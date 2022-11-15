Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wally's 727 Main Street

No reviews yet

727 Main Street

Greencastle, IN 46135

Order Again

Mac Bowls

Pulled Pork Mac

$12.00

Topped with BBQ sauce

Chili Mac

$12.00

Served with sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.00

Topped with ranch

Cheeseburger Mac

$12.00Out of stock

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & Wally mac sauce

Philly Mac

$12.00

Smoked beef topped with peppers, onions, cheese & Thai BBQ sauce

Specials

Wally-Changa

$14.00

Try it with pulled pork or philly beef, this mouth watering favorite includes mac & cheese rolled in a deep fried tortilla. Topped with sour cream, cheese & BBQ

Smoked Pork Parfait

$14.00

A spin on the traditional parfait, includes a layer of baked beans, pulled pork, mac, cole slaw & BBQ.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

Served with a side of fries and your choice of sauce.

Pork Chop Dinner

$18.00

Double Bone In Pork Chop with asparagus and mashed potatoes

Ribs Full Rack

$25.00

Chix Special

$14.00

Brisket Dinner

$16.00

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Your choice of meat, served with jalapenos & Sour Cream

Loaded Fries

Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

$14.00

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries

$14.00

Topped with ranch

Chili Loaded Fries

$14.00

Topped with shredded cheddar & sour cream

Philly Loaded Fries

$14.00

Topped with peppers, onions & cheese

Sandwiches

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

With BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

With Ranch

Hot Pastrami

$14.00

Served on hoagie with fig jalapeno jam, house made cheese sauce & cole slaw.

Cold Pastrami

$12.00

Served on rye toast with smoked provolone, red pickeled onions, house-made cheese sauce & Wally's mac sauce.

Breaded Tenderloin

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle & mayo

The Philly

$12.00

Served on a hoagie bun with sauteed green peppers & onions, topped with cheese sauce & thai BBQ.

Spuds

Loaded Spuds

$12.00

A Baked Potato covered in mac & Cheese and your choice of meats and toppings.

Sides

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

With Marinara

Diesel Fries

$8.00

Topped with cheese sauce, wally's mac sauce & Peach habanero sauce

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Side of Mac

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Pork

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Wally Dip

$8.00

Side of FF

$4.00

Cheese Balls

$7.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Baked Tater Side

$4.00

Dessert

Banana Wafer Pudding

$6.00

Pop

$1 pop

$1.00Out of stock

$2 pop

$2.00

$3 pop

$3.00Out of stock

Wraps

Chicken Wraps

$10.00

Breaded Tenderloin Wraps

$10.00

Cold Pastrami Wrap

$10.00

Salads

house salad

$6.00

Caesar salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

727 Main Street, Greencastle, IN 46135

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

