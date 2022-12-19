Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lisa’s Luna Pizza

530 Bushy Hill Road

Simsbury, CT 06070

Large Cheese
House Salad
Chicken Wings

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil

Small White Pie

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley

Small 1/2 Red 1/2 White

$13.00

1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie

Small Lots of Toppings

$20.50

Choose unlimited toppings

Small Margherita

$15.00

Fresh sliced tomatos and basil

Small Caprese

$16.00

White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Small White Florentine

$16.00

White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta

Small Happy Vegan

$18.00

Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil

Small Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Breaded Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Small BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Breaded Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce

Small Zesty Chicken

$17.00

Breaded Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos

Small Jersey Girl

$17.00

Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Small Veggie

$17.00

Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes

Small Combo

$17.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni

Small Meat Lovers

$17.00

Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Ham, pineapple, parsley

Small Baked Potato

$17.00

Potato, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives

Small Sweet Salamia

$17.00

Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle

Small Cheese Lovers

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$17.00

Choose two of our specialty pies

Small 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty

$14.75

1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie

Medium Pizzas

Medium Cheese

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil

Medium White Pie

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley

Medium 1/2 Red 1/2 White

$17.00

1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie

Medium Lots of Toppings

$26.00

Choose unlimited toppings

Medium Caprese

$22.00

White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Medium White Florentine

$22.00

White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta

Medium Happy Vegan

$24.00

Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil

Medium Margherita Pie

$21.00

Fresh sliced tomatos and basil

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Medium BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce

Medium Zesty Chicken

$23.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos

Medium Jersey Girl

$23.00

Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Medium Veggie

$23.00

Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes

Medium Combo Pie

$23.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni

Medium Meat Lovers

$23.00

Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.00

Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard

Medium Hawaiian

$21.00

Ham, pineapple, parsley

Medium Baked Potato

$23.00

Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream

Medium Sweet Salamia

$23.00

Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle

Medium Cheese Lovers

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$23.00

Choose two of our specialty pies

Medium 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty

$19.75

1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil

Large White Pie

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley

Large 1/2 Red 1/2 White

$21.00

1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie

Large Lots of Toppings

$31.50

Choose unlimited toppings

Large Caprese

$28.00

White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Large White Florentine

$28.00

White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta

Large Happy Vegan

$30.00

Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil

Large Margherita Pie

$27.00

Fresh sliced tomatos and basil

Large Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

$29.00

Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce

Large Zesty Chicken

$29.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos

Large Jersey Girl

$29.00

Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Large Veggie

$29.00

Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes

Large Combo Pie

$29.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni

Large Meat Lovers

$29.00

Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$29.00

Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard

Large Hawaiian

$27.00

Ham, pineapple, parsley

Large Baked Potato

$29.00

Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream

Large Sweet Salamia

$29.00

Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle

Large Cheese Lovers

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$29.00

Choose two of our specialty pies

Large 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty

$24.75

1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie

Pan Pizzas

Cheese Pan

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil

White Pie Pan

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley

1/2 Red 1/2 White Pan

$23.00

1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie

Lot of Toppings Pan

$33.50

Choose unlimited toppings

Caprese Pan

$30.00

White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

White Florentine Pan

$30.00

White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta

Happy Vegan Pan

$31.00

Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil

Margherita Pie Pan

$28.00

Fresh sliced tomatos and basil

Buffalo Chicken Pan

$28.00

Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

BBQ Chicken Pan

$30.00

Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce

Zesty Chicken Pan

$30.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos

Jersey Girl Pan

$30.00

Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Veggie Pan

$30.00

Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes

Combo Pie Pan

$30.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni

Meat Lovers Pan

$30.00

Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger Pan

$30.00

Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard

Hawaiian Pan

$28.00

Ham, pineapple, parsley

Baked Potato Pan

$30.00

Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream

Sweet Salamia Pan

$30.00

Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle

Cheese Lovers Pan

$24.00

Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pan

$30.00

Choose two of our specialty pies

1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty Pan

$26.50

1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free Cheese

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil

Gluten Free White Pie

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley

Gluten Free 1/2 Red 1/2 White

$18.00

1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie

Gluten Free Lots of Toppings

$27.00

Choose unlimited toppings

Gluten Free Caprese

$25.00

White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Gluten Free White Florentine

$25.00

White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta

Gluten Free Happy Vegan

$27.00

Dairy free cheese, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, basil

Gluten Free Margherita Pie

$24.00

Fresh sliced tomatos and basil

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce

Gluten Free Zesty Chicken

$26.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos

Gluten Free Jersey Girl

$26.00

Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Gluten Free Veggie

$26.00

Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes

Gluten Free Combo Pie

$26.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$26.00

Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.00

Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$24.00

Ham, pineapple, parsley

Gluten Free Baked Potato

$26.00

Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream

Gluten Free Sweet Salamia

$26.00

Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle

Gluten Free Cheese Lovers

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$26.00

Choose two of our specialty pies

Gluten Free 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty

$22.00

1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie

Cauliflower Pizzas

Cauliflower Cheese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella pie with italian plum tomatoes, imported Romano cheese and 100% olive oil

Cauliflower White Pie

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, romano, Parsley

Cauliflower 1/2 Red 1/2 White

$15.00

1/2 red pie 1/2 white pie

Cauliflower Lots of Toppings

$22.50

Choose unlimited toppings

Cauliflower Caprese

$19.00

White pie with fresh tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Cauliflower White Florentine

$19.00

White pie with spinach, fresh tomato and ricotta

Cauliflower Margherita Pie

$19.00

Fresh sliced tomatos and basil

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, onions, peppers, bbq sauce

Cauliflower Zesty Chicken

$20.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, jalapenos

Cauliflower Jersey Girl

$20.00

Sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Cauliflower Veggie

$20.00

Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes

Cauliflower Combo Pie

$20.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni

Cauliflower Meat Lovers

$20.00

Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Cauliflower Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.00

Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$19.00

Ham, pineapple, parsley

Cauliflower Baked Potato

$20.00

Potato, cheddard cheese, bacon, sour cream

Cauliflower Sweet Salamia

$20.00

Red pie with Genoa salami, fresh arugula, hot honey drizzle

Cauliflower Cheese Lovers

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella red pie topped with cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and Romano cheees

Cauliflower 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$20.00

Choose two of our specialty pies

Cauliflower 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Specialty

$17.50

1/2 Cheese and choose a 1/2 specialty pie

Family Combos

Family Combo

$37.00

Large one topping, 6 wings, small garlic knots

Build Your Own Family Combo

$48.00

Large one topping, 12 wings, choice of appetizer

Starters

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese

Pizzadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions

Garlic Knots

$8.00+

Pizza dough knots baked and tossed in garlic sauce. Marinara for dipping served on the side.

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Luna's famous fresh mozzarella cheese breaded fried and served with our pizza sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Thin cut, breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried. Served with spicy dipping sauce

Basket of French Fries

$7.00

Basket of French Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, bacon & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Thick cut and beer battered. Served with dipping sauce

1/2 & 1/2 Basket

$9.00

Fries and onion rings served with dipping sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with homemade flour tortilla chips

Fried Dough

$7.00

Fresh Luna dough fried

Salads

House Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamata olives

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, Romano cheese, caesar Dressing

Antipasto

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, rolled salami, ham and provolone

Mozzarella Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, slivered almonds, balsamic glaze

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoni

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, chopped vegetables, turkey, mozzarella

Chef Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, celery, red onion, Kalamative olives, ham, salami, mozzarella

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula, goat cheese, red onion, cranberries, pecans. Served with honey lemon dressing

Grinders

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$10.00+

Freshly breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$9.00+

Freshly breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato

Meatball Parmesan Grinder

$10.00+

Housemade Meatballs, fres mozzarella, tomato sauce

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Grinder

$10.00+

Link sausage, sauteed peppers & onions

Veggie Grinder

$9.00+

Spinach, red peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli, onion, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$10.00+

Breaded or Grilled chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Steak and Cheese Grinder

$11.00+

Shaved steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions and peppers

Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.00+

Grilled hamburger, American cheese

Italian Grinder

$9.00+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese

Tuna a la Luna Grinder

$9.00+

Housemade tuna with mayo, celery

Turkey Grinder

$10.00+

Roasted turkey breast

Ham Grinder

$9.00+

Virginia Ham

BLT Grinder

$10.00+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$10.00+

Freshly breaded chicken

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, classic caesar dressing. Served with chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Breaded chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing. Served with chips.

Chicken Caprese Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze. Served with chips.

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

Turkey breast, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Served with chips.

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Pizza crust filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side

Stromboli

Stromboli SM

$14.00

Pizza dough rolled with mozzarella cheese and baked until golden brown. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Stromboli LG

$17.00

Pizza dough rolled with mozzarella cheese and baked until golden brown. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Pasta

Spaghetti with Marinara

$13.00

Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara and Romano cheese. Served with garlic bread

Four Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Ravioli topped with homemade marinara. Served with garlic bread

Sides

Meatballs

$6.00

Meatballs topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce

Sausage

$6.00

Sausage topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread with cheese

$6.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Fries

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

Side Blue Cheese

Side Of Ranch

Desserts

Cookies

$2.75

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fried Dough

$7.00

Fresh Luna dough fried

Kids

Dog in a Blanket

$9.00

All beef hot dog wrapped in Luna's pizza dough and baked. Served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Breaded chicken tenders served with fries and BBQ sauce

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids portion our spaghetti tossed with choice of butter or marinara.

Canned Soda

Canned Coke

$2.50

Canned Diet Coke

$2.50

Canned Sprite

$2.50

Canned Coke Zero

$2.50

Canned Ginger Ale

$2.50

Water Bottle

Cooler

Boylans Soda

$4.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

2 Liters

2 L Coke

$3.50

2 L Diet Coke

$3.50

2 L Sprite

$3.50

2 L Coke Zero

$3.50

2 L Ginger Ale

$3.50

Wines by the Bottle

BTL Chardonnay

$16.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

BTL Merlot

$16.00

BTL Cab Merlot Blend

$16.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$16.00

BTL Cabernet

$16.00

Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Naughty Nurse

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Headway IPA

$6.00

Sip of Sunshine

$7.00

Green State Lager

$6.00

Black Hog Granola Brown

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh is best! We are a full service restaurant and also offer take out and delivery. We use only fresh mozzarella on all of our pies. We also offer wings, grinders, fresh salads, beer and wine. We have gluten free options.

