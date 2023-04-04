  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Houston TX Hot Chicken - 10111 Louetta Rd Ste 800
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houston TX Hot Chicken 10111 Louetta Rd Ste 800

review star

No reviews yet

10111 Louetta Rd Ste 800

Houston, TX 77070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal
Tenders and Waffles
3 Tenders and Fries Meal


Sandwiches and Tenders

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Sandwich & Tender Meal

Sandwich & Tender Meal

$14.99

Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.

Tenders and Waffles

Tenders and Waffles

$12.99
Tenders and Slaw

Tenders and Slaw

$11.99

Served with a House Slaw, Pickles and House Sauce

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

$13.99

Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce

Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.99

House made Crinkle Cut Fries, topped w/ Chopped chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & House Sauce.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$14.99

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce

Texas Caesar Salad

Texas Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine topped w/ chopped tenders, croutons, shaved parmesan and house-made croutons.

Sides

Breast (a la carte)

Breast (a la carte)

$5.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

$10.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99
Coleslaw (side)

Coleslaw (side)

$2.50

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey

Fries (side)

Fries (side)

$4.99

House Seasoning

Pickles (side)

Pickles (side)

$2.50
Sandwich (a la carte)

Sandwich (a la carte)

$9.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Tender (a la carte)

Tender (a la carte)

$3.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Waffle (a la carte)

Waffle (a la carte)

$3.99

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Buns (a la carte)

Buns (a la carte)

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Pepsi Products

House Lemonades

House Lemonades

$3.99+
Milkshake (21 oz)

Milkshake (21 oz)

$4.99

VANILLA

The Mondi

The Mondi

$5.99

Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice

Shake N' Waffle

Shake N' Waffle

$7.50
Kids Honest Juice

Kids Honest Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock
Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$7.50

Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.

Liquid Death Still

Liquid Death Still

$2.50Out of stock
Liquid Death Sparkling

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50Out of stock
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$2.50

Cookies

TWO for $4

$4.00

Choco-Berry

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Chocolate Pop Tart

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$2.50
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$2.50
Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$2.50

Secret Menu

Double Double

Double Double

$14.99
Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Shake N' Fries

$7.99

Family Packages

Original Party Package

$120.00

Tender Package (10 Tender, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large sauces, 5 cookies)

$70.00

10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)

Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)

$70.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

Sandwich Platter (10)

Sandwich Platter (10)

$120.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

Tender Platter

$60.00

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Tender and Waffle Platter (20 tenders/10 waffles)

$100.00

20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Waffle Tray (10)

Waffle Tray (10)

$30.00

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Coleslaw (Family Side)

Coleslaw (Family Side)

$27.95

Traditional Creamy Slaw

10 Tender Package

$30.00

10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

25 Tender Package

$80.00

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Beer and Wine (21+ ONLY) (Houston)

Land Shark 12 oz Bottle

$3.50

Pacifico 12 oz Bottle

$3.75

St Arnolds IPA 12 oz Bottle

$3.50

Hoppadilla IPA 12 oz Bottle

$3.50

Stella Artois 12 oz Bottle

$3.75

White Claw Black Cherry 12 oz Can

$3.50

White Claw Mango 12 oz Can

$3.50

Budlight 21 oz Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra 21 oz Draft

$3.50

Modelo 21 oz Draft

$3.75

Cougar Paw 21 oz Draft

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve the freshest, all natural, never frozen, Texas Hot Chicken sandwiches in the world. Don't take our word for it, come and try it.

Location

10111 Louetta Rd Ste 800, Houston, TX 77070

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 481
9440 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Ammi’s Kitchen & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9440 Louetta Road, Suite 12 Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken - Vintage Park
orange starNo Reviews
10723 Louetta Road Houston, TX 77070
View restaurantnext
My Pizzeria Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
9222 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Vintage Park Conversion
orange starNo Reviews
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD. Houston, TX 77070
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange star3.8 • 566
138 Vintage Park Blvd Houston, TX 77070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston