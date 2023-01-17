  • Home
  • /
  • Brazil
  • /
  • Pappy's BBQ - 111 East National Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pappy's BBQ 111 East National Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

111 East National Avenue

Brazil, IN 47834

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$12.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Chips & Queso

$7.49Out of stock

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.99

Burnt Ends

$7.99

BBQ Nachos

$8.99+Out of stock

Drinks

Diet Mt Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$4.99

Mac 'n' Cheese Kids Meal

$4.99

Chicken Tenders Kids Meal

$4.99

Pork Slider Kids Meal

$4.99

Chicken Slider Kids Meal

$4.99

Loaded Taters

Beef Brisket Tater

$11.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken Tater

$9.49

Smoked Pulled Pork Tater

$9.49

Mac & Cheese Skillet

Tender Beef Brisket Skillet

$10.99

Hickory Smoked Chicken Skillet

$8.99

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Skillet

$8.99

Meat Platters

Brisket Burnt Ends

$14.49

Beef Brisket

$16.49+

Baby Back Ribs

$16.99+Out of stock

St. Louis Ribs

$15.99+

Mini Meat Trio

$12.49

Homemade Meatloaf

$13.99Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken

$11.99+

Smoked Pulled Pork

$11.99+

Oink & Clucker

$16.99

Barnyard Trio

$18.99

On the Lighter Side

Taco Salad

$8.99

Sm Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lg Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sm Pappy's Salad

$8.99

Lg Papp's Salad

$9.99

Pap's Wrap

$8.49

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

$6.99

Hawaiian Hog

$9.99

Hickory Smoked Chicken

$8.99+

Hickory Smoked Pork

$8.99

Meatloaf

$11.99

Sloppy Sow

$9.99

Tender Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Sides

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Coleslaw

$2.75

Side Sweet Corn

$2.75

Side Green Beans

$2.75

Side Baked Beans

$2.75

Side Fried Apples

$2.75

Salad Side

$2.75

Side Baked Potato

$3.75

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$4.75

Side Cup of Chili

$2.75

Side Cornbread

$2.75

Side Mac 'n' Cheese

$2.75

Side Cheesy Tators

$2.75

Side Sampler

$9.99

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.30

Sweets

Brownie Skillet

$4.50

Cherry Mama's Delight

$4.50

Homemade Bread Pudding

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Right Cake

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Strawberry Mama's Delight

$4.50

Desserts

Large Brownie

$40.00

Small Brownie

$25.00

Cheesecake Bites (dozen)

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$30.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea (gallon)

$5.00

Lemonade (gallon)

$5.00

Fees

Delivery/Set Up

$50.00

Server fee

$50.00

Wedding Server fee

$75.00

Local Delivery

$35.00

Meats

Brisket/lb

$19.95

Meatloaf

$49.99

Chicken/lb

$13.99

Pork/lb

$14.49

Platters

Fruit & Cheese

$50.00

Cheese & Crackers

$50.00

Meat & Cheese

$50.00

Assorted Cookies

$50.00

Premium Sides

Mac N Cheese

$44.99+

Cheesy Taters

$44.99+

Cater Taters

$44.99+

Sides

Apples

$34.49+

Baked Beans

$34.49+

Coleslaw

$34.49+

Corn

$34.49+

Green Beans

$34.49+

Bread

Buns

$5.50

Small Cornbread

$12.99

Large Cornbread

$24.99

Boxed Lunch

Pork

$7.49

Chicken

$7.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic bbq. We offer hickory smoked pork, chicken, and tender beef brisket! If BBQ isn't your flair, try our homemade meatloaf, and made from scratch sides.

Location

111 East National Avenue, Brazil, IN 47834

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brazil Pizza King
orange starNo Reviews
1860 US HWY 40 Brazil, IN 47834
View restaurantnext
The Butler's Pantry Food Co.
orange starNo Reviews
5001 E. Poplar St. Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Pub & Grub
orange star4.9 • 11
1608 Crawford Street Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
The Verve - Terre Haute
orange starNo Reviews
677 Wabash Ave Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
Almost Home Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
17 West Franklin Greencastle, IN 46135
View restaurantnext
Wally’s - 727 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
727 Main Street Greencastle, IN 46135
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Brazil
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
No reviews yet
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston