My Pizzeria Italian Kitchen
9222 Louetta Rd
Suite 120
Spring, TX 77379
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
Appetizer
Garlic Bread Focaccia
Fresh bread prepared daily, topped with garlic olive oil, parmesan and herbs
Italian Bread
Garlic bread, topped with fresh roma tomato, melted mozzarella, garlic olive oil, parmesan and herbs
Garlic Knots
Fresh pizza dough twister into knots, toasted in our brick oven then topped with garlic olive oil, parmesan and herbs. Served with signature marinara sauce on the side
Cheese Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara sauce
Pastel
Fried Brazilian pastry stuffed with your choice of Italian ground beef or whole milk mozzarella
Homemade Meatballs
Inspired by Nona's original recipe
Chicken Wings (6)
Your choice of plane, hot Buffalo sauce or sweet BBQ sauce
Pumpkin Squash Soup
Pumpkin, Squash, Sweet Potato, and Herbs
Build My Own Pizza
Gourmet Pizza 10"
Amore 10"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, garlic olive oil, topped with crushed feta
Buffalo Chicken 10"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bell Peppers, red onion, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of Buffalo sauce
Chicken Catupiry | Brazilian Signature 10"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, homemade catupiry cheese
Dominick's Pie (Meat lovers) 10"
Red pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and our homemade meatballs
Four Cheese | Brazilian Signature 10"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, topped with crushed feta
Margarita 10"
Garlic olive oil sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Roma tomato, crushed feather, topped with fresh basil once it leaves our brick oven!
Mediterranean 10"
Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, Roma tomato, and fresh mushrooms
Michelangelo 10"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh slice mushrooms, Roma tomato, sliced red onion, fresh basil added after leaving our brick oven
Supreme 10"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh sliced mushroom, bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, pepperoni and Italian sausage
BBQ Chicken 10"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of BBQ sauce
Nicola 10"
Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, fresh mushroom, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta
Paisano 10"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced red onions, covered with green, red and yellow bell Peppers
Pittsburgh 10"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cream cheese, bacon and Italian
Portuguese | Brazilian signature 10"
Sausage link, sliced red onions, Canadian bacon, kalamata olives, sliced boiled eggs
Shrimp Rio Maggiore | Signature 10"
Shrimp, artichoke hearts, Roman tomato, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella and feta cheese, garlic sauce
Sweet Hawaii 10"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and dried cranberries
Tuscany 10"
Basil pesto sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, Roma tomato, topped with crushed feta
Gourmet Pizza 14"
Amore 14"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, garlic olive oil, topped with crushed feta
Buffalo Chicken 14"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bell Peppers, red onion, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of Buffalo sauce
Chicken Catupiry | Brazilian Signature 14"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, homemade catupiry cheese
Dominick's Pie (Meat lovers) 14"
Red pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and our homemade meatballs
Four Cheese | Brazilian Signature 14"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, topped with crushed feta
Margarita 14"
Garlic olive oil sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Roma tomato, crushed feather, topped with fresh basil once it leaves our brick oven!
Mediterranean 14"
Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, Roma tomato, and fresh mushrooms
Michelangelo 14"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh slice mushrooms, Roma tomato, sliced red onion, fresh basil added after leaving our brick oven
Supreme 14"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh sliced mushroom, bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, pepperoni and Italian sausage
BBQ Chicken 14"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of BBQ sauce
Nicola 14"
Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, fresh mushroom, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta
Paisano 14"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced red onions, covered with green, red and yellow bell Peppers
Pittsburgh 14"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cream cheese, bacon and Italian
Portuguese | Brazilian signature 14"
Sausage link, sliced red onions, Canadian bacon, kalamata olives, sliced boiled eggs
Shrimp Rio Maggiore | Signature 14"
Shrimp, artichoke hearts, Roman tomato, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella and feta cheese, garlic sauce
Sweet Hawaii 14"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and dried cranberries
Tuscany 14"
Basil pesto sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, Roma tomato, topped with crushed feta
Gourmet Pizza 16"
Amore 16"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, garlic olive oil, topped with crushed feta
Buffalo Chicken 16"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bell Peppers, red onion, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of Buffalo sauce
Chicken Catupiry | Brazilian Signature 16"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, homemade catupiry cheese
Dominick's Pie (Meat lovers) 16"
Red pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and our homemade meatballs
Four Cheese | Brazilian Signature 16"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, topped with crushed feta
Margarita 16"
Garlic olive oil sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Roma tomato, crushed feather, topped with fresh basil once it leaves our brick oven!
Mediterranean 16"
Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, Roma tomato, and fresh mushrooms
Michelangelo 16"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh slice mushrooms, Roma tomato, sliced red onion, fresh basil added after leaving our brick oven
Supreme 16"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh sliced mushroom, bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, pepperoni and Italian sausage
BBQ Chicken 16"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of BBQ sauce
Nicola 16"
Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, fresh mushroom, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta
Paisano 16"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced red onions, covered with green, red and yellow bell Peppers
Pittsburgh 16"
Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cream cheese, bacon and Italian
Portuguese | Brazilian signature 16"
Sausage link, sliced red onions, Canadian bacon, kalamata olives, sliced boiled eggs
Shrimp Rio Maggiore | Signature 16"
Shrimp, artichoke hearts, Roman tomato, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella and feta cheese, garlic sauce
Sweet Hawaii 16"
Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and dried cranberries
Tuscany 16"
Basil pesto sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, Roma tomato, topped with crushed feta
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Whole milk mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Genova Calzone
Whole milk mozzarella, creamy ricotta, grilled chicken, whole spinach, Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic olive oil
Greek Calzone
Whole milk mozzarella, crumbled feta, Italian sausage, whole spinach, sun dried tomato, black olives, garlic olive oil
Italian Calzone
Whole milk mozzarella, creamy ricotta, Italian sausage, pepperoni, home spinach, garlic and olive
Meat Calzone
Whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and Italian sausage
Pepperoni Calzone
Build My Own Calzone
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce parmesan croutons and caesar dressing on the side
Garden Salad
Rome made lettuce , Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives , croutons
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, green Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta, and balsamic dressing
Mediterranean salad
Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, crushed feta and balsamic dressing
Kids
Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella served alongside spaghetti noodles
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, homemade marinara sauce, melted whole milk mozzarella, served on a bed of spaghetti noodles
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles twirled in our rich Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan and herbs
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Gia's Pasta
Crispy breaded chicken breast with spaghetti and Alfredo sauce