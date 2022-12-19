Lisa’s Luna Pizza
530 Bushy Hill Road
Simsbury, CT 06070
Popular Items
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil
Small White Pie
Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley
Small 1/2 Red 1/2 White
1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie
Small Lots of Toppings
Choose unlimited toppings
Small Margherita
Fresh sliced tomatos and basil
Small Caprese
White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Small White Florentine
White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta
Small Happy Vegan
Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil
Small Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Small BBQ Chicken
Breaded Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce
Small Zesty Chicken
Breaded Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos
Small Jersey Girl
Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta
Small Veggie
Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes
Small Combo
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni
Small Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Small Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
Small Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, parsley
Small Baked Potato
Potato, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives
Small Sweet Salamia
Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle
Small Cheese Lovers
Fresh mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees
Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Choose two of our specialty pies
Small 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty
1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie
Medium Pizzas
Medium Cheese
Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil
Medium White Pie
Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley
Medium 1/2 Red 1/2 White
1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie
Medium Lots of Toppings
Choose unlimited toppings
Medium Caprese
White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Medium White Florentine
White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta
Medium Happy Vegan
Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil
Medium Margherita Pie
Fresh sliced tomatos and basil
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Medium BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce
Medium Zesty Chicken
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos
Medium Jersey Girl
Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta
Medium Veggie
Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes
Medium Combo Pie
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni
Medium Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
Medium Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, parsley
Medium Baked Potato
Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream
Medium Sweet Salamia
Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle
Medium Cheese Lovers
Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Choose two of our specialty pies
Medium 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty
1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil
Large White Pie
Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley
Large 1/2 Red 1/2 White
1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie
Large Lots of Toppings
Choose unlimited toppings
Large Caprese
White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Large White Florentine
White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta
Large Happy Vegan
Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil
Large Margherita Pie
Fresh sliced tomatos and basil
Large Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Large BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce
Large Zesty Chicken
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos
Large Jersey Girl
Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta
Large Veggie
Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes
Large Combo Pie
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni
Large Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
Large Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, parsley
Large Baked Potato
Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream
Large Sweet Salamia
Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle
Large Cheese Lovers
Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Choose two of our specialty pies
Large 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty
1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie
Pan Pizzas
Cheese Pan
Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil
White Pie Pan
Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley
1/2 Red 1/2 White Pan
1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie
Lot of Toppings Pan
Choose unlimited toppings
Caprese Pan
White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
White Florentine Pan
White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta
Happy Vegan Pan
Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil
Margherita Pie Pan
Fresh sliced tomatos and basil
Buffalo Chicken Pan
Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
BBQ Chicken Pan
Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce
Zesty Chicken Pan
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos
Jersey Girl Pan
Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta
Veggie Pan
Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes
Combo Pie Pan
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni
Meat Lovers Pan
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger Pan
Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
Hawaiian Pan
Ham, pineapple, parsley
Baked Potato Pan
Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream
Sweet Salamia Pan
Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle
Cheese Lovers Pan
Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pan
Choose two of our specialty pies
1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty Pan
1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie
Gluten Free Pizzas
Gluten Free Cheese
Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil
Gluten Free White Pie
Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley
Gluten Free 1/2 Red 1/2 White
1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie
Gluten Free Lots of Toppings
Choose unlimited toppings
Gluten Free Caprese
White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Gluten Free White Florentine
White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta
Gluten Free Happy Vegan
Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil
Gluten Free Margherita Pie
Fresh sliced tomatos and basil
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce
Gluten Free Zesty Chicken
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos
Gluten Free Jersey Girl
Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta
Gluten Free Veggie
Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes
Gluten Free Combo Pie
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni
Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, parsley
Gluten Free Baked Potato
Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream
Gluten Free Sweet Salamia
Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle
Gluten Free Cheese Lovers
Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees
Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Choose two of our specialty pies
Gluten Free 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty
1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie
Cauliflower Pizzas
Cauliflower Cheese
Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil
Cauliflower White Pie
Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley
Cauliflower 1/2 Red 1/2 White
1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie
Cauliflower Lots of Toppings
Choose unlimited toppings
Cauliflower Caprese
White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Cauliflower White Florentine
White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta
Cauliflower Margherita Pie
Fresh sliced tomatos and basil
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce
Cauliflower Zesty Chicken
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos
Cauliflower Jersey Girl
Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta
Cauliflower Veggie
Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes
Cauliflower Combo Pie
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni
Cauliflower Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Cauliflower Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
Cauliflower Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, parsley
Cauliflower Baked Potato
Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream
Cauliflower Sweet Salamia
Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle
Cauliflower Cheese Lovers
Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees
Cauliflower 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Choose two of our specialty pies
Cauliflower 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty
1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie
Family Combos
Starters
Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese
Pizzadilla
Flour tortilla, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions
Garlic Knots
Pizza dough knots baked and tossed in garlic sauce. Marinara for dipping served on the side.
Fried Fresh Mozzarella
Luna's famous fresh mozzarella cheese breaded fried and served with our pizza sauce
Chicken Tenders
Thin cut, breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried. Served with spicy dipping sauce
Basket of French Fries
Basket of French Fries
Loaded Fries
French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, bacon & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream
Basket of Onion Rings
Thick cut and beer battered. Served with dipping sauce
1/2 & 1/2 Basket
Fries and onion rings served with dipping sauce
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with homemade flour tortilla chips
Fried Dough
Fresh Luna dough fried
Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamata olives
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, Romano cheese, caesar Dressing
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, rolled salami, ham and provolone
Mozzarella Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, slivered almonds, balsamic glaze
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoni
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, chopped vegetables, turkey, mozzarella
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamative olives, ham, salami, mozzarella
Arugula Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, red onion, cranberries, pecans. Served with honey lemon dressing
Grinders
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Freshly breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmesan Grinder
Freshly breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato
Meatball Parmesan Grinder
Housemade Meatballs, fres mozzarella, tomato sauce
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Grinder
Link sausage, sauteed peppers & onions
Veggie Grinder
Spinach, red peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli, onion, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Breaded or Grilled chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
Steak and Cheese Grinder
Shaved steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions and peppers
Cheeseburger Grinder
Grilled hamburger, American cheese
Italian Grinder
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Tuna a la Luna Grinder
Housemade tuna with mayo, celery
Turkey Grinder
Roasted turkey breast
Ham Grinder
Virginia Ham
BLT Grinder
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Freshly breaded chicken
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Breaded chicken cutlet, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, classic caesar dressing. Served with chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing. Served with chips.
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze. Served with chips.
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey breast, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Served with chips.
Calzone
Stromboli
Pasta
Sides
Meatballs
Meatballs topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Sausage
Sausage topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with cheese
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Side of French Fries
Side of Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Onion Rings
Side Blue Cheese
Side Of Ranch
Kids
Delivery Notes & Add Ons
Canned Soda
Wines by the Bottle
Fresh is best! We are a full service restaurant and also offer take out and delivery. We use only fresh mozzarella on all of our pies. We also offer wings, grinders, fresh salads, beer and wine. We have gluten free options.
530 Bushy Hill Road, Simsbury, CT 06070