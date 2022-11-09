Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden
No reviews yet
2753 Wehrle Dr
Williamsville, NY 14221
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Basket of Kettle Chips
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket Tater Tots
BBQ Redneck Nachos
Buffalo Shrimp
Spicy Breaded and Deep Fried Shrimp, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Served with a Side of Blue Cheese
Fried Pickle Spears
They're Back! Our Famous Homemade Deep Fried Pickle spears! Breaded and Deep Fried Served with Homemade Spicy Aioli
Hot Pretzel
4 Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel Sticks, Baked and Lightly coated with Kosher Salt. Served with a Side of Creamy Nacho Cheese.
Loaded Fries
Basket of Thin Cut French Fries, Topped with Cheese and Crispy Bacon, Served with a Side of Sour Cream
Loaded Kettle Chips
Our Homemade Kettle Style Chips topped with Cheese and Bacon, Served with a Side of Sour Cream
Loaded Tator Tots
Crispy basket of Tater Tots topped with Cheese and Bacon, Served with a Side of Sour Cream
Mozzarella Sticks
4 Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Side of Marinara
Pizza Logs
Made in Buffalo! Thick Mozzarella and Pepperoni wrapped in a Wonton Shell. Deep Fried and served with a side of Marinara
Spinach Bread
Garlic toasted Costanzo's loaf, melted mozzarella, saut'eed spinach and grated parmesan, Baked to Perfection
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Roasted banana peppers filled with our four-cheese blend and chili garlic oil, Served with Garlic Toasted Costanzo Roll
Bruschetta Bread
Spinach Dip
Salads/Soups
AB Wedge Salad
A crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, and Pickled Red Onion, Served with Crumbly Blue Cheese Dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna Steak Served over a bed of mixed greens, topped with Tomato and pickled onion, Served with Ginger Soy Dressing
Ahi Tuna Sesame Style Salad
Same as the Ahi Tuna Salad, Tuna is encrusted in Sesame Seeds for Flavor
Beef Souvlaki Salad
Classic Greek Style Salad, Served with Grilled Steak , A grilled Pita and Side of Greek Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmasan Cheese, Croutons and Side of Caesar Dressing
Chicken Caesar salad
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Classic Greek Style Salad, Served with Grilled Chicken, A grilled Pita and Side of Greek Dressing
Chili - Bowl
Chili - Cup
Chowder - Bowl
Chowder - Cup
French Onion (Bowl Only)
Gumbo Bowl w/Rice
House Chef Salad
Roasted Beet & Avocado Salad
Roasted Beets and Avocado served over a Bed of Arugula topped with Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Fresh Horseradish and Pickled Onions, Served with Citrus Vinaigrette
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Soup of The Day - Cup
Spinach Salad
A bed of Baby Spinach topped with Bacon, Egg, Mandarin Orange Slices, Crumbly Blue Cheese, Red onion and Mushrooms, Served with a side of Hot Bacon Jam Dressing
Burgers
Bacon Jam and Blue Cheese
a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Crumbly Blue Cheese, Home made Bacon Jam, Thick Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon and Garlic Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips
Big Al Burger
Classic Burger
a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Home Made House Sauce Served with a Side of Home made Kettle Chips
Greek Burger
Loaded Potato Burger
Mushroom Swiss and Bacon Burger
a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon, Melted Swiss cheese and Garlic Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips
PB&J Burger
a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Creamy Peanut Butter, Thick Applewood Sliced Bacon, Sweet Jelly and American Cheese Served with Home Made Kettle Chips
Stuffed Banana Pepper Burger
a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce , a 4 cheese blend stuffed hot pepper and Garlic Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips
Sweet & Spicy Burger
Tequila Jalapeno Burger
a 10 oz Burger Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll Topped with Home made Tequila Jalapeño Relish, Habanero Jack Cheese , Spicy onion rings and Spicy Aioli Served with Home Made Kettle Chips
Wings and Things
Sandwiches
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna Steak, Served on a Grilled Ciabatta Bread topped with Avocado, Mixed Greens and Wasabi Aioli
BBQ 1/2 Chicken Dinners
BBQ Brisket Combo
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Slider
BBQ Pork Combo
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ Wild Bill Sandwich Brisket
BBQ Wild Bill Sandwich Pork
Beef and Gravy Sandwich
Famous Thin Sliced Roast Beef Served on Two slices of Fresh Sourdough Bread, Smothered in Gravy served with a side of Home made mashed potatoes
BLT
Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon Served on a Grilled Sourdough Bread topped with Crisp Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Toasted Sourdough Bread wedged between Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Avocado slices, Jack Cheese and Garlic Aioli
Corned Beef Sandwich
French Dip
Fried Bologna
Fried Bologna served on a Grilled Costanzo Roll topped with American Cheese and grilled onions
Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss and Parmesan Cheese Grilled and toasted on Sourdough Bread. Ask to Add Thick Sliced Bacon or Bacon Jam !
