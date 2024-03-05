Amorcito Corazon #2 imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amorcito Corazon #2 3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120

review star

No reviews yet

3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120

Austin, TX 78617

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

De Asada
De Barbacoa
De pastor

TACOS de Maiz o Harina

Migas

$3.00

Mornin’

$3.00

De Chicharron

$3.00

El Tipico

$3.00

De Hongo (V)

$4.00

De Pollo

$4.00

De pastor

$4.00

De Barbacoa

$4.00

De Asada

$4.00

De Pescado

$4.00

Tortillas

$0.75

Chiles Toriados

$0.25

LO TRADICIONAL

Tlayuda

$12.00

Breakfast Torta

$10.00

Cochinita Pibil Torta

$12.00

Hamburguesa

$12.00

Quesadilla de Harina

$10.00

Flautas Ahogadas

$10.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00

BEBIDAS

Guayaba & fresca

$3.00

Mango & pina

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Michelada

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Austin's gas station taquerias with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas. Try our tacos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and our Tlayuda, “the best street food” in Latin America.

Location

3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120, Austin, TX 78617

Directions

Gallery
Amorcito Corazon #2 image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Moreno
orange star4.7 • 500
5001 E Ben White Blvd Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd - AT COSMIC
orange star4.3 • 329
121 Pickle Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
EL Tacorrido - E. Riverside Dr.
orange star3.5 • 24
1701 E Riverside Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Viejo - E Riverside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8 Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
El Chilito - Manchaca
orange star4.2 • 503
4501 Manchaca Road Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
RADIO
orange starNo Reviews
4204 Menchaca Road Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston