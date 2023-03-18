Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Pizzeria Italian Kitchen

9222 Louetta Rd

Suite 120

Spring, TX 77379

Food

Appetizer

Garlic Bread Focaccia

$6.95

Fresh bread prepared daily, topped with garlic olive oil, parmesan and herbs

Italian Bread

$8.95

Garlic bread, topped with fresh roma tomato, melted mozzarella, garlic olive oil, parmesan and herbs

Garlic Knots

$8.95

Fresh pizza dough twister into knots, toasted in our brick oven then topped with garlic olive oil, parmesan and herbs. Served with signature marinara sauce on the side

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara sauce

Pastel

$4.45

Fried Brazilian pastry stuffed with your choice of Italian ground beef or whole milk mozzarella

Homemade Meatballs

$8.95

Inspired by Nona's original recipe

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Your choice of plane, hot Buffalo sauce or sweet BBQ sauce

Pumpkin Squash Soup

$8.95

Pumpkin, Squash, Sweet Potato, and Herbs

Build My Own Pizza

10" Classic Cheese

$8.95

Cheese Base

14" Classic Cheese

$13.50

Cheese Base

16" Classic Cheese

$16.50

Cheese Base

Gourmet Pizza 10"

Amore 10"

$13.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, garlic olive oil, topped with crushed feta

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$13.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bell Peppers, red onion, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of Buffalo sauce

Chicken Catupiry | Brazilian Signature 10"

$13.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, homemade catupiry cheese

Dominick's Pie (Meat lovers) 10"

$13.95

Red pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and our homemade meatballs

Four Cheese | Brazilian Signature 10"

$13.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, topped with crushed feta

Margarita 10"

$13.95

Garlic olive oil sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Roma tomato, crushed feather, topped with fresh basil once it leaves our brick oven!

Mediterranean 10"

$13.95

Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, Roma tomato, and fresh mushrooms

Michelangelo 10"

$13.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh slice mushrooms, Roma tomato, sliced red onion, fresh basil added after leaving our brick oven

Supreme 10"

$13.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh sliced mushroom, bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, pepperoni and Italian sausage

BBQ Chicken 10"

$13.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of BBQ sauce

Nicola 10"

$13.95

Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, fresh mushroom, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta

Paisano 10"

$13.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced red onions, covered with green, red and yellow bell Peppers

Pittsburgh 10"

$13.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cream cheese, bacon and Italian

Portuguese | Brazilian signature 10"

$13.95

Sausage link, sliced red onions, Canadian bacon, kalamata olives, sliced boiled eggs

Shrimp Rio Maggiore | Signature 10"

$15.95

Shrimp, artichoke hearts, Roman tomato, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella and feta cheese, garlic sauce

Sweet Hawaii 10"

$13.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and dried cranberries

Tuscany 10"

$13.95

Basil pesto sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, Roma tomato, topped with crushed feta

Gourmet Pizza 14"

Amore 14"

$20.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, garlic olive oil, topped with crushed feta

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$20.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bell Peppers, red onion, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of Buffalo sauce

Chicken Catupiry | Brazilian Signature 14"

$20.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, homemade catupiry cheese

Dominick's Pie (Meat lovers) 14"

$20.95

Red pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and our homemade meatballs

Four Cheese | Brazilian Signature 14"

$20.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, topped with crushed feta

Margarita 14"

$20.95

Garlic olive oil sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Roma tomato, crushed feather, topped with fresh basil once it leaves our brick oven!

