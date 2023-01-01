Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ammi’s Kitchen & Grill

9440 Louetta Road, Suite 12

Spring, TX 77379

Frozen Items

Chicken Samosa (frozen) 12pc

$16.00

Beef Samosa (frozen) 12pc

$16.00

Chicken Spring Roll (frozen) 12pc

$16.00

Chicken Shami Kabab (frozen) 12pc

$18.00

Beef Shami Kabab (frozen) 12pc

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

9440 Louetta Road, Suite 12, Spring, TX 77379

