Vinnys NY Pizza - Midtown 860 Peachtree St NE
860 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
FOOD
SALADS
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives & mozzarella cheese
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
Vinnys Salad
Mixed greens, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, olives & mozzarella cheese
Greek Artichoke Salad
Mixed greens with marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, olives topped with feta cheese. Served with our Italian vinaigrette
BY THE SLICE
TOPPINGS
Veggie Toppings
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Green Olives, Black Olives, Fresh Galic, Fresh Basil
Specialty Toppings
Artichokes, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Broccolini, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Spicy Calabrese Peppers, Hot Capricola, Dill Pickles
Cheese Toppings
Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese
B.Y.O PIZZA
10" NY Pizza
Our 10" Personal NY Pizza Style
10" Gluten Free Pizza
Our 10" Gluten Free Crust with our homemade pizza sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese
16" NY Pizza
Our 16" Authentic New York Crust with our homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese
16" NY Pizza Sicilian
Our 16" New York thick crust pizza with our homemade pizza sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
Margherita
Pizza sauce topped with fresh mazzarella & aged mozzarella topped with fresh basil drizzled with evoo
White Pizza
Our ricotta, garlic & parmigian cheese sauce
Ranch & Pickle
Our Ranch sauce, aged mozzarella, fresh garlic topped with dill pickles & hot sauce
Solo Mio
Homemade Ranch dressing sauce, aged mozzarella, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh basil
Four Cheese
Ricotta garlic sauce, fresh & aged mozzarella, asiago & parmigiano cheese
Diavolo
San Marzano tomatoe sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage & calabrese peppers topped fresh basil
Di Parma
Roasted garlic Evoo sauce, aged mozzarella, proscuitto di parma, spinach & ricotta cheese
Lasagna Pizza
San Marzano tomato sauce, ground beef, sausage, ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese
Vinny's Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, ground beef, onions, tomatoes & jalapenos
Meat O Mania
Pepperoni, Italain sausage, ground beef, ham, meatballs
Veggie
Spinach, Tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black & green olives
Works
Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers
Delicatessa
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, smoked ham, hot Capricola, banana peppers & calabrese peppers
CALZONES
Cheese Calzone
Build your own Calzone. Start with a ricotta & mozzarella base
Hawaiian Calzone
Pineapple, ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Veggie Calzone
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Works Calzone
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, onions & green peppers
STROMBOLI'S
Cheese Stromboli
Build your own Stromboli. Start with a mozzarella base:
Meat Stromboli
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, meatballs, sausage & mozzarella
Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions & olives
Works Stromboli
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, onions & green peppers
ENTREE'S
Beef Lasagna
Oven baked layered ricotta, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with side salad
Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni
Oven baked chicken, ricotta & spinach stuffed pasta tubs in our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with side salad
Chicken & Spinach Shells
Oven boaked rocotta cheese & spinach pasta shells in our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with side salad
Spicy Meatball Parm Plate
Oven baked meatballs in our marinara sauce topped with calabrese Peppers & mozzarella cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
860 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
