Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden

Order Again

Popular Items

Broiled Fish
Roast Beef on Weck
Turkey Wrap

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Basket of Kettle Chips

$6.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Basket Tater Tots

$9.99

BBQ Redneck Nachos

$11.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Spicy Breaded and Deep Fried Shrimp, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Served with a Side of Blue Cheese

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.95

They're Back! Our Famous Homemade Deep Fried Pickle spears! Breaded and Deep Fried Served with Homemade Spicy Aioli

Hot Pretzel

$8.99

4 Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel Sticks, Baked and Lightly coated with Kosher Salt. Served with a Side of Creamy Nacho Cheese.

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Basket of Thin Cut French Fries, Topped with Cheese and Crispy Bacon, Served with a Side of Sour Cream

Loaded Kettle Chips

$9.99

Our Homemade Kettle Style Chips topped with Cheese and Bacon, Served with a Side of Sour Cream

Loaded Tator Tots

$10.99

Crispy basket of Tater Tots topped with Cheese and Bacon, Served with a Side of Sour Cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

4 Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Side of Marinara

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Made in Buffalo! Thick Mozzarella and Pepperoni wrapped in a Wonton Shell. Deep Fried and served with a side of Marinara

Spinach Bread

$10.99

Garlic toasted Costanzo's loaf, melted mozzarella, saut'eed spinach and grated parmesan, Baked to Perfection

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$10.99

Roasted banana peppers filled with our four-cheese blend and chili garlic oil, Served with Garlic Toasted Costanzo Roll

Bruschetta Bread

$10.99

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Salads/Soups

Fresh salads made to order!

AB Wedge Salad

$9.95

A crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, and Pickled Red Onion, Served with Crumbly Blue Cheese Dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.95

Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna Steak Served over a bed of mixed greens, topped with Tomato and pickled onion, Served with Ginger Soy Dressing

Ahi Tuna Sesame Style Salad

$17.95

Same as the Ahi Tuna Salad, Tuna is encrusted in Sesame Seeds for Flavor

Beef Souvlaki Salad

$15.95

Classic Greek Style Salad, Served with Grilled Steak , A grilled Pita and Side of Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmasan Cheese, Croutons and Side of Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar salad

$16.95

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$14.99

Classic Greek Style Salad, Served with Grilled Chicken, A grilled Pita and Side of Greek Dressing

Chili - Bowl

$7.00

Chili - Cup

$5.00

Chowder - Bowl

$7.00

Chowder - Cup

$5.00

French Onion (Bowl Only)

$6.99

Gumbo Bowl w/Rice

$9.99

House Chef Salad

$5.99+

Roasted Beet & Avocado Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Roasted Beets and Avocado served over a Bed of Arugula topped with Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Fresh Horseradish and Pickled Onions, Served with Citrus Vinaigrette

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.00

Soup of The Day - Cup

$4.00

Spinach Salad

$11.99

A bed of Baby Spinach topped with Bacon, Egg, Mandarin Orange Slices, Crumbly Blue Cheese, Red onion and Mushrooms, Served with a side of Hot Bacon Jam Dressing

Burgers

Our burgers are hand made from Black Angus Beef!

Bacon Jam and Blue Cheese

$15.99

a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Crumbly Blue Cheese, Home made Bacon Jam, Thick Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon and Garlic Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips

Big Al Burger

$15.99

Classic Burger

$14.99

a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Home Made House Sauce Served with a Side of Home made Kettle Chips

Greek Burger

$15.99

Loaded Potato Burger

$15.99

Mushroom Swiss and Bacon Burger

$15.99

a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon, Melted Swiss cheese and Garlic Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips

PB&J Burger

$15.49

a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Creamy Peanut Butter, Thick Applewood Sliced Bacon, Sweet Jelly and American Cheese Served with Home Made Kettle Chips

Stuffed Banana Pepper Burger

$15.99

a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce , a 4 cheese blend stuffed hot pepper and Garlic Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips

Sweet & Spicy Burger

$15.99

Tequila Jalapeno Burger

$15.99

a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Home made Tequila Jalapeño Relish, Habanero Jack Cheese , Spicy onion rings and Spicy Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips

Wings and Things

Wings - Single

$15.99

Wings -Double

$28.99

Chicken Fingers (5)

$12.99

Chicken Finger (10)

$19.99

Smoke Wings -Single

$15.99

Smoke Wings-Double

$28.99

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna Steak, Served on a Grilled Ciabatta Bread topped with Avocado, Mixed Greens and Wasabi Aioli

BBQ 1/2 Chicken Dinners

$15.95

BBQ Brisket Combo

$16.99

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Combo

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Slider

$5.99

BBQ Pork Combo

$14.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ Wild Bill Sandwich Brisket

$16.99

BBQ Wild Bill Sandwich Pork

$14.99

Beef and Gravy Sandwich

$15.99

Famous Thin Sliced Roast Beef Served on Two slices of Fresh Sourdough Bread, Smothered in Gravy served with a side of Home made mashed potatoes

BLT

$13.99

Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon Served on a Grilled Sourdough Bread topped with Crisp Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Aioli

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Toasted Sourdough Bread wedged between Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Avocado slices, Jack Cheese and Garlic Aioli

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

French Dip

$14.99

Fried Bologna

$10.99

Fried Bologna served on a Grilled Costanzo Roll topped with American Cheese and grilled onions

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

American, Swiss and Parmesan Cheese Grilled and toasted on Sourdough Bread. Ask to Add Thick Sliced Bacon or Bacon Jam !

