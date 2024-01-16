The Mixed Plate 1945 E US Hwy 40
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family owned Hawaiian BBQ.
Location
1945 E US Hwy 40, Harmony, IN 47834
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pappy's BBQ - 111 East National Avenue
No Reviews
111 East National Avenue Brazil, IN 47834
View restaurant