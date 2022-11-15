26 Thai Kitchen & Bar Midtown
824 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Small Plates
Basil Rolls
Crispy tofu, pickled purple cabbage, vermicelli rice noodle, basil, romaine, turnip, cucumber, carrot, crushed peanut, sweet plum soy sauce
Calamari
Crispy calamari, sweet Thai chili sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce
Crab Cheese Rolls
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce
Crispy Dumpling
Crispy dumplings, minced pork and shrimp, carrot, corn, scallion
Crispy Tofu
Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut
Dumpling Trio
Crispy dumpling, Thai dumpling, Tapioca dumpling trio
Edamame
with Salt
Mieng Kham
Traditional Thai wrap, oba, ginger, lime, shrimp, thai chili, shrimp, tamarind, palm sugar
Roti Massaman
Massaman curry, roti bread, potato, carrot
Sai Oua
Homemade Thai pork sausage, red onion, fresh sliced ginger, whole roasted peanut, sticky rice
Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp, taro, sweet chili sauce
Signature Wings (5 pcs)
Sesame sweet chili
Spring Rolls
Glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery, sweet chili sauce
Street-Style Pork
Grilled pork tenderloin, tamarind sauce, sticky rice
Tapioca Dumpling
Tapioca pearl dumpling, minced pork, peanut, radish, palm sugar, garlic
Thai Dumpling
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
Lobster APP
Soups
Thai Yum
26 House Salad
Mixed fresh greens, avocado, purple cabbage, carrot, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ginger dressing
Larb Gai
Minced chicken, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili, mint
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomato, peanut, Som-Tum dressing
Yum Nuea
Grilled beef tenderloin, lime, shallot, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber cilantro, mint, Thai chili
Yum Woon Sen
Shrimp, calamari, minced chicken, glass noodle, romaine, Thai chili, shallot, cilantro
From the Wok
Pad Thai
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn,
Pad See Ewe
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
Pineapple Boat
Crispy chicken, pineapple chunks, onion, cashew, mushroom, Celery, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice
Basil Chicken
26 Basil Fried Rice
Shrimp, chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
Deluxe Fried Rice
Shrimp, sliced chicken, sliced beef, house special sauce, egg, carrot, English pea, onion
Veggie Fried Rice
Curry
Massaman
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, carrot, cashew, jasmine rice
Panang
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, Jasmine rice
Green
Thai chili, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
Kao Soi
Northern Thai yellow curry, egg noodle, shallot, pickled mustard green, bean sprout, crispy noodle
Vegetarian/Vegan
Juniper’s Garden
Tofu, broccoli, shiitake mushroom, bell pepper, tomato, pineapple. Thai 3 flavor sauce, jasmine rice
Basil Tofu
Crispy tofu, eggplant, onion, bell pepper, basil, roasted red chili paste, jasmine rice
Grandma’s Curry
Steamed tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, green beans, shiitake mushroom, carrot, jasmine rice
Chef's Creations
Whole Red Snapper
Crispy whole red snapper, Thai chili three-flavor sauce, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, jasmine rice
Seafood Green Curry
Crispy soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo prawn, green curry, Thai basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
Salmon Panang Curry
Grilled North Atlantic salmon, grilled jumbo prawn, panang curry, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, lychee, jasmine rice
Seabass Ginger
Chilean seabass, soy ginger sauce, fresh ginger, Chinese broccoli, carrot, shiitake mushroom.