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Served on a Toasted Costanzo Roll topped with Sautéed baby spinach, Mozzarella cheese and a Garlic Aioli . Ask to Add a Stuffed Banana pepper!
Meatball Bomber
Open Steak Sandwich
Grilled Strip Steak, Sautéed Mushroom and Onions, Mozzarella cheese and Spinach Served on Garlic Bread
Patty Melt
Red Pepper Roast Beef Panini
Roast Beef on Weck
Roasted, Hand carved in house Roast Beef , Slow roasted in Au Jus served on a Grilled Costanzo Kimmelweck Roll and served with a side of Horseradish
Ruben Sandwich
Tequila Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
Angry Bird! Same as our Tequila Jalapeño Burger, Just on the lighter side. Served on a Costanzo roll
Tuna melt
Turkey Sandwich
Hand Carved Turkey Breast Slices Served on Toasted Sourdough Bread wedged between Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Avocado slices, Jack Cheese and Garlic Aioli
Wraps
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Served in a White Wrap with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing. Served with a side of Tzatziki
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Fingers tossed in your choice of Sauce, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Shredded Cheddar cheese and Blue Cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce , Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese
Turkey Wrap
Hand Carved Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with garlic Aioli
Tuna Wrap
Burger Wrap
Grilled Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with garlic Aioli
Sides
Add Jumbo Shrimp (3)
Add Sea Scallops (3)
Add-on Ahi Tuna
Add-on Avocado
Add-on Bacon
Add-on Burger
Add-on Grilled Chicken Breast
Add-on Pita
BBQ Beans Side
BBQ Cajun Corn Side
Side Bacon jam
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Side Chips
Side Crumbly Blue
Side Fries
Side Gravy
Side Grilled Hard Roll
Side Loaded Chips
Side Loaded Fries
Side Loaded Tots
Side Maple Syrup
Side Onion Rings
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Salsa
Side Shredded Cheddar
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet Fries
Side Tartar
Side Tator Tots
Side Coleslaw
Side Potato Salad
Side BBQ Corn
Side BBQ Beans
Side Green Beans
Side BBQ Mac N Cheese
Side BBQ collard greens
Friday Specials
1/2 Broiled Fish
1/2 chicken dinner
1/2 Fish BREADED
1/2 Fish Fry BEER BATTERED
Hand Beer Battered and Deep Fried 1/2 Piece of Fresh Cod, Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce
1/2 Rack of Ribs
Ahi Tuna Steak Salad Dinner
Broiled Fish
Full piece of Fresh Cod Broiled in your choice of Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Plain Seasoning. Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce
Fish and Chips
Fish Florentine
Fish Fry BEER BATTERED
Fish Fry BREADED
Fish Sandwich
Italian Fish
A full piece of Fresh Cod Baked in Bread crumb and Italian Seasonings. Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce
Ocean Perch Dinner
Scallop Dinner
Seafood Combo Platter
Seafood Stuffed Fish
Shrimp Dinner
Sicilian Fish
A Full Fresh piece of Cod, Baked and topped with Tomato, Red Onion and Parmesan Cheese. Served with French Fries, Potato Salad and Coleslaw. Garnished with a Wedge of Lemon and a side of Home made Tartar Sauce
BTL Beer
BTL Amstel Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Bud Light
BTL Bud Light Lime
BTL Coors
BTL Coors Edge (NA)
BTL Coors Lite
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Light
BTL Labatts NA
BTL Crabbies Ginger
BTL Heinkein
BTL Labatt Blue
BTL Labatt Blue Light
BTL Michelob
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Molson Canadian
BTL Sam Adams
BTL Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
BTL Strongbow
BTL Yuengling
Canned Beer
Bucket Domestic
Bucket High Noon
Bucket Import
Bucket Truly
Bud light Seltzer Soda
Bud light Seltzer - Citrus
Bud light Seltzer -Orange
Bud light Seltzer- Cola
CND Bud Light Lime
CND Budweiser
CND Bud Light
CND Coors
CND Coors Light
CND Corona
CND Corona Light
CND Corona Premier
CND Labatt Blue
CND Labatt Blue Light
CND Michelob
CND Michelob Ultra
CND Miller Lite
CND Molson
High Noon
Truly
White Claw
BTL Red Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2753 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221