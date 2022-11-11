Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anh's Kitchen

No reviews yet

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2

Atlanta, GA 30308

Popular Items

Saigon Noodles
Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Pho Combo

Appetizers

Crispy Imperial Roll

Crispy Imperial Roll

$9.50

Egg Roll with shrimp, pork, taro, carrots, woodier mushroom, and glass noodle served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, and house sauce

Shrimp Egg Rolls

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$9.00

Seasoned shrimp wrapped in egg roll paper

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$9.50

Shrimp, pork, taro, carrots, woodier mushrooms, and glass noodle

2 Eggrolls

2 Eggrolls

$6.50
Chicken Egg Rolls

Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.50

Taro, carrots, woodier mushrooms, and glass noodle

Tofu Egg Rolls

Tofu Egg Rolls

$9.50

Taro, carrots, woodier mushrooms, and glass noodle

Crispy Battered Shrimp

Crispy Battered Shrimp

$9.00

Tempura battered shrimp with sweet and sour sauce

Butterstone Eggplant

Butterstone Eggplant

$10.50

Deep fried crispy eggplant sautéed with onions and chili peppers

Mango Salad

$12.00

Grilled shrimp and calamari with shredded cabbage, freshly sliced mango mix with house fish sauce dressing and shrimp chips

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Shredded chicken, cabbage, shallots, fish sauce and shrimp chips

Lotus Root Salad

$11.00

Lotus root, celery, carrots, shallots, fish sauce shrimp chips

Salt And Pepper Shrimp

Salt And Pepper Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp Spring Roll

$8.50

Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house peanut sauce

Tofu Spring Roll

Tofu Spring Roll

$8.50

Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house peanut sauce

Pork Sausage Spring Roll

$8.50

Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house sauce

Veggies Springrolls

$8.50

Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$8.50

Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house sauce

BBQ Pork Spring Roll

$8.50

Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house peanut sauce

Grilled Chicken Springrolls

$8.50

Butter Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fish Sauce Chicken Wings

$9.00

Chili Garlic Sauce Chicken Wings

$9.00

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Special Banh Mi

Special Banh Mi

$11.00

Served with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, butter and pate

BBQ Banh Mi

$10.50

Served with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, butter and pate

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$10.50

Served with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, butter and pate

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$10.50

Served with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, butter and pate

Tofu Banh Mi

$10.50

Served with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, butter and pate

Pork Sausage Banh Mi

$10.50

Served with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, butter and pate

Pho/Soup

Pho Filet Mignon

$17.00

Filet Mignon

Pho Tai

$14.00

Rare Beef

Pho Meatball

$14.00
Pho Tai Chin

Pho Tai Chin

$15.00

Rare Beef and Brisket

Pho Combo

Pho Combo

$15.00

Rare Beef, Brisket and Meatballs

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$14.00

Chicken breast with chicken broth

Vegetarian Pho

$14.50

Tofu, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, and napa cabbage

Pho Shrimp

Pho Shrimp

$15.50
Spicy Beef Noodle

Spicy Beef Noodle

$15.50

Rare beef, brisket and pork sausage

Pho Lobster

$30.00

Pho Well-done Brisket

$14.00

Vermicelli Noodle

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$15.50

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.00

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side

Grilled Pork & Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.50

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$15.50

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side

Lemongrass Vermicelli

$16.50

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side

Entrees

Clay Pot Salmon

Clay Pot Salmon

$23.00

Sushi grade salmon with caramelized garlic sauce green onions and fried shallots

Claypot Shrimp

$18.50

Clay Pot Chicken

$17.00

White meat chicken with caramelized garlic sauce and fried shallots

Grilled Pork Chop With Rice

Grilled Pork Chop With Rice

$15.50
Grilled Pork with Rice

Grilled Pork with Rice

$14.00

Marinated Grilled pork with pickled cabbage and a side of fish sauce

Grilled Chicken With Rice

$14.00

Lemongrass Fish

$15.50

Lightly fried tilapia with lemongrass sauce

Whole Red Snapper

$40.00
Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$23.50

Cubed filet mignon, watercress, and onions

Sauteed Lemongrass

Sauteed Lemongrass

$15.50

Beef, onions and red chili peppers in a lemongrass sauce

Crispy Chicken Quarter Leg

Crispy Chicken Quarter Leg

$16.00

With steamed rice, tomato, cucumber, and pickled veggies

Basil Chicken

Basil Chicken

$15.50

Sautéed chicken, onions, and basil (sauce contains seafood)

