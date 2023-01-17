Pappy's BBQ 111 East National Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Classic bbq. We offer hickory smoked pork, chicken, and tender beef brisket! If BBQ isn't your flair, try our homemade meatloaf, and made from scratch sides.
Location
111 East National Avenue, Brazil, IN 47834
