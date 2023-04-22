Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alabama Bar & Grill

569 East National Avenue

Brazil, IN 47834

FOOD

Appetizer

Bama Bam Shrimp

$9.99

Deep fried shrimp tossed with our Bama Bam sauce for those that like a little spice!

Hot Cheese Balls

$8.99

A delicious and easy way to enjoy a cheeseball with a little spice. Served with your choice of dressing.

Bama Sante Fe Chips

$8.99

Our fresh-made chips, topped with cheddar jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, bacon, and our Bama Santa Fe ranch dressing.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.99

Three rolls garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and Southwest ranch dressing.

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Four large hand breaded or grilled juicy chicken tenders.

Stuffed Pretzel

$6.99

Herb crusted, and deep fried pretzel stuffed with cheese and served with Bama sauce.

Portobello Mushrooms

$8.99

Breaded portobello mushrooms fried to a golden brown.

Hot Cauliflower

$8.99

Spicy buffalo breaded cauliflower fried to a golden brown garnished with blue cheese crumbles.

Breaded Cajun Crawfish

$12.99

Crawfish tails, lightly coated with a homestyle batter with Cajun spices for a zesty kick. Served with our crawfish sauce.

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Hand-battered fresh Wisconsin white cheddar served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Livers

$7.99

Traditional Southern dish served golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.

Bama Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, lettuce, cilantro and sour cream.

Chicken and Bacon Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken , bacon, cheddar jack cheese quesadilla served with a garnishment of lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, salsa and sour cream.

Bone-In Wings

$9.99

Our smoked applewood or traditional breaded hot wings served tossed or plain with a side of celery and choice of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Our fresh hand cut beer battered boneless chicken wings served plain or tossed with a side of celery and choice of dressing.

Loaded Tot Barrels

$8.49

Giant tots, infused with bacon, cheese and chives, topped with sour cream, cheese and chives.

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

Bama Sante Fe Chips (Copy)

$8.99Out of stock

Our fresh-made chips, topped with cheddar jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, bacon, and our Bama Santa Fe ranch dressing.

Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.99

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.99

A bed of lettuce topped with turkey, ham, tomatoes, green onions, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg quarters, yellow cheese, white cheese, croutons, bacon, and choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce with cucumbers, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and celery sticks, with grilled or breaded chicken tossed in hot sauce with choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce lined with tortilla chips and topped with taco meat, green onions, tomatoes, taco cheese, and sour cream with a side of salsa.

House Salad

$4.99

Bed of lettuce, topped with green onion, tomato, cucumber, cheese, and croutons with choice of dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

A bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumber slices, grilled zucchini, cheese, filet of salmon, and bacon with choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce topped with red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, green onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons with grilled or breaded chicken with choice of dressing.

Burgers

Bama Prime

$15.99

8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty topped with shaved prime rib, choice of cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions with au jus sauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, smoke applewood bacon and your choice of two slices of cheese.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of two cheese slices.

Bama Jalapeno

$11.99

8 oz. fresh seasoned hamburger patty served with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion tangles and Bama sauce.

Sandwiches

Bama Tenderloin Club

$13.99

Ham, turkey, smoked applewood bacon, provolone and American cheeses with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and breaded or grilled tenderloin on Texas toast.

Tenderloin Sandwhich

$14.99

An Indiana staple! Choice of Breaded or Grilled Tenderloin. *Try it BAMA style with ham, provolone cheese, and green onions $14.99

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Our smoked beef brisket piled high on a hoagie bun and topped with grilled onions and barbecue sauce. * Try it BAMA style with fried onion tanglers and BAMA SAUCE. $12.99

Smothered Prime Rib

$13.99

Thin slices of prime rib stacked and served on a bun with grilled onions and peppers, your choice of cheese and a side of au jus.

Bama Turkey Melt

$10.99

Grilled Turkey with two slices of provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, served on Texas toast, rye swirl bread or wheat berry bread.

Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Tender, juicy breast meat grilled to perfection or breaded, served with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato and your choice of sauce all on a toasted, buttered bun.