Crispy Salt Pepper Chicken

$16.50

Tumeric Cod

$20.50Out of stock

Noodles

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$15.50

Garlic butter, noodles, shrimp and parmesan cheese

Stir Fry Egg Noodles

Stir Fry Egg Noodles

$15.50

served with pork, shrimp, egg, and mixed vegetables

Crispy Pan Fried Noodles

Crispy Pan Fried Noodles

$17.00

Mixed vegetables on top of crispy noodles choice of protein beef, chicken, or tofu

Saigon Noodles

Saigon Noodles

$15.50

Turmeric flavored glass noodles with pork, shrimp, egg, and onions

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.50

Rice noodle with egg in a sweet and tangy sauce served with bean sprouts and peanuts

House Special Lo Mein

$16.50

Vegetable Lo Mein

$14.50

Drunken Noodles

$17.00

Fried Rice

Clay Pot Combination

Clay Pot Combination

$20.50
Anh's Fried Rice

Anh's Fried Rice

$15.50

Shrimp, chicken, Pork, Chinese sausage, egg, carrot, and green pea

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.50

Fried Rice

$14.50

BBQ Pork, egg, carrot, and green pea

Vegetables

Crispy Sauteed Green Bean

Crispy Sauteed Green Bean

$13.50

Sautéed green beans with garlic

Crispy Spicy Lemongrass Tofu

$15.00

Sautéed lemongrass and chili

Crispy Spicy Lemongrass Eggplant

$15.00

Sautéed lemongrass and chili

Stir Fry Broccoli

Stir Fry Broccoli

$15.00

Stir fry broccoli and carrots with beef, chicken, or tofu

Stir Fry Green Beans

$15.00

Stir fry green beans and carrots with beef, chicken, or tofu

Stir Fry Tofu

$15.00

Broccoli, bok choy, carrots, baby corn, and mushroom

Stir Fry Eggplant

$15.00

Crispy glazed eggplant sauteed with onion and house sauce

Stir Fry Vegetables

$15.00

Claypot Eggplant

$15.50

Meat

Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$23.50

Cubed filet mignon, watercress, and onions

Sauteed Lemongrass

Sauteed Lemongrass

$15.50

Beef, onions and red chili peppers in a lemongrass sauce

Crispy Chicken Quarter Leg

Crispy Chicken Quarter Leg

$16.00

With steamed rice, tomato, cucumber, and pickled veggies

Basil Chicken

Basil Chicken

$15.50

Sautéed chicken, onions, and basil (sauce contains seafood)

Clay Pot

Clay Pot Combination

Clay Pot Combination

$20.50

Clay Pot Chicken

$17.00

White meat chicken with caramelized garlic sauce and fried shallots

Claypot Shrimp

$18.50
Clay Pot Salmon

Clay Pot Salmon

$23.00

Sushi grade salmon with caramelized garlic sauce green onions and fried shallots

Yellow Curry

$15.50

Eggplant, taro, shallots and red chili

Claypot Eggplant

$15.50

Clay Pot Gulf Shrimp

$17.99

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Sides

Steam Rice

$2.00

Side of Fried Rice

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Side of Green Bean

$8.00

Side of Garlic Noodles

$8.00

LA Street Corn

$4.50

Vietnam Corn

$4.50

Side of Pho Noodle

$4.00

Side Pho Broth

$4.00+

Side of Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Chicken

$5.50

Side of Beef

$8.50

Extra Sauce

Extra Hoison Sauce Pack

$0.25

Extra Sriracha Sauce Pack

$0.25

Extra Soy Sauce Pack

$0.25

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Extra Fish Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chili Oil

$0.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Gold Peaks Unsweet Tea

Gold Peaks Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Gold Peaks Georgia Peach

Gold Peaks Georgia Peach

$2.50Out of stock

Powerade Orange

$3.00
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50
Grass Jelly Can

Grass Jelly Can

$3.00
Soy Bean Can

Soy Bean Can

$3.00
Coconut Juice Can

Coconut Juice Can

$3.00
S. Pellegrino Big Btl

S. Pellegrino Big Btl

$7.99

San Pellegrino Medium

$4.50

Perrier Minerals Water

$3.50Out of stock
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00

Vita coco

$4.50

Winter Melon

$3.00

Fiji Water Sz Small

$2.00Out of stock
Fiji Water Sz Medium

Fiji Water Sz Medium

$3.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Saigon Mule

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Cool Cucumber

$12.00

Blue Driver

$12.00

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$12.00

Metropolitian

$12.00

Palmer & Son

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta, GA 30308

