American Flatbread - Canton 110 Albany Turnpike

No reviews yet

110 Albany Turnpike

Canton, CT 06019

Food

Large Flatbreads

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers
LG Medicine Wheel

LG Medicine Wheel

$19.75

Our take on a classic cheese pizza, made with our organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil and organic herbs

LG Cheese & Herb

LG Cheese & Herb

$18.75

Whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs

LG Carne Special

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip, Corn Tortilla Chips, Red onions, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs Topped W/ Ranch

LG Veggie Special

$23.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip, Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs

LG Home Sausage

LG Home Sausage

$24.25

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

LG Jimmy's Chicken

LG Jimmy's Chicken

$25.25

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs, jalapeño peppers

LG Maui Chicken

LG Maui Chicken

$25.25

Free range chicken, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

LG Maui Pork

LG Maui Pork

$25.25

Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

LG Roni Mush

LG Roni Mush

$23.25

All-natural uncured pepperoni, mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, our garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs

LG PE

LG PE

$24.00

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh rosemary, red onions, VT goat cheese, fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs

LG Revolution

LG Revolution

$22.75

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

LG Vegan

LG Vegan

$23.75

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, vegan cheese, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs

LG 1/2 & 1/2

$16.75

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

Small Flatbreads

Margherita Pizza - Our tomato sauce, Maplebrook Farms fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato. Finished with fresh basil
SM Medicine Wheel

SM Medicine Wheel

$14.25

Our take on a classic cheese pizza, made with our organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil and organic herbs

SM Cheese & Herb

SM Cheese & Herb

$13.00

Whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs

SM Carne Special

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip, Corn Tortilla Chips, Red onions, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs Topped W/ Ranch

SM Veggie Special

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip, Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs

SM Buffalo Chicken

$16.00
SM Home Sausage

SM Home Sausage

$15.75

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

SM Jimmy's Chicken

SM Jimmy's Chicken

$16.50

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs, jalapeño peppers

SM Maui Chicken

SM Maui Chicken

$16.50

Roasted free range chicken, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

SM Maui Pork

SM Maui Pork

$16.50

Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

SM RoniMush

SM RoniMush

$16.25

All-natural uncured pepperoni, mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, our garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs

SM PE

SM PE

$15.50

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh rosemary, red onions, VT goat cheese, fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs

SM Revolution

SM Revolution

$14.75

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

SM Vegan

SM Vegan

$16.00

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, vegan cheese, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs

SM 1/2 & 1/2

$10.75

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

Salads and Apps

Evolution Salad

Evolution Salad

$9.00

Organic mesclun and organic sweet leaf lettuces tossed with organic celery and carrots, Toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette

Free Form Salad

$9.00

Start with our Evolution Salad and add your favorite meats, cheeses and veggies

Salad special

$12.00

Bacon, Blue, Ranch salad Little Leaf Farms Green Leaf lettuce, Black River Bacon, Diced Tomato, Bailey Hazen Blue cheese, Tossed in our House made Ranch

Gluten Free Flatbreads

Margherita Pizza - Our tomato sauce, Maplebrook Farms fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato. Finished with fresh basil

GF 1/2 & 1/2

$16.50

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

GF Carne Special

$22.50

The works Flatbread Garlic oil, House made Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Mix

GF Cheese & Herb

$19.00

Whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs our own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Free Form Flatbread

$13.00

This one starts with a Plain Canvass. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. Remember, it starts as a plain dough!

GF Homemade Sausage

$21.75

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

$22.50

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs, jalapeño peppers, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF MAui Kalua Chix Pie

$22.50

Roasted free range chicken, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Maui Kalua Pork Pie

$22.50

smoked free-range pork shoulder, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Medicine Wheel

$20.25

Our take on a classic cheese pizza, made with our organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil and organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Pepperoni & Mushroom

$22.75

All-natural uncured pepperoni, mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, our garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Punctuated Equilibrium

$21.50

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh rosemary, red onions, VT goat cheese, fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Revolution

$20.75

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Vegan

$22.50

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, vegan cheese, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust

GF Veggie Special

$21.50

Greek Flatbread Feta, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano

Desserts

Brownie Plain

$5.00

Dessert special

$12.00

Dish of Ice Cream

$3.75
Homemade Brownie Sundae

Homemade Brownie Sundae

$8.75

Pine Hill Orchard Apple Cider Donut Sundae

$8.25

Whoopie Pie Sundae

$11.50

Whoppie Pie

$7.75

Sides

2oz Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$3.00

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.25

Side of Kalua Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side of Mozzarella

$2.25

Side of Parmesan

$2.25

Side of Roasted Chicken

$4.00

Side Dressing (8oz)

$2.00

Retail Foods

Small Dough

$2.50

Large Dough

$5.00

GF Dough

$6.00

10oz MaHa Bottle

$11.00

8oz Ranch Dressing

$8.00

8oz Ginger Dressing

$8.00

NA Bev

N/A Drinks

Rootbeer (Barqs)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Milk

$4.00

Choc Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee (Decaf)

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Kid Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kid Apple Juice

$2.50

Kid OJ

$2.50

Kid Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Kid Shirley Temple

$2.50

Foxon Birch Soda Bottle

$4.00

Foxon Orange Soda Bottle

$4.00

Foxon Rootbeer Bottle

$4.00

Foxon Grape Soda Bottle

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019

Directions

Main pic

