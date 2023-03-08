  • Home
  Atlanta
  Vinnys NY Pizza - Midtown - 860 Peachtree St NE
Vinnys NY Pizza - Midtown 860 Peachtree St NE

No reviews yet

860 Peachtree St NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

FOOD

SALADS

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives & mozzarella cheese

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Vinnys Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, olives & mozzarella cheese

Greek Artichoke Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, olives topped with feta cheese. Served with our Italian vinaigrette

BY THE SLICE

Our ricotta, garlic & parmigian cheese sauce

New York Slice

$3.50

New York Slice From An 18" Cheese Pizza

White NY Slice

$4.00

Our ricotta, garlic & parmigian cheese sauce

Sicilian Slice

$3.75

Our thick crust New York pizza

TOPPINGS

Veggie Toppings

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Green Olives, Black Olives, Fresh Galic, Fresh Basil

Specialty Toppings

Artichokes, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Broccolini, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Spicy Calabrese Peppers, Hot Capricola, Dill Pickles

Cheese Toppings

Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese

B.Y.O PIZZA

10" NY Pizza

$11.00

Our 10" Personal NY Pizza Style

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Our 10" Gluten Free Crust with our homemade pizza sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese

16" NY Pizza

$18.00

Our 16" Authentic New York Crust with our homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese

16" NY Pizza Sicilian

$20.00

Our 16" New York thick crust pizza with our homemade pizza sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Margherita

Pizza sauce topped with fresh mazzarella & aged mozzarella topped with fresh basil drizzled with evoo

White Pizza

Our ricotta, garlic & parmigian cheese sauce

Ranch & Pickle

Our Ranch sauce, aged mozzarella, fresh garlic topped with dill pickles & hot sauce

Solo Mio

Homemade Ranch dressing sauce, aged mozzarella, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh basil

Four Cheese

Ricotta garlic sauce, fresh & aged mozzarella, asiago & parmigiano cheese

Diavolo

San Marzano tomatoe sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage & calabrese peppers topped fresh basil

Di Parma

Roasted garlic Evoo sauce, aged mozzarella, proscuitto di parma, spinach & ricotta cheese

Lasagna Pizza

San Marzano tomato sauce, ground beef, sausage, ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese

Vinny's Special

Pepperoni, mushrooms, ground beef, onions, tomatoes & jalapenos

Meat O Mania

Pepperoni, Italain sausage, ground beef, ham, meatballs

Veggie

Spinach, Tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black & green olives

Works

Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers

Delicatessa

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, smoked ham, hot Capricola, banana peppers & calabrese peppers

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Build your own Calzone. Start with a ricotta & mozzarella base

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.00

Pineapple, ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Works Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, onions & green peppers

STROMBOLI'S

Cheese Stromboli

$10.00

Build your own Stromboli. Start with a mozzarella base:

Meat Stromboli

$14.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, meatballs, sausage & mozzarella

Veggie Stromboli

$14.00

Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions & olives

Works Stromboli

$14.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, onions & green peppers

ENTREE'S

Beef Lasagna

$13.50

Oven baked layered ricotta, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with side salad

Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni

$13.50

Oven baked chicken, ricotta & spinach stuffed pasta tubs in our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with side salad

Chicken & Spinach Shells

$13.50

Oven boaked rocotta cheese & spinach pasta shells in our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with side salad

Spicy Meatball Parm Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Oven baked meatballs in our marinara sauce topped with calabrese Peppers & mozzarella cheese

DESSERTS

Italian Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramizu

$5.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

SIDE ITEMS

Side Dressing

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Mozzarella

$1.00

Sice Calabrese Peppers

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Bottle Sodas

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Snapple Drinks

$4.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

860 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Fresh to Order