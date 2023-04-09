  • Home
Ambrosia 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E

No reviews yet

246 Wilson Drive, Suite E

Boone, NC 28607

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Lamb Gyro

$9.00

Falafel Gyro

$9.00

Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Full Greek Salad

$14.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00+

Orzo Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

1 Pita

$2.00

Shareables

Greek Fries

$14.00

Pita W/ Dip

$8.00

Grapeleaves

$8.00

Spanakopita Piece

$9.00

Desserts

Baklava

$9.00

Loukoumades

$9.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$12.00

Assorted Pastries

$9.00

Large Dessert

$15.00

Misfits

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Specials

Y+P Special

$6.50

Extras

Cup Tzatziki

$0.50

Cup Dressing

$0.50

Cup Feta

$1.00

Ketchup

Cup Ranch

$0.25

Kids

Kids chicken

$5.00

Kids lamb

$5.00

Kids tenders

$5.00

Kids cheese

$5.00

A La Carte

Lamb ALC

$6.00

Chicken ALC

$6.00

Falafel ALC

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

246 Wilson Drive, Suite E, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

