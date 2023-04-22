Alabama Bar & Grill
569 East National Avenue
Brazil, IN 47834
FOOD
Appetizer
Bama Bam Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp tossed with our Bama Bam sauce for those that like a little spice!
Hot Cheese Balls
A delicious and easy way to enjoy a cheeseball with a little spice. Served with your choice of dressing.
Bama Sante Fe Chips
Our fresh-made chips, topped with cheddar jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, bacon, and our Bama Santa Fe ranch dressing.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Three rolls garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and Southwest ranch dressing.
Chicken Strips
Four large hand breaded or grilled juicy chicken tenders.
Stuffed Pretzel
Herb crusted, and deep fried pretzel stuffed with cheese and served with Bama sauce.
Portobello Mushrooms
Breaded portobello mushrooms fried to a golden brown.
Hot Cauliflower
Spicy buffalo breaded cauliflower fried to a golden brown garnished with blue cheese crumbles.
Breaded Cajun Crawfish
Crawfish tails, lightly coated with a homestyle batter with Cajun spices for a zesty kick. Served with our crawfish sauce.
Cheese Curds
Hand-battered fresh Wisconsin white cheddar served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Livers
Traditional Southern dish served golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.
Bama Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, lettuce, cilantro and sour cream.
Chicken and Bacon Quesadilla
Chicken , bacon, cheddar jack cheese quesadilla served with a garnishment of lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, salsa and sour cream.
Bone-In Wings
Our smoked applewood or traditional breaded hot wings served tossed or plain with a side of celery and choice of dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings
Our fresh hand cut beer battered boneless chicken wings served plain or tossed with a side of celery and choice of dressing.
Loaded Tot Barrels
Giant tots, infused with bacon, cheese and chives, topped with sour cream, cheese and chives.
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Salad
Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with turkey, ham, tomatoes, green onions, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg quarters, yellow cheese, white cheese, croutons, bacon, and choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A bed of lettuce with cucumbers, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and celery sticks, with grilled or breaded chicken tossed in hot sauce with choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
A bed of lettuce lined with tortilla chips and topped with taco meat, green onions, tomatoes, taco cheese, and sour cream with a side of salsa.
House Salad
Bed of lettuce, topped with green onion, tomato, cucumber, cheese, and croutons with choice of dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumber slices, grilled zucchini, cheese, filet of salmon, and bacon with choice of dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing.
Chicken Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, green onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons with grilled or breaded chicken with choice of dressing.
Burgers
Bama Prime
8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty topped with shaved prime rib, choice of cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions with au jus sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger
8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, smoke applewood bacon and your choice of two slices of cheese.
Cheeseburger
8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of two cheese slices.
Bama Jalapeno
8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty served with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion tangles and Bama sauce.
Sandwiches
Bama Tenderloin Club
Ham, turkey, smoked applewood bacon, provolone and American cheeses with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and breaded or grilled tenderloin on Texas toast.
Tenderloin Sandwhich
An Indiana staple! Choice of Breaded or Grilled Tenderloin. *Try it BAMA style with ham, provolone cheese, and green onions $14.99
Brisket Sandwich
Our smoked beef brisket piled high on a hoagie bun and topped with grilled onions and barbecue sauce. * Try it BAMA style with fried onion tanglers and BAMA SAUCE. $12.99
Smothered Prime Rib
Thin slices of prime rib stacked and served on a bun with grilled onions and peppers, your choice of cheese and a side of au jus.
Bama Turkey Melt
Grilled Turkey with two slices of provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, served on Texas toast, rye swirl bread or wheat berry bread.
Smothered Chicken
Tender, juicy breast meat grilled to perfection or breaded, served with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato and your choice of sauce all on a toasted, buttered bun.
Reuben
Slow cooked in house corned beef, sauerkraut, provolone cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on rye swirl bread.
Philly Steak and Cheese
Topped with grilled onions and peppers with Monterey Jack cheese.
Smothered Italian Beef
Homemade slow cooked shredded Italian beef on a hoagie bun, topped with your choice of cheese, along with grilled onions and peppers.
Hand Breaded Pollock
Two pieces of hand breaded pollock filets served on toasted hoagie bun and a side of tartar sauce.
Bama Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, and American cheeses, mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on Texas toast.
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Diced grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers and blended cheese served with choice of dressing.
Philly Steak and Cheese Wrap
Served with grilled onions, peppers, melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with choice of dressing.
Spicy Chicken Fajita Wrap
Diced chicken with grilled onion, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, Monterey Jack cheese, and spicy seasoning with choice of dressing.
Dinners
Grilled Pork Chop
French style grilled pork chop served with your choice of two sides.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
8 oz. chicken breast grilled and seasoned to perfection. served with choice of two sides.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon and spiced with lemon pepper and choice of two sides.
Ribeye
12 oz. ribeye seasoned and grilled to perfection with choice of two sides.
Shrimp Dinner
Ten Jumbo breaded butterflied shrimp served with choice of two sides.
Whole Catfish
Pizza
Regular Sides
Premium Sides
Add Ons
SPECIALS
Wednesday Special
Tuesday Special
Prime Rib Speciàl
Saturday Special
DESSERT
CHEESECAKE
SHIRTS
BAMA TEESHIRT