Reuben

$12.99

Slow cooked in house corned beef, sauerkraut, provolone cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on rye swirl bread.

Philly Steak and Cheese

$12.99

Topped with grilled onions and peppers with Monterey Jack cheese.

Smothered Italian Beef

$12.99

Homemade slow cooked shredded Italian beef on a hoagie bun, topped with your choice of cheese, along with grilled onions and peppers.

Hand Breaded Pollock

$10.99

Two pieces of hand breaded pollock filets served on toasted hoagie bun and a side of tartar sauce.

Bama Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, and American cheeses, mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on Texas toast.

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Diced grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers and blended cheese served with choice of dressing.

Philly Steak and Cheese Wrap

$11.99

Served with grilled onions, peppers, melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with choice of dressing.

Spicy Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Diced chicken with grilled onion, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, Monterey Jack cheese, and spicy seasoning with choice of dressing.

Dinners

Two pieces of hand bread whole catfish, deep fried to a golden brown served with choice of two sides and tartar sauce,

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.99

French style grilled pork chop served with your choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.99

8 oz. chicken breast grilled and seasoned to perfection. served with choice of two sides.

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Grilled salmon and spiced with lemon pepper and choice of two sides.

Ribeye

$20.99

12 oz. ribeye seasoned and grilled to perfection with choice of two sides.

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Ten Jumbo breaded butterflied shrimp served with choice of two sides.

Whole Catfish

$14.99

Pizza

One Topping Pizza

$11.99

Two Topping Pizza

$12.99

Three Topping Pizza

$13.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Regular Sides

Regular Fries

$2.00

Seasoned Fries

$2.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mixed Vegetables

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Premium Sides

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.49

Onion Rings

$5.99

Onion Tanglers

$5.99

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.99

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$3.99

Wedge Salad

$7.99

Add Ons

American

$0.49

Au Jus

$0.79

Bacon

$0.89

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Bama Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.79

Bloody Mary Toppings

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bourbon

$0.50

Bun

$0.99

Celery

$0.79

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Cilantro Lime

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Crawfish Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Cucumber

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Feta Crumbles

$0.99

Fire Roasted Tomatoes

$1.29

French

$0.50

Fresh Garlic

$0.69

Garlic Bread

$0.99

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Green Onion

$0.10

Grilled Diced Chicken

$2.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$0.79

Grilled Peppers

$0.79

Grilled Zuchinni

$1.69

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jalepenos

$0.89

Large Salsa

$1.29

Lettuce

$0.15

Liquid Cheese

$0.99

Loaded

$0.79

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

Onion diced

Pepperjack cheese slice

$0.49

Pepperoncini

$0.89

Pickle Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00

Provolone Cheese

$0.49

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Raw Horseradish

$0.69

Red Onion

Salmon

$5.99

Santa Fe Ranch

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$0.89

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

Six Bama Shrimp

$4.99

Small Salsa

$0.69

Sour Cream

$0.79

Sun Dried Tomato Vin

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy

$0.50

Taco Meat

$2.49

Taco Sauce

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Tomato diced

$0.15

Tomato sliced

$0.15

SPECIALS

Wednesday Special

Beef Manhattan

$10.99

1/2 Manhattan

$8.99

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Chicken Liver Special

$10.99

THURSDAY SPECIAL

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$8.99

1./2 SPAGHETTI SPECIAL

$8.99

FULL SPAGHETTI Special

$10.99

Monday special

Bourbon Chicken

$12.99

Stromboli & FF

$12.99

Texas BBQ & FF

$12.99

Baked Spaghetti

$12.99

Tuesday Special

Taco

$1.50

Prime Rib Burrito

$13.99

Friday Special

Tilapia special

$13.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Perch Po'Boy & FF

$13.99

Prime Rib Speciàl

Prime Rib

$29.99

Saturday Special

Salmon Special

$12.99

Chicken and rice soup

$5.99

Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Spring Salad

$12.99

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

Turtle

$7.99

SHIRTS

BAMA TEESHIRT

Small teeshirt

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

569 East National Avenue, Brazil, IN 47834

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

