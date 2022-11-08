Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Chef's Table

review star

No reviews yet

110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P

Houston, TX 77070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts
Entree Carrot Ginger
Portobello Ravioli

BRUNCH BUFFET

1 Person Buffet

$55.00

Kid Buffet

$25.00

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$21.00

Crispy Vermicelli - Scampi Sauce

Charred Octopus

$22.00

Lemon Butter Basted - Roasted Potatoes - Chimichurri

Garlic Naan

$12.00

Garlic Butter - Parmesan Cheese - Italian Herbs - Chakalaka Sauce

Peppadew Hummus

$14.00

House-made Hummus - Cucumbers - Celery - Carrots

Peppadew Stuffed Shrimp

$22.00

5 Shrimp wrapped in Bacon - Cream Cheese - Scampi Sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Roasted Veggies - Parmesan Breading - Scampi Sauce

TCT Wings

TCT Wings

$16.00

Spicy Orange Glaze - Italian Herb Mix - Bleu Cheese Sauce

Stuffed Peppadew

$12.00

8 Peppadews - Cream Cheese - Chef Paul's Seasoning

Riblets

$14.00

Baby Back Ribs - Seared - Grilled - Basted - Guava BBQ Sauce

Chicken Livers

$12.00

Sauteed - Peppers - Tomatoes - Saffron Rice Pilaf

Salads

Entree Caesar

Entree Caesar

$10.00

Romaine - Peppadews - Parmesan Crisp - Croutons - Caesar Dressing

Entree Crown Wedge

Entree Crown Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce - Peppadews - Bacon - Onions - Tomatoes - Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Bleu Cheese Dressing

Entree Greek

Entree Greek

$12.00

Romaine - Green & Red Peppers - Onions - Kalamata Olives - Tomatoes - Feta Cheese - Greek Dressing

Entree Rainbow Kale Salad

Entree Rainbow Kale Salad

$18.00

Kale - Cranberries - Caramelized Onions - Peppadews - Spiced Pumpkin Seeds - Rasins - Feta Cheese - Champagne Dressing

Soups

Entree Carrot Ginger

Entree Carrot Ginger

$10.00

Carrot & Ginger Puree - Creme Fresh - Chef Paul's Seasoning

Entree Gumbo

Entree Gumbo

$12.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Mielie Pap

Entree Prawn Bisque

Entree Prawn Bisque

$14.00

Rich Creamy Prawn Soup - Grilled Prawn - Chef Paul's Seasoning

Vegetarian

Acorn Chili

Acorn Chili

$24.00

Stuffed Veggie Spiced Stew, Peppadew Relish

Portobello Ravioli

Portobello Ravioli

$24.00

Portobello & Ricotta filling - Lemon Caper Sauce - Parmesan Cheese

Chicken

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$42.00

Crab & Lobster Meat - Spinach - Lemon Beurre Blanc Sauce

Durban Chicken

$28.00

Yellow Curry - Toasted Coconut - Mango Chutney - Bed of Saffron Rice Pilaf

Chicken Pendurada

$38.00

Marinated Curry Chicken - Guava Sauce - Garlic Butter - Sweet Chili Sauce

Makhani Chicken - Dinner

$30.00

Yogurt & Spices - Spicy Butter & Creamy Tomato Sauce - Mielie Pap

Seafood

12oz Kingklip

$38.00

South African Favorite - Wild Caught - Sauteed Spinach - Lemon Buerre Blanc Sauce

8oz. Seabass

$54.00

Citrus Marinade - Buerre Blanc Sauce - Served with Sautéed Baby Spinach

Shrimp Scampi

$38.00

Sauteed Shrimp - Spicy Scampi Sauce - Rice Pilaf

Down to the Gulf

$34.00Out of stock

8oz. Blackened Redfish - Lobster & Crab - Lemon Buerre Blanc

Lobster Ravioli

$34.00

Ravioli - Ricotta - Lobster - Lobster Cream Sauce

Kingklip Lobster Special

$50.00

White Fish - Lobster & Crab - Sauteed Spinach - Lemon Buerre Blanc Sauce

Steak

12oz Kudu Steak

$48.00

New York Strip - Curated Salt Seasoning Dry Rub

16oz Ribeye

$64.00

Grilled & Basted in Chef Paul's Steak Sauce

8oz Huguenot

$58.00

Basted & Grilled in Chef Paul's Steak Sauce - Bleu Cheese, Raspberry, Bacon Sauce

8oz Madagascar Peppercorn

$58.00

Grilled & Basted in Chef Paul's Steak Sauce - Creamy Wet Peppercorn Sauce

8oz. Filet Mignon

$54.00

Grilled & Basted in Chef Paul's Steak Sauce

Portuguese Beef Pendurada

Portuguese Beef Pendurada

$42.00

Grilled and & Basted in Chef Paul's Steak Sauce - Filet Medallions - Garlic Butter

More than Steak

14 oz. Pork Ribeye

$38.00

Green Madagascar Peppercorn Sauce - Chef Paul's Steak Sauce

Backyard Braai

$46.00

Mix Grill of - Lamb Chop - Boerewors Sausage - Chicken and Beef Skewer - Mielie Pap and Chakalaka

Lollipop Chops

$48.00

New Zealand Lamb Chops - Citrus Herb Marinade - Mint Sauce

Short Stack

Short Stack

$48.00

Bone-In Short Rib, Steak Basting Sauce, Chimichurri

Riblets

$42.00

Baby Back Ribs - Whole Rack Cut into Riblets - Seared - Grilled - Basted - Guava BBQ Sauce

Sides

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$12.00

"TCT" Fries

$7.00

"TCT" Slaw

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Carrot Bredie

$5.00

CousCous

$5.00

French Green Beans

$6.00

Garlic Herb Mushrooms

$6.00

Mielie Pap and Chakalaka

$5.00

Roasted Medley Potatoes

$6.00

Saffron Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Sauteed Baby Spinach

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$10.00

Ice cream will not be included.

Peppermint Cheesecake

$12.00

Sticky Toffee Cheesecake

$12.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Ice cream will not be included.

Vegan Mousse

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Experience a culinary journey with chef Paul, where he brings to life dishes he has enjoyed on his travels from around the world and recreated them with his unique style of blending these traditional dishes, with his created mix of herbs and spices to create mouth watering dishes.

Website

Location

110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston, TX 77070

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Chefs Table Houston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Vintage Park Conversion
orange starNo Reviews
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD. Houston, TX 77070
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange star3.8 • 566
138 Vintage Park Blvd Houston, TX 77070
View restaurantnext
Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 481
9440 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Sizzle and Brew
orange starNo Reviews
16949 N Eldridge Pkwy Tomball, TX 77377
View restaurantnext
Vibes Bar and Grill - 9441 Farm to Market 1960
orange starNo Reviews
9441 Farm to Market 1960 Humble, TX 77346
View restaurantnext
Season's Harvest Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,605
17303 Shaw Road Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston