Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine Montrose

912 westheimer rd

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Entrée & 3 Sides
1 Entrée & 2 Sides
4 Veggie Sides

Combo Plates (Copy)

All Combo Platters come with 2 Complementary Pita Breads!
1 Entrée & 3 Sides

$16.99

1 Entrée & 3 Sides

$16.99
1 Entrée & 2 Sides

$14.99

1 Entrée & 2 Sides

$14.99
4 Veggie Sides

4 Veggie Sides

$14.99
Steak Kabob Platter

$17.99

Steak Kabob Platter

$17.99
Lamb Kabob Platter

$18.99

Lamb Kabob Platter

$18.99
Lamb Shank Platter

$19.99

Lamb Shank Platter

$19.99

Add-Ons (Copy)

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.85

Per Piece

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$0.85
Tzatziki Sauce

$0.85

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.85
House Hot Sauce

$0.50

House Hot Sauce

$0.50
Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75
Fetta Cheese

Fetta Cheese

$2.50

Family Style A la Carte - Dips (Copy)

Pita Bread is Sold Separately
Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

Spicy Hummus

Spicy Hummus

Caramelized Onion Hummus

Caramelized Onion Hummus

Spinach Hummus

Spinach Hummus

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

Garlic Dip

Garlic Dip

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

Family Style - A La Carte - Cold Sides (Copy)

Tabbouli

Tabbouli

Lebanese Salad (Cucumber)

Lebanese Salad (Cucumber)

House Greek Salad

House Greek Salad

Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

Lentil Salad

Lentil Salad

Spinach Feta Salad

Spinach Feta Salad

Beets & Jicama Salad

Beets & Jicama Salad

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

Chargrilled Veggies

Chargrilled Veggies

Pesto Eggplant

$4.99

Sold Per Piece

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$4.99

Serving Size: 4 Pieces

Spicy Corn on the Cob

$3.99

$3.99

Family Style - A La Carte - Hot Sides (Copy)

Vermicelli Almond Rice

Vermicelli Almond Rice

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

Pomegranate Eggplant Stew

Pomegranate Eggplant Stew

Green Beans

Green Beans

Lemon Cilantro Squash & Zucchini

Lemon Cilantro Squash & Zucchini

Lemon Cilantro Roasted Potatoes

Lemon Cilantro Roasted Potatoes

Baked Mashed Potato Ball

Baked Mashed Potato Ball

$4.49

Sold Per Piece

Fried Okra ( lemon pepper )

Fried Okra ( lemon pepper )

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

Family Style - A La Carte - Entrees (Copy)

Rice & Pita Sold Separately
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$7.99
Saffron Chicken Kabob

$7.99

Saffron Chicken Kabob

$7.99
Spicy Chipotle Chicken Kabob

$7.99

Spicy Chipotle Chicken Kabob

$7.99
Kafta Kabob

Kafta Kabob

$7.99

Ground Beef

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Not a Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$7.99

Not a Sandwich

Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$9.99
Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$6.99
Curry Chicken Stew

$7.99

Curry Chicken Stew

$7.99
Spicy Lamb Meatballs Stew

$7.99

Spicy Lamb Meatballs Stew

$7.99
Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$13.99

Sold Per Piece

Steak Kabob

Steak Kabob

$8.99
Kibbi

Kibbi

$6.99

Serving Size: 3 Pieces

Falafel

Falafel

$6.99

Serving Size: 5 Pieces

Dessert

Chocolate Baklava

$2.99

Chocolate Baklava

$2.99
Walnut Baklava

$2.59

Walnut Baklava

$2.59
Turkish Pistachio Baklava

Turkish Pistachio Baklava

$4.99Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Mexican coke 350 ml

$2.99

Mexican coke 350 ml

$2.99
Mexican fanta 500 ml

$3.99

Mexican fanta 500 ml

$3.99

Topo Chico Lime

$2.99

$2.99

Topo chico Classic

$2.99

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

912 westheimer rd, Houston, TX 77006

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose image
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose image