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll topped with Sautéed baby spinach, Mozzarella cheese and a Garlic Aioli . Ask to Add a Stuffed Banana pepper!

Meatball Bomber

$10.99

Open Steak Sandwich

$18.95

Grilled Strip Steak, Sautéed Mushroom and Onions, Mozzarella cheese and Spinach Served on Garlic Bread

Patty Melt

$15.99

Red Pepper Roast Beef Panini

$14.99

Roast Beef on Weck

$14.99

Roasted, Hand carved in house Roast Beef , Slow roasted in Au Jus served on a Grilled Costanzo Kimmelweck Roll and served with a side of Horseradish

Ruben Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Tequila Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Angry Bird! Same as our Tequila Jalapeño Burger, Just on the lighter side. Served on a Costanzo roll

Tuna melt

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Hand Carved Turkey Breast Slices Served on Toasted Sourdough Bread wedged between Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Avocado slices, Jack Cheese and Garlic Aioli

Wraps

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Served in a White Wrap with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing. Served with a side of Tzatziki

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Fingers tossed in your choice of Sauce, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Shredded Cheddar cheese and Blue Cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce , Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese

Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Hand Carved Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with garlic Aioli

Tuna Wrap

$13.99

Burger Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with garlic Aioli

Sides

Add Jumbo Shrimp (3)

$6.00

Add Sea Scallops (3)

$9.00

Add-on Ahi Tuna

$8.00

Add-on Avocado

$1.50

Add-on Bacon

$2.50

Add-on Burger

$8.00

Add-on Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add-on Pita

$1.00

BBQ Beans Side

$2.50

BBQ Cajun Corn Side

$2.50

Side Bacon jam

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Crumbly Blue

$1.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Grilled Hard Roll

$1.00

Side Loaded Chips

$2.50

Side Loaded Fries

$2.50

Side Loaded Tots

$3.50

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Shredded Cheddar

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Tator Tots

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side BBQ Corn

$2.50

Side BBQ Beans

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side BBQ Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Side BBQ collard greens

$2.50Out of stock

Friday Specials

Topped with spinach, melted mozzarella and freshly grated parmesan cheese.

1/2 Broiled Fish

$11.95

1/2 chicken dinner

$15.99

1/2 Fish BREADED

$11.95

1/2 Fish Fry BEER BATTERED

$11.95

Hand Beer Battered and Deep Fried 1/2 Piece of Fresh Cod, Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$20.95

Ahi Tuna Steak Salad Dinner

$16.95

Broiled Fish

$16.95

Full piece of Fresh Cod Broiled in your choice of Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Plain Seasoning. Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce

Fish and Chips

$10.99

Fish Florentine

$18.95

Fish Fry BEER BATTERED

$16.95

Fish Fry BREADED

$16.95

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Italian Fish

$17.95

A full piece of Fresh Cod Baked in Bread crumb and Italian Seasonings. Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce

Ocean Perch Dinner

$15.95

Scallop Dinner

$19.95

Seafood Combo Platter

$21.95Out of stock

Seafood Stuffed Fish

$18.95

Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

Sicilian Fish

$17.95

A Full Fresh piece of Cod, Baked and topped with Tomato, Red Onion and Parmesan Cheese. Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce

Baby Buffalo

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Family Packs

Taste of Italy Family Pack

$29.99

Angry Buffalo Family Pack

$39.99

BBQ Family Pack

$49.99

BTL Beer

BTL Amstel Light

$5.50

BTL Budweiser

$4.50

BTL Bud Light

$4.50

BTL Bud Light Lime

$5.00

BTL Coors

$4.50Out of stock

BTL Coors Edge (NA)

$5.50

BTL Coors Lite

$4.50

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Corona Light

$5.50Out of stock

BTL Labatts NA

$4.50

BTL Crabbies Ginger

$6.50

BTL Heinkein

$5.50

BTL Labatt Blue

$4.50

BTL Labatt Blue Light

$4.50

BTL Michelob

$4.50Out of stock

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.50

BTL Miller Lite

$4.50

BTL Molson Canadian

$4.50

BTL Sam Adams

$4.50Out of stock

BTL Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$4.50

BTL Strongbow

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$4.50

Canned Beer

Bucket Domestic

$20.00

Bucket High Noon

$26.00

Bucket Import

$25.00

Bucket Truly

$25.00

Bud light Seltzer Soda

$3.00

Bud light Seltzer - Citrus

$6.00

Bud light Seltzer -Orange

$6.00

Bud light Seltzer- Cola

$6.00

CND Bud Light Lime

$4.50

CND Budweiser

$4.00

CND Bud Light

$4.00

CND Coors

$4.00

CND Coors Light

$4.00

CND Corona

$5.50

CND Corona Light

$5.50

CND Corona Premier

$5.50

CND Labatt Blue

$4.00

CND Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

CND Michelob

$4.00

CND Michelob Ultra

$4.00

CND Miller Lite

$4.00

CND Molson

$4.00

High Noon

$7.00

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

BTL Red Wine

BTL Apothic Red

$30.00

BTL Domino Moscato

$24.00

BTL Genevieve Merlot

$24.00

BTL Sycamore Tree Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL House Red

$20.00

BTL White Wine

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Mondavi Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Genevieve Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

$24.00

BTL Mondavi White Zinfindal

$24.00

BTL House White

$20.00

BTL Mondavi Moscato

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2753 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

