Limberlost Beer Company
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Where everyone is a Local! We are a beer forward pub and brewery. Our menu is pub food inspired around the globe. Our beer is session style, with unique twist on classic styles and highlighting local and available grains and ingredients. We strive to offer the best customer experience, and be the space away from home and the office. Welcome to Limberlost.
Location
102 East Franklin Street, Greencastle, IN 46135
Gallery
