sticks$13.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Sticks$13.00+
Pepperoni, Sea Salt, Mozzarella Cheese, Chile Infused Honey, Parmesan, Fresh Basil
- Cajun Sticks$13.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasonings & Mozzarella Cheese
- Jalapeño Bacon Sticks$13.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Jalapeños, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese
- Pepperoni Sticks$13.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Pepperoni, Sea Salt, and Mozzarella Cheese
- Doritos Taco Sticks$13.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, Nacho Cheese, & Doritos
- Honey Sriracha Bacon Sticks$13.00+
Sea Salt, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sriracha Sauce, Raw Honey
- Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks$13.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Cream Cheese Icing
Oven Roasted Jumbo Wings
- Roasted Buffalo Wings$16.00+Out of stock
The original Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, served with a creamy ranch dressing
- Thai Chile Wings$16.00+Out of stock
The perfect balance of Thai chilies and garlic in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds
- Hot Honey Garlic Wings$16.00+Out of stock
Hot honey and garlic combine for a sweet and slightly spicy flavor
- Mango Habanero Wings$16.00+Out of stock
The sweet flavor of mangoes combined with a lingering Habanero kick
- Sweet Honey BBQ Wings$16.00+Out of stock
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce drizzled with a sweet Raw Honey
- Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wings$16.00+Out of stock
Flavorful blend of Freshly Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
- Original Wings (no sauce)$16.00+Out of stock
Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
VEGAN Pizzas
- Vegan Strawberry & Balsamic$16.00+Out of stock
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh Strawberries, Sea Salt, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
- Vegan Blackberry$16.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Organic Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Blackberries
- Vegan Margherita$16.00+
Homemade Marinara, Organic Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Vegan Spring Pie$16.00+Out of stock
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
- Vegan Lemon Pepper Bianca$16.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Organic Cashew Milk Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Freshly Squeezed Lemon
- Vegan Frank’s Buffalo Chicken$16.00+Out of stock
Frank's Vegan Buffalo Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vegan Ranch Dressing
- Vegan Caprese$16.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze
- Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00+Out of stock
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Bacon, Vegan Ranch Dressing
- Vegan Doritos Tacos$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Taco Beef, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Vegan Doritos
- Vegan Dragon$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Bacon, Jalapeños, Cayenne Brown Sugar Seasoning
- Vegan Garden$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion
- Vegan Meat Monster$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Bacon
- Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pickles, Nashville Seasoning
- Vegan Pepperoni$16.00+
Loaded with 100% Vegan Pepperoni
- Vegan Pepperoni & Sausage$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage
- Vegan Plain Cheese Pizza$16.00+
- Vegan Sausage$16.00+
Loaded with 100% Vegan Sausage
- Vegan Sausage & Mushroom$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms
- Vegan Everything$16.00+
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper
- Vegan Sweet Chick$16.00+
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pineapple, Vegan Bacon
- Vegan Thai Chicken$16.00+
Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Chicken, Pineapple, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Sesame Seeds
- Vegan Brown Sugar Apple Pie Pizza$16.00+
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles
- Vegan Sweet Cherry Crumble Pizza$16.00+
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Cherries, Brown Sugar Crumbles
- Vegan CUSTOM (Create Your Own)$16.00+
VEGAN Breadsticks
- Sea Salt Sticks$14.00+
- Vegan Garlic Sticks$14.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
- Vegan Cajun Sticks$14.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Cajun Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
- Vegan Pepperoni Sticks$14.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt, Vegan Pepperoni & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
- Vegan Doritos Taco Sticks$14.00+
Homemade Taco Seasoning, Vegan Doritos, Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
- Vegan Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks$14.00+
Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Vegan Cream Cheese Icing
VEGAN Wings
- Vegan Roasted Buffalo Wings$16.00+Out of stock
The original Frank’s Hot Buffalo Sauce, served with a creamy Vegan ranch dressing.
- Vegan Thai Chile Wings$16.00+Out of stock
The perfect balance of Thai chilies and garlic in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds.
- Vegan Mango Habanero Wings$16.00+Out of stock
The sweet flavor of mangoes combined with a lingering habanero kick.
- Vegan Sweet BBQ Wings$16.00+Out of stock
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce
VEGAN Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
DRINKS
Bottled Drinks
Rowdy Mermaid Drinks (12oz cans)
- Alpine Lavender Kombucha$4.75Out of stock
- Flower Grow Kombucha$4.75Out of stock
- Grapefruit Rise Kombucha$4.75Out of stock
- Watermelon Bloom Kombucha$4.75Out of stock
- Strawberry Tonic Kombucha$4.75Out of stock
- Savory Peach Kombucha$4.75Out of stock
- Roaring Pineapple Kombucha$4.75Out of stock
- Blackberry Sparkling Immunity$4.75Out of stock
- Matcha Yuzu Sparkling Immunity$4.75Out of stock
- Strawberry Basil Sparkling Immunity$4.75Out of stock
MERCH
T-Shirts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Creative NY Style Pizzas, Homemade Gelato, and Uniquely Crafted Drinks.
103 West State Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906