Limberlost Beer Company

Food Menu

Small Plates

Hummus

$8.00

Pierogis

$9.00

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$10.00

Korean Style Nugs

$11.00Out of stock

pulled pork nachos

$20.00

Pommes Frites

Belgian Frites (plate of fries)

$5.00

late night Poutine

$10.00

Midwest Poutine

$11.00

Greek Poutine

$12.00

Handhelds

Black Bean Gyro

$12.00

Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Battered Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Currywurst Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

late night gyro

$10.00

late night shawarma

$10.00

Dinner Plates

Gyro Plate

$14.00

Shawarma Plate

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Salad Plates

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$17.00Out of stock

1/2 South West Salad

$9.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$9.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.00

Soup

Soup

$7.95

Sweet Plates

S'mores and Fire (dine in only)

$11.00

C.P.B. (5pm-close)

$7.00

Rotating Rice Crispy

$4.00

Brunch Large Plates

Fried Green, Eggs, and Ham

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sammie

$10.00Out of stock

Tater Tot Waffle

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle (savory)

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle (sweet)

$12.00Out of stock

Brunch Sharable

Piggies in a Blankie

$11.00Out of stock

Biscuit Board

$11.00Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$2.00

slaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pretzel bites

$4.00

Pita

$4.00

soup

$2.95

side chips

$2.00

Drink Menu

Liquor

Tito's

$6.00

DBL Tito's

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

DBL Bombay. Sapphire

$10.00

Chairman's Reserve

$6.00

DBL Chairman's Reserve

$10.00

Casamigos

$8.00

DBL Casamigos

$14.00

Old Hammer 100

$6.00

DBL Old Hammer 100

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Cream Liquor

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Peanut Butter Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Cream Liquor

$10.00

Cocktails

Kegged Mojito

$9.00

Kegged Marg

$9.00

Kegged OF

$9.00

Kegged Mule

$9.00

Hamer and Coke

$7.00

Amerrto and Coke

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

Warehouse Coffee

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sangria Pitcher

$36.00

Vodka Cran

$7.00

Vodka Club

$7.00

G&T

$7.00

kegged blkberry shakeup

$8.00

Beer

Brown Ale

$6.00

Raspberry Hefe

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

taxman gold standard

$6.00

Chili Water IPA

$8.00

voodoo oh mama

$9.00

untitled maple coffee stout

$10.00

Psudo Sue IPA

$7.00

Wise Acre Sun Bump Belgian

$6.00

Anderson Valley Amber

$6.00

Fruh kolsch

$8.00

Wiseacre sun button

$6.00

Flight

$12.00

camp shandy

$7.00

heretic YCHTJ

$9.00

8oz Limber Lite

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Jackalope

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Stoneskipper

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Roasty N' Toasty

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Hefe

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Limber Jim

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Small Batch 1

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Small Batch 2

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Small Batch 3

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Busch Light

$3.00Out of stock

8oz Hamms

$2.00Out of stock

8oz Mich Ultra

$3.00Out of stock

16oz Limber Lite

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Jackalope

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Stoneskipper

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Roasty N' Toasty

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Hefe

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Limber Jim

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Small Batch 1

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Small Batch 2

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Small Batch 3

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Busch Light

$4.00Out of stock

16oz Hamms

$3.00Out of stock

16oz Mich Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Barrel Aged Bomber

$18.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Heavy

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Heavy

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$6.00

Weinstephener

$8.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Tsingtao

$8.00

Tiny Esses Skittles Sour

$9.00

Taxman Gold Standard

$6.00

Traverse City Cherry Cider

$9.00

Ash & Elm Pineapple Cider El Camino

$9.00

Wine

BTB Slo Jams Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTG Slo Jams Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

BTB Sexual Chocolate Syrah

$38.00

BTG Sexual Chocolate Syrah

$10.00

BTB Pet Nat Dry Hop Chardonnay

$35.00

BTG Pet Nat Dry Hop Chardonnay

$9.00

(C) Quince Spritzer

$9.00

(C) Mango Spritzer

$9.00

(C) Morro Dew

$9.00

(C) Grapefruit Spritzer

$9.00

BTB Rose Fableist

$35.00

BTG Rose Fableist

$9.00

BTB Cabernet Sauvignon Fableist

$35.00

BTG Cabernet Sauvignon Fableist

$9.00

NA Beverages

Hop Water

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Bubbles

$8.00

coke zero

$2.00

refill

$0.50

glass bubbles

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

DIet

$3.00

Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Jones

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. P

$3.00Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$6.00

Light Roast

$2.00

Med Roast

$2.00

Dark Roast

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Hop H2O

$4.00

Buy a round for kitchen

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where everyone is a Local! We are a beer forward pub and brewery. Our menu is pub food inspired around the globe. Our beer is session style, with unique twist on classic styles and highlighting local and available grains and ingredients. We strive to offer the best customer experience, and be the space away from home and the office. Welcome to Limberlost.

Website

Location

102 East Franklin Street, Greencastle, IN 46135

Directions