Mediterranean 14"

$20.95

Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, Roma tomato, and fresh mushrooms

Michelangelo 14"

$20.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh slice mushrooms, Roma tomato, sliced red onion, fresh basil added after leaving our brick oven

Supreme 14"

$20.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh sliced mushroom, bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, pepperoni and Italian sausage

BBQ Chicken 14"

$20.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of BBQ sauce

Nicola 14"

$20.95

Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, fresh mushroom, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta

Paisano 14"

$20.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced red onions, covered with green, red and yellow bell Peppers

Pittsburgh 14"

$20.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cream cheese, bacon and Italian

Portuguese | Brazilian signature 14"

$20.95

Sausage link, sliced red onions, Canadian bacon, kalamata olives, sliced boiled eggs

Shrimp Rio Maggiore | Signature 14"

$20.95

Shrimp, artichoke hearts, Roman tomato, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella and feta cheese, garlic sauce

Sweet Hawaii 14"

$20.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and dried cranberries

Tuscany 14"

$20.95

Basil pesto sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, Roma tomato, topped with crushed feta

Gourmet Pizza 16"

Amore 16"

$25.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, garlic olive oil, topped with crushed feta

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$25.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bell Peppers, red onion, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of Buffalo sauce

Chicken Catupiry | Brazilian Signature 16"

$25.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, homemade catupiry cheese

Dominick's Pie (Meat lovers) 16"

$25.95

Red pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and our homemade meatballs

Four Cheese | Brazilian Signature 16"

$25.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, topped with crushed feta

Margarita 16"

$25.95

Garlic olive oil sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Roma tomato, crushed feather, topped with fresh basil once it leaves our brick oven!

Mediterranean 16"

$25.95

Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, Roma tomato, and fresh mushrooms

Michelangelo 16"

$25.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, fresh slice mushrooms, Roma tomato, sliced red onion, fresh basil added after leaving our brick oven

Supreme 16"

$25.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh sliced mushroom, bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, pepperoni and Italian sausage

BBQ Chicken 16"

$25.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, topped with swirl of BBQ sauce

Nicola 16"

$25.95

Garlic olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, whole spinach, sliced Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, fresh mushroom, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta

Paisano 16"

$25.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced red onions, covered with green, red and yellow bell Peppers

Pittsburgh 16"

$25.95

Creamy Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cream cheese, bacon and Italian

Portuguese | Brazilian signature 16"

$25.95

Sausage link, sliced red onions, Canadian bacon, kalamata olives, sliced boiled eggs

Shrimp Rio Maggiore | Signature 16"

$25.95

Shrimp, artichoke hearts, Roman tomato, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella and feta cheese, garlic sauce

Sweet Hawaii 16"

$25.95

Red tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and dried cranberries

Tuscany 16"

$25.95

Basil pesto sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken, Roma tomato, topped with crushed feta

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Whole milk mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Genova Calzone

$13.95

Whole milk mozzarella, creamy ricotta, grilled chicken, whole spinach, Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic olive oil

Greek Calzone

$13.95

Whole milk mozzarella, crumbled feta, Italian sausage, whole spinach, sun dried tomato, black olives, garlic olive oil

Italian Calzone

$13.95

Whole milk mozzarella, creamy ricotta, Italian sausage, pepperoni, home spinach, garlic and olive

Meat Calzone

$13.95

Whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and Italian sausage

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.95

Build My Own Calzone

$11.95

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Romaine lettuce parmesan croutons and caesar dressing on the side

Garden Salad

$8.95+

Rome made lettuce , Roma tomato, green bell Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives , croutons

Greek Salad

$8.95+

Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, green Peppers, sliced red onion, black olives, crushed feta, and balsamic dressing

Mediterranean salad

$8.95+

Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, crushed feta and balsamic dressing

Kids

Kids Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.95

Alfredo Sauce

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.95

Alfredo Sauce

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.25

Marinara Sauce

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$8.95

Homemade Meatball

Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

Crispy breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella served alongside spaghetti noodles

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Breaded eggplant, homemade marinara sauce, melted whole milk mozzarella, served on a bed of spaghetti noodles

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.95

Fettuccine noodles twirled in our rich Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan and herbs

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95
Gia's Pasta

Gia's Pasta

$13.95

Crispy breaded chicken breast with spaghetti and Alfredo sauce