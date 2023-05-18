  • Home
  • /
  • Ocala
  • /
  • Albelo's Sub Shop - 303 Southeast 17th Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Albelo's Sub Shop 303 Southeast 17th Street

review star

No reviews yet

303 Southeast 17th Street

Unit 310

Ocala, FL 34471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


HOMEMADE SOUPS

SOUP TO GO

SOUP TO GO

$5.95

Ask To See What Selections We Have Available In Our Grab & Go Cooler

SOUP OF THE DAY 16 0Z

SOUP OF THE DAY 16 0Z

$6.95

HOMEMADE SOUP OF THE DAY SERVED WITH TOASTED BREAD.

BASIL PESTO GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

BASIL PESTO GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$8.95

HOMEMADE SOUP OF THE DAY SERVED WITH BASIL PESTO GRILLED CHEESE (MUNSTER & AMERICAN)

SUNDRIED TOMATO PESTO GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

SUNDRIED TOMATO PESTO GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$8.95

HOMEMADE SOUP OF THE DAY SERVED WITH SUNDRIED TOMATO PESTO GRILLED CHEESE (MUNSTER & AMERICAN)

GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$8.95

HOMEMADE SOUP OF THE DAY SERVED WITH GRILLED CHEESE (MUNSTER & AMERICAN)

PRESSED SUBS

TRIPLETA 8"

$10.95
TRIPLETA 12"

TRIPLETA 12"

$14.94
CUBANO 8"

CUBANO 8"

$8.95

ROAST PORK, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MAYO & MUSTARD

CUBANO 12"

$12.95

ROAST PORK, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MAYO & MUSTARD

LA GRINGA 8"

$8.95

TURKEY, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MAYO & MUSTARD

LA GRINGA 12"

$12.95

TURKEY, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MAYO & MUSTARD

OTRA VEZ 8"

$8.95

ROAST PORK, CHORIZO SAUSAGE, POTATO STICKS, MOZZARELLA & MAYO KETCHUP

OTRA VEZ 12"

OTRA VEZ 12"

$12.95

ROAST PORK, CHORIZO SAUSAGE, POTATO STICKS, MOZZARELLA & MAYO KETCHUP

PORK FAVOR 8"

PORK FAVOR 8"

$8.95

ROAST PORK, HAM, SALAMI, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MAYO & MUSTARD

PORK FAVOR 12"

$12.95

ROAST PORK, HAM, SALAMI, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MAYO & MUSTARD

THE CHEEZY PESTO 8"

THE CHEEZY PESTO 8"

$8.95

HAM, MUNSTER, PROVOLONE, FRESH TOMATOES & BASIL PESTO SCHMEAR

THE CHEEZY PESTO 12"

$12.95

HAM, MUNSTER, PROVOLONE, FRESH TOMATOES & BASIL PESTO SCHMEAR

VEGETARIAN SUBS

FRIED GREEN TOMATO 8"

FRIED GREEN TOMATO 8"

$7.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, MARINARA, PROVOLONE & BASIL PESTO SCHMEAR

FRIED GREEN TOMATO 12"

$11.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, MARINARA, PROVOLONE & BASIL PESTO SCHMEAR

GRILLED VEG 8"

GRILLED VEG 8"

$7.95

PORTOBELLOS, ZUCCHINI, ONIONS & PEPPERS GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH FETA CHEESE

GRILLED VEG 12"

$11.95

PORTOBELLOS, ZUCCHINI, ONIONS & PEPPERS GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH FETA CHEESE

PORTOBELLO "PHILLY" 8"

PORTOBELLO "PHILLY" 8"

$7.95

GRILLED PORTOBELLOS, ONIONS, PEPPERS TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE & MOZZARELLA

PORTOBELLO "PHILLY" 12"

$11.95

GRILLED PORTOBELLOS, ONIONS, PEPPERS TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE & MOZZARELLA

CHEEZY TOMATO 8" (PRESSED)

$7.95

FRESH TOMATOES, MUNSTER, PROVOLONE & RED PEPPER RELISH MAYO PRESSED ON GRILL

CHEEZY TOMATO 12" (PRESSED)

$11.95

FRESH TOMATOES, MUNSTER, PROVOLONE & RED PEPPER RELISH MAYO PRESSED ON GRILL

ALBELOS FAVORITES

ALBELO'S ORIGINAL 8"

ALBELO'S ORIGINAL 8"

$8.95

TURKEY, BACON, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & ALBELO'S SAUCE

ALBELO'S ORIGINAL 12"

$12.95

TURKEY, BACON, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & ALBELO'S SAUCE

ALBELO'S MEATBALL 8"

ALBELO'S MEATBALL 8"

$8.95

HOMEMADE CHICKEN SPINACH MOZZARELLA MEATBALLS WITH MARINARA & MOZZARELLA ON GARLIC BREAD

ALBELO'S MEATBALL 12"

$12.95

HOMEMADE CHICKEN SPINACH MOZZARELLA MEATBALLS WITH MARINARA & MOZZARELLA ON GARLIC BREAD

THE BRUTE 8"

$8.95Out of stock

ROAST BEEF, TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS & HORSERADISH SAUCE

THE BRUTE 12"

$12.95Out of stock

ROAST BEEF, TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS & HORSERADISH SAUCE

THE EQUESTRIAN 8"

$8.95

TURKEY, PASTRAMI, ROAST BEEF, HAM, MUNSTER, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, RED PEPPER RELISH MAYO

THE EQUESTRIAN 12"

$12.95

TURKEY, PASTRAMI, ROAST BEEF, HAM, MUNSTER, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, RED PEPPER RELISH MAYO

THE HANGOVER 8"

$9.95

PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE, POTATO STICKS, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

THE HANGOVER 12"

THE HANGOVER 12"

$13.95

PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE, POTATO STICKS, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

THE ITALIAN STALLION 8"

THE ITALIAN STALLION 8"

$8.95

TURKEY, SALAMI, HAM, PEPPERONI, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BANANA PEPPERS, MAYO & ITALIAN DRESSING

THE ITALIAN STALLION 12"

$12.95

TURKEY, SALAMI, HAM, PEPPERONI, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BANANA PEPPERS, MAYO & ITALIAN DRESSING

MEATLOVERS PIZZA 8"

$8.95

HAM, PEPPERONI, PIZZA SAUSAGE, TOPPED WITH MARINARA & MOZZARELLA

MEATLOVERS PIZZA 12"

MEATLOVERS PIZZA 12"

$12.95

HAM, PEPPERONI, PIZZA SAUSAGE, TOPPED WITH MARINARA & MOZZARELLA

THE SUNSHINE ROOSTER 8"

$8.95

HAM, SAUSAGE, CHEDDAR & MAYO TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

THE SUNSHINE ROOSTER 12"

THE SUNSHINE ROOSTER 12"

$12.95

HAM, SAUSAGE, CHEDDAR & MAYO TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

SUBS FROM THE GRILL

CHORI CHICKEN PHILLY 8"

CHORI CHICKEN PHILLY 8"

$9.95

CHICKEN, CHORIZO SAUSAGE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, MOZZARELLA & AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE

CHORI CHICKEN PHILLY 12"

$13.95

CHICKEN, CHORIZO SAUSAGE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, MOZZARELLA & AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE

EL MEXICAN0 8"

EL MEXICAN0 8"

$9.95

CARNE ASADA, CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH SALSA & AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE

EL MEXICANO 12"

$13.95

CARNE ASADA, CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH SALSA & AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE

GREEK CHICKEN 8"

GREEK CHICKEN 8"

$9.95

GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, FETA & KALAMATA OLIVE SCHMEAR

GREEK CHICKEN 12"

$13.95

GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, FETA & KALAMATA OLIVE SCHMEAR

PHILLY STEAK 8"

PHILLY STEAK 8"

$9.95

STEAK, ONION, PEPPERS TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE & MOZZARELLA

PHILLY STEAK 12"

$13.95

STEAK, ONION, PEPPERS TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE & MOZZARELLA

THE HANGOVER 8"

$9.95

PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE, POTATO STICKS, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

THE HANGOVER 12"

THE HANGOVER 12"

$13.95

PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE, POTATO STICKS, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

CHEESEBURGER SUB 8"

CHEESEBURGER SUB 8"

$11.95

BEEF BRISKET BURGER TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE & MAYO KETCHUP SERVED W/ SMALL SIDE OF ZUCCHINI FRIES

CHEESEBURGER SUB 12"

$15.95

BEEF BRISKET BURGER TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE & MAYO KETCHUP SERVED W/ SMALL SIDE OF ZUCCHINI FRIES

QUESADILLAS

GRILLED VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.95

GRILLED PORTOBELLOS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, ZUCCHINI WITH FETA & MOZZARELLA. SERVED WITH SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA

PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.95

GRILLED STEAK, ONIONS, PEPPERS, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

CHORI CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHORI CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.95

GRILLED CHICKEN, CHORIZO SAUSAGE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA & AVOCADO CREAMS SAUCE SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

CARNITA PORK QUESADILLA

CARNITA PORK QUESADILLA

$12.95

ROAST PORK, CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA & MAYO KETCHUP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

FRESH SALADS

COUNTRY CLUB SALAD

COUNTRY CLUB SALAD

$12.95

HAM, TURKEY, BACON, ICEBERG LETTUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS & CROUTONS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

$11.95

GRILLED STEAK, ICEBERG LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS TOPPED WITH FRIES & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

GRILLED CHICKEN, ICEBERG LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, ONIONS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FETA CHEESE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

SOUTHERN BELLE SALAD

SOUTHERN BELLE SALAD

$12.95

CRISPY CHICKEN BITES TOSSED WITH MILD SAUCE, ICEBERG LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, CHEDDAR CHEESE & YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

ITALIAN SALAD

$12.95

TURKEY, HAM, SALAMI, ICEBERG LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, BANANA PEPPERS & MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

GRILLED PORTOBELLO SALAD

GRILLED PORTOBELLO SALAD

$12.95

BALSAMIC MARINATED PORTOBELLOS, ICEBERG LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, ONIONS & FETA CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

FRESH SIDE SALAD

$4.25

ICEBERG LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, CROUTONS, CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

SPECIALTY FRIES & SUCH

CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$10.95Out of stock

FRESH FRIED TORTILLAS TOPPED WITH GRILLED CARNE ASADA, CHEESE SAUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$6.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (5) WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER MAYO

CHORI CHICKEN FRIES

CHORI CHICKEN FRIES

$8.95

THICK SIDEWINDER FRIES TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, CHORIZO SAUSAGE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, CHEESE SAUCE & AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE

THE HANGOVER FRIES

$8.95

THICK SIDEWINDER FRIES TOPPED WITH GRILLED PASTRAMI, CHEESE SAUCE, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI & TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

CARNITA FRIES

$8.95

THICK SIDEWINDER FRIES TOPPED WITH ROAST PORK CARNITAS, CHEESE SAUCE & MAYO KETCHUP

GREEK CHICKEN FRIES

$8.95

THICK SIDEWINDER FRIES TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, TOMATOES, KALAMATA OLIVES, CHEESE SAUCE & OLIVE SCHMEAR