Octopus Red Curry
Grilled octopus, chuchee red curry sauce, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, kaffir lime, coconut
Five-Hour Short Ribs
Five-hour braised short rib, green curry, eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice
Pepper Steak
Flank steak, Thai basil, onion, roasted red chili, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, fried egg, jasmine rice
Bangkok Boat Noodle
Short rib, five spice broth, egg noodle, bean sprout, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli
Seafood Medley
Lobster Pad Thai
Panang Surf Turf
Basil Snapper
Seabass Tom Kha
Desserts
Sides
Zero Proof
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
The Lychee
Lychee Cocktail - vodka, lychee puree, lychee
Chasing Butterflies
vodka, butterfly pea flower, lemon, prosecco
Emerald Dreams
japanese gin, thai basil, coconut, lemon
Eye Of The Tiger
mezcal, passionfruit, lime, kaffir lime syrup
Guava Old Fashioned
aged rum, guava, bitters
Hibiscus Gin Tonic
hibiscus-infused japanese gin, tonic water, pink peppercorn
Lemongrass Old Fashioned
bourbon, lemongrass syrup, bitters
Oh Phuket
japanese whisky, ginger, yuzu, lime, demerara
Thai Chili Margarita
Thai chili-infused reposado tequila, kaffir lime syrup, lime juice
Thai Coffee Martini
jamaican dark rum, thai coffee, demerara
SPARKLING WINE
La Marca Prosecco GLASS (186ml)
La Marca Prosecco, single serving individual glass bottle (187ml)
La Marca Prosecco Bottle
La Marca bottle (750ml)
La Marca Rosé GLASS (187ml)
La Marca Prosecco Rosé, single serving individual glass bottle (187ml)
La Marca Rosé Bottle (750ml)
La Marca Prosecco Rosé bottle (750ml)
Moet and Chandon Imperial (187ml)
Moet & Chandon Imperial 187ml
Moet and Chandon Imperial Bottle (750ml)
Moet & Chandon Imperial 750ml
Perrier Jouet Grand Brut B
Veuve Clicquot Bottle (750ml)
Veuve Clicquot Bottle (750ml)
Dom Perignon Brut Bottle (750ml)
WHITE WINE
J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris (Glass)
1 glass of J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris from California
J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris from California
Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)
1 glass of Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc from France
Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc from France
Kim Crawford (Glass)
1 glass of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand
Kim Crawford (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand
Louis Latour (Glass)
1 glass of Louis Latour Chardonnay from Ardeche, France
Louis Latour (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Louis Latour Chardonnay from Ardeche, France
Chalk Hill (Glass)
1 glass of Chalk Hill Chardonnay from Sonoma, California
Chalk Hill (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Chalk Hill Chardonnay from Sonoma, California
Jordan Chardonnay (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Jordan Chardonnay from Russian River Valley, California
Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay from Napa Valley, California
Kung Fu Girl Riesling (Glass)
1 glass of Kung Fu Girl Riesling from Washington
Kung Fu Girl Riesling (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Kung Fu Girl Riesling from Washington
Trimbach Dry Riesling (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Trimbach Dry Riesling from Alsace, France
Whispering Angel (Glass)
1 glass of Whispering Angel Rosé from Cotes de Provence, France
Whispering Angel (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Whispering Angel Rosé from Cotes de Provence, France
RED WINE
Simi Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)
1 glass of Simi Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California
Simi Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Simi Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California
Louis Martini (Glass)
1 glass of Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California
Louis Martini (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California
Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)
1 bottle of Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, California
Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, California
Markham Vineyards Merlot (Glass)
1 glass of Markham Vineyards Merlot from Napa Valley, California
Markham Vineyards Merlot (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Markham Vineyards Merlot from Napa Valley, California
Duckhorn Merlot (Bottle)
1 bottle of Duckhorn Merlot from Napa Valley, California
Mohua Pinot Noir (Glass)
1 glass of Mohua Pinot Noir from Central Otago, New Zealand
Mohua Pinot Noir (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Mohua Pinot Noir from Central Otago, New Zealand
Talbott Kali Hart (Glass)
1 glass of Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir from Monterey, California
Talbott Kali Hart (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir from Monterey, California
Goldeneye Pinot Noir (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Goldeneye Pinot Noir from Anderson Valley, California
Alto Cedro Malbec (Glass)
1 glass of Alto Cedro Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina
Alto Cedro Malbec (Bottle)
1 bottle (750ml) of Alto Cedro Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina
BEER
Singha Thai Lager
1 bottle of Singha Thai Lager from Thailand
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
1 bottle of Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA
1 can of Creature Comforts Tropicalia from Georgia
Scofflaw Basement IPA
1 can of Scofflaw Basement IPA from Atlanta, Georgia
Hitachino White Nest Ale
1 bottle of Hitachino White Nest Ale from Japan
SAKE
Monotsuru Crane Karakuchi
1 bottle of Monotsuru Crane Karakuchi Dry, filtered, smooth
Monotsuru Pure Bloom Junmai
1 bottle of Monotsuru Pure Bloom Junmai Filtered, fruit-forward, medium-sweet
Soto Junmai Daiginjo
1 bottle of Soto Junmai Daiginjo Ultra premium, dry, smooth finish
Countless Visions Nigori Unfiltered
1 bottle of Countless Visions Nigori Unfiltered Unfiltered, creamy, dry, unsweet
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
26 Thai Midtown is conveniently located in the heart of midtown Atlanta at 824 Juniper St NE Atlanta GA 30308. Now serving Lunch & Dinner!"
824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308