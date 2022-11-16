Main picView gallery

Akrotiri

review star

No reviews yet

29-20 30th Avenue

Astoria, NY 11102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Ta Prota/Appetizers

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Tzatziki

$7.00

Hummus

$7.00

Tyrokafteri

$7.00

Melitzanosalata

$7.00

Psito Loukaniko (GF)

$14.00

Charcoal Grilled Sausage, Ladolemono

Htapodi

$26.00

Charcoal Grilled octopus, over Black Eye Pea Relish, Fire Roasted Red Peppers and Capers

Spanakopita

$8.00

Baby Spinach, Barrel Aged Feta, Evoo

Saganaki

$12.00

Lightly Fried Kefalograviera Cheese

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Grilled Halloumi

$13.00

Salates/Salads

Horiatiki

$14.00

Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Barrel Aged Feta

Spanaki

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Avocado, Gorgonzola, Strawberries, Fried Egg, Apple Cidar Vinaigrette

Prasini

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Scallions, Dill, Crumbled Feta

Smoked Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

Baby Arugula, Chopped Onion, Goat Cheese, Mustard Seeds, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Pantzaria

$13.00

Arugula Beet Salad

Kalamalia/Skewers

Single Kalamakia (Served with Pita and Tzatziki)

$4.00

Five Kalamakia (Served with Pita and Tzatziki)

$19.00

Ten Kalamakia (Served with Pita and Tzatziki)

$37.00

Tilikta/Wraps in Pita

Pork Gyro Doner

$9.75

Pita Sandwich with Onions, Tomato & Tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Doner

$9.75

Pita Sandwich with Onions, Tomato & Tzatziki

Loukaniko

$9.75

Pita Sandwich with Onions, Tomato & Tzatziki

Pork Souvlaki

$9.75

Pita Sandwich with Onions, Tomato & Tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki

$9.75

Pita Sandwich with Onions, Tomato & Tzatziki

Monastiraki Kebab

$9.50

Pita Sandwich with Onions, Tomato & Tzatziki

Greek Burger

$15.00

With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta & French Fries

Piata/Platters

Served with Greek Salad, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki except where noted

Pork Gyro Doner

$19.00

Served with Greek Salad, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Doner

$19.00

Served with Greek Salad, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Pork Souvlaki

$19.00

Served with Greek Salad, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki

$19.00

Served with Greek Salad, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Loukaniko

$19.00

Served with Greek Salad, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Monastiraki Kebab

$22.00

Blend of Ground Beef and Lamb Kebab;Served with Greek Salad, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Giaourtlou Kebab

$22.00

Blend of Ground Beef and Lamb Kebab, served with yogurt, tomato sauce, hot pepper and grilled tomatoes

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Served with Choice of side

Skirt Steak

$34.00

Served with French Fries

Lamb Chops

$45.00+

Served With French Fries Pita & Tzatziki

Pikilia Kreaton

Small Mixed Grill Platter

$64.00

Pork Gyro Doner, Chicken Gyro Doner, 2 Chicken Skewers, 2 Pork Skewers, 2 Monastiraki Kebab, 1 Loukaniko, French Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Large Mixed Grill Platter

$124.00

Pork Gyro Doner, Chicken Gyro Doner, 3 Chicken Skewers, 3 Pork Skewers, 3 Monastiraki Kebab, 2 Loukanika, 3 Lamb Chops, French Fries, Pita & Tzatzik

Sto Plai/Side Orders

French Fries

$5.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

with Crumbled Feta and Oregano

Lemon Potatoes

$7.00

Gigantes Beans

$10.00

Chilled Beets

$7.00

Feta Cheese

$7.00

In Extra Virgin Greek Olive Oil

Dolmadakia

$8.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Potá/Beverages

Sodas

$2.00

Small Water

$2.00

Large Water

$6.00

750ml

Sparkling Water

$6.00

750ml

Frappe

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Glyká/Dessert

Galaktoboureko

$7.00

Baklava

$7.00

Greek Yogurt with Sour Cherries

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Akrotiri is a neighborhood Greek eatery providing fresh and delicious dishes in an eclectic and comfortable atmosphere.

Location

29-20 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
orange starNo Reviews
30-18B Astoria Blvd Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
orange star4.5 • 23
31-13A Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Katch - Astoria
orange starNo Reviews
31-19 Newtown Ave Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Sweet Afton - 30-09 34th St
orange starNo Reviews
30-09 34th St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Fresco's Grand Cantina - 28-50 31st street
orange starNo Reviews
28-50 31st street Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Parceros Bakery LIC
orange starNo Reviews
3015 30 Ave Long Island City, NY 11102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Astoria
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bronx
review star
Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston