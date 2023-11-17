Amigos - Laurel 13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400
No reviews yet
13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400
Laurel, MD 20707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Antojitos
- Fresh Guacamole$16.00
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice.
- Queso Dip$7.00
Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.
- Nachos
Our classic tortilla chips with beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream and melted Mexican cheese.
- Flautas$12.00
Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.
- Fried Calamari$13.00
Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce
- Sopes/Picaditas$13.00
Three handmade tortillas topped with beans, queso fresco, lettuce, your choice of protein, crema and avocado
- Wings$12.00+
Chicken wings tossed in our secret spices. Served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- Elote Loco$7.00
Mexican street corn, charred then coated in mayo, queso fresco, tajin and valentina hot sauce.
Salads
- Amigos Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl stuffed with organic greens, roasted corn, mango, pico de gallo, Mexican cheese, grilled chicken, steak, onions and bell peppers. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
- Ceasar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and avocado.
- Cobb Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce and spring mix with bacon, mexican cheese, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber, tomato, red onion and avocado.
- Southwest Salmon Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
Sopas
- Mariscada
Our traditional seafood soup, cooked with Latino spices. made with head-on shrimp, baby scallops, calamari, NZ mussels, clams and black mussels. Served with tortillas.
- Sopa de Res
Traditional family-style soup made with short ribs, elote and vegetables. Served with tortillas.
- Vuelva La Vida$18.00
Creamy soup with shrimp, scallops, octopus, crab meat and corn. Served with tortillas.
Tacos
- Mexican Street Tacos$4.00
Authentic Mexican taco made with soft corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
- Tex Mex Tacos$4.50
Tex-Mex style tacos made with a soft flour tortilla and a hard shell. Comes with your choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream.
- Combo De Tacos$16.00
Choose from three Street or three Tex-Mex Tacos. Served with Rice and Beans (choose your Protien)
- Pedros Tacos$17.00
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, topped with Chipotle sauce. Served with side of rice and beans.
- Fajita Tacos$17.00
Three tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajitas, served with rice and beans.
- Tacos Ensenada$17.00
Three fish tacos made with soft corn tortilla, Ensenada Baja California style. Beer and spices battered tilapia fillet, topped with pico de gallo, mango and slaw. Served with rice and beans.
- Camaron Tacos$17.00
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, pico de gallo, topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Birria Tacos$17.00
Our famous birria tacos, tortillas dipped into our barbacoa juices, stuffed with Mexican cheese, our slow roasted barbacoa, and onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of consome to dunk your tacos into.
- Surf N Turf Tacos$22.00
Three tacos made with corn tortillas topped with Oaxacan cheese, grilled shrimp and carne asada. Served with cebollín, jalapeño toreado, limes and pico de gallo.
Street Food
- Burrito Classico$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of Protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Burrito Loco$15.00
A Burrito Classico filled with your choice of protein, then topped with Oaxacan mole, queso dip and tomatillo salsa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- Burrito Bowl$13.00
Bowl stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- California Burrito$16.00
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, vegetables, guacamole, cheese, french fries, sour cream, pico de gallo and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$14.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Fried then topped with some Queso Dip. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Quesadilla$14.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
- Torta Mexicana$12.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with your choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, pickled jalapeños, mayonnaise and beans. Served with french fries.
Steak
- Steak con Gaucamole$24.00
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with fresh guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Steak del Rancho$25.00
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak topped with two huevos rancheros. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Steak Mexicano$24.00
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Bistec Encebollado$20.00
Traditional sautéed skirt steak with onions. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas. Served on a sizzling fajita plate.
- Carne Asada$17.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak served with rice, side salad, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado and tortillas.
Pollo
- Pollo Tijuana$19.00
Two grilled chicken breasts made with sauteed poblano peppers, onions, nopalitos, chipotle and our secret salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo ala Parilla$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with caramelized onions. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
- Mole con Pollo$19.00
Our delicious and traditional Oaxacan Mole topped on two pieces of chicken. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Seafood
- Roberto's Especial$28.00
Our chef unique spin on a grilled salmon fillet, scallops and shrimp drizzled with chef's specialty seafood salsa. Served with rice, vegetables and tortillas
- El Pescador$23.00
Tequila flambeed jumbo shrimps, scallops, NZ mussels, mushrooms, and grilled tilapia fillet in a reduced sauce of tequila and seafood broth. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
- Ceviche Quibracatre$27.00
A Bigger take on our ceviche made with shrimp, tilapia, crabmeat, spicy calamari, cooked with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, jalepenos, and cilantro.
- Coctel de Camarones$20.00
Classic Mexican cocktail with jumbo shrimp, clamato juice, tomato sauce, avocado, onions and cilantro. Served cold with saltine crackers. (18oz).
- Pasta con Camarones$18.00
Traditional linguini pasta sautéed with jumbo shrimp, vegetables, garlic, queso fresco and our secret salsa,
- Pasta Siete Mares$24.00
A combination of seven seafoods sautéed with vegetables and our secret salsa, served over linguini pasta.
- Camarones a la Crema$19.00
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in tequila with garlic, tomato, onion, seafood broth and crema served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Diabla$19.00
Jumbo shrimps sautéed with garlic, spicy tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Plancha$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Pescado Frito$17.00
Entire fried Tilapia, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. Served in the following styles. (ALA DIABLA - Spicy Diablo Sauce on top) (ALA MEXICANA - Sautéed tomatoes, onions and jalapeños on top)
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Amigos$16.00
Our Enchilidas comes with one mole topped enchilada, one suiza and one cheese enchilada filled with ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas de Mole$17.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with queso fresco, chicken and topped with Oaxaca mole. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Rojas$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Faji-Enchiladas$17.00
Three enchiladas rojas stuffed with cheese and topped with chicken and steak fajita. Served with rice and beans.
Combinaciones
- Rivera Maya$27.00
Grilled New York strip steak, chicken breast, chorizo, pork chop, shrimp, pico de gallo, nopales and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Plato Oaxaca$23.00
Grilled New York strip steak, chorizo, shrimp, tilapia fillet, nopales, jalapeño toreado, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Chori Pollo$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with Mexican chorizo and melted Mexican cheese. Served with rice, salad, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Chori Camaron$19.00
Jumbo shrimp with Mexican chorizo and melted Oaxacan cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Mar y Tierra$19.00
Chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, and New York strip steak. Served with rice, salad, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Chile Relleno$17.00
Poblano pepper filled with chicken and cheese topped with our tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- El Puerco$16.00
One carnitas taco, one chorizo taco and one sope al pastor served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and black beans.
- El Chile$17.00
One chicken tamale, one chicken taco, one steak sope. Served with blackbeans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Amigos Parillada$45.00
Beef Short Rib, Baby Pork Rib, Head on Shrimps, Chorizo Link, grilled chicken breast and grilled cheese on top of grilled onions and peppers on a sizzling plate.. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and jalapenos toreados.
- Picadera$38.00+
Vegetarian
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$17.00
Grilled green peppers, onions, zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Portabello Tacos$15.00
3 Portobello Mushroom tacos served on soft corn tortillas with red cabbage and chipotle alloi.
- Veggie Enchiladas$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with vegetables, topped with tomatillo salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Fajitas
- Brocheta de Camarones con Fajita$25.00
Brocheta-style bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp with jalapeño, queso and steak fajitas. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
- Fajita del Mar$24.00
Fajita with tilapia fillet and scallops with brocheta-style bacon wrapped jumbo shrimps with jalapeno and queso. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Rancho Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, your choice of protein, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Mexican cheese.
- Fajita Molcajete$25.00
Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, bell pepper, tomato, nopal topped with melted Oaxacan cheese. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Served in a molcajete stone.
- Amigos Fajita$23.00
Sizzling chicken, baby scallops, steak mushroom, zuchinni, onions and mixed grilled peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chori Pollo Fajita$22.00
Sizzling sliced chicken breasts, chorizo, grilled onion and mixed bell peppers. Topped with queso dip and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Kids
- Kids Burrito$9.00
Bean, Rice, And Cheese Burrito. Served w/ Fries
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
2 Chicken Tenders. Served w/ Fries.
- Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries
- Kids Taco$9.00
Kids Plain Taco with Chicken. Served with Rice and beans.
- Kids Taquitos$9.00
2 Taquitos. Served with Rice And Beans.
- Kids Mac&Cheese$9.00
- Kids Arroz con Pollo$9.00
- Kids Drink$2.50
Desserts
N/A Drinks
Sides
- 16oz Salsa & Chips$9.00
- 32oz Salsa & Chips$16.00
- Side of Rice$4.00
Side Of Red Rice
- 8 Oz Diablo Sauce$6.00
- Salsa and Chips$5.00
Chips N Salsa TOGO
- Side of Avocado$3.00
Side of Sliced Avocado
- Side of Beans$4.00
Black Fried Beans
- Chile Relleno Side$9.00
- Chiles Toreado (1)$1.00
Deep Fried Jalapeño (Packs a Punch)
- Bag of Chips$3.00
- Chorizo Link$3.00
- Side of Cilantro$0.25
- Consome Side$4.00
- Side Diced Jalapeños$1.00
- Enchilada ala Carte$4.50
- Corn Tortilla$1.50
3 pieces
- Flour Tortilla$1.50
3 pieces
- Side of French Fries$3.00
Side of French Fries w/ Ketchup
- Mexican Cheese Side (2oz)$1.50
Side of Mexican shredded cheese
- Mexican Crema Side (2oz)$1.50
Side Of Crema Latina
- Chipotle Aioli Side (2oz)$1.25
- Pico de Gallo Side (2oz)$1.50
Side of Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and jalapeño Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro
- Side of Guacamole (2oz)$2.00
Small Side Of Our Freshly Made Guacamole
- Side of Mole (2oz)$3.50
- Fried Plantain Side$4.00
- Queso Fresco (Grated)$3.00
Grated Queso Fresco Cheese.
- Side of Shrimp (5PC)$6.00
1 Shrimp ala cart
- Side of Carne Asada$7.50
- Side of Grilled Chicken Breast$4.50
- Side of Salmon$9.00
- Side of Queso Dip (2oz)$3.00
- Side Red Onions$0.25
- Side diced Onion$0.25
- Side Sour Cream (2oz)$1.25
Side Of Sour Cream
- Side Vegetables$3.50
Side of Mixed Veggies
- Side Limes$1.50
- Blue Cheese Side (2oz)$1.00
- Ranch Side (2oz)$1.00
- Mango Habanero Side (2oz)$2.50
- Buffalo Side (2oz)$2.50
- Barbecue Side (2oz)$2.50
- Lengua Side$5.00
- Scallop$2.50
- Shrimp$1.25
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400, Laurel, MD 20707
Photos coming soon!