PHILLY STEAK FRIES

PHILLY STEAK FRIES

$8.95

THICK SIDEWINDER FRIES TOPPED WITH GRILLED STEAK, ONIONS, PEPPERS, CHEESE SAUCE & MOZZARELLA

SHOESTRING FRIES

SHOESTRING FRIES

$3.95

CRISPY SHOESTRING FRIES AS A SIDE

CHEESE SAUCE, SIDE

$0.75

WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, SMALL SIDE

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$4.49

CRISP ZUCCHINI FRIES SERVED WITH SIDE OF SAUCE

CHEESY BREAD & PIEROGIES

CHEEZY BREAD SMALL

$5.95

SPICY CHEESE BREAD W/ MARINARA

GREEK CHEEZY BREAD SMALL

$5.95

PESTO CHEEZY BREAD SMALL

$5.95

KIDS COLT MENU

CHICKEN BITES & FRIES

CHICKEN BITES & FRIES

$7.95

CRISPY CHICKEN BITES SERVED WITH SHOESTRING FRENCH FRIES

KIDS TURKEY COLT

$6.95

TURKEY, CHEESE, LETTUCE & MAYO

KIDS HAM COLT

KIDS HAM COLT

$6.95

HAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE & MAYO SERVED WITH WATER OR APPLE JUICE AND CHOICE OF COOKIE

KIDS PIZZA SUB

$6.95

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA AND PEPPERONI

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

MOZZARELLA AND CHEDDAR CHEESE QUESADILLA SERVED WITH SIDE OF SALSA AND SOUR CREAM

SWEET TREATS

CHERRY CHEESECAKE

CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$2.95
TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$2.95
GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.25

GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

HEATH BAR CRUNCH COOKIE

HEATH BAR CRUNCH COOKIE

$2.25

1 EACH HEATH BAR CRUNCH COOKIE

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE

$2.25

1 EACH WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE

7 LAYER BAR

7 LAYER BAR

$2.50

CHOCOLATE CHIPS, BUTTERSCOTCH CHIPS, WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS, PEANUTS & COCONUT BAKED ON A GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST

BEVERAGES

20 oz BOTTLED COKE PRODUCT

$2.29

SWEET TEA, GOLD PEAK

$2.50

20 OZ GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA, GOLD PEAK

$2.50

UNSWEET GOLD PEAK TEA, 20 OZ

DIRTY POTATO CHIPS

FUNKY FUSION DIRTY CHIPS

FUNKY FUSION DIRTY CHIPS

$1.65
SALT & VINEGAR DIRTY CHIPS

SALT & VINEGAR DIRTY CHIPS

$1.65
SEA SALTED DIRTY CHIPS

SEA SALTED DIRTY CHIPS

$1.65
SOUR CREAM & ONION DIRTY CHIPS

SOUR CREAM & ONION DIRTY CHIPS

$1.65
MESQUITE BBQ DIRTY CHIPS

MESQUITE BBQ DIRTY CHIPS

$1.65
JALAPENO HEAT DIRTY CHIPS

JALAPENO HEAT DIRTY CHIPS

$1.65

ALBELO'S LOGO HATS

ADULT HATS

ADULT HATS

$12.95
KIDS HATS

KIDS HATS

$8.95

SMALL ENOUGH FOR CHILDREN BUT ALSO FIT ADULTS AS WELL WITH VELCRO ADJUSTMENT IN BACK

ADULT VISORS

$12.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Try Our Homemade Soups , Hot Subs & Fresh Salads. Homemade Sweet Treats to include: Cookies, Brownies, Cakes & Bars Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 Southeast 17th Street, Unit 310, Ocala, FL 34471

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
35 Southeast 1st Avenue Ocala, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
THE MARION THEATRE
orange starNo Reviews
50 South Magnolia Ave Ocala, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
Mutiny - 46 S MAGNOLIA AVE
orange starNo Reviews
46 S MAGNOLIA AVE OCALA, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
BRICK CITY SOUTHERN KITCHEN - OCALA
orange starNo Reviews
10 S Magnolia Exd Ocala, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
Sayulita Taqueria - Downtown Ocala
orange star4.4 • 495
10 NE 1st Street Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Blue Highway Pizza - OCALA
orange star4.4 • 607
2130 E Silver Springs Blvd Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocala

Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
orange star4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (West)
orange star4.2 • 928
11100 SW 93rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34481
View restaurantnext
JRocks Pizzeria - JRocks-Ocala
orange star4.6 • 743
2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd Ocala, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
Blue Highway Pizza - OCALA
orange star4.4 • 607
2130 E Silver Springs Blvd Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Sayulita Taqueria - Downtown Ocala
orange star4.4 • 495
10 NE 1st Street Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Ocala
orange star4.5 • 296
4414 SW College Road Ocala, FL 34474
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocala
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston