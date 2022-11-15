Restaurant header imageView gallery

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

824 Juniper St NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Panang
Pad See Ewe

Small Plates

Basil Rolls

Basil Rolls

$10.00

Crispy tofu, pickled purple cabbage, vermicelli rice noodle, basil, romaine, turnip, cucumber, carrot, crushed peanut, sweet plum soy sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Crispy calamari, sweet Thai chili sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce

Crab Cheese Rolls

Crab Cheese Rolls

$11.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce

Crispy Dumpling

$11.00

Crispy dumplings, minced pork and shrimp, carrot, corn, scallion

Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut

Dumpling Trio

$11.00

Crispy dumpling, Thai dumpling, Tapioca dumpling trio

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

with Salt

Mieng Kham

$12.00

Traditional Thai wrap, oba, ginger, lime, shrimp, thai chili, shrimp, tamarind, palm sugar

Roti Massaman

Roti Massaman

$10.00

Massaman curry, roti bread, potato, carrot

Sai Oua

Sai Oua

$12.00

Homemade Thai pork sausage, red onion, fresh sliced ginger, whole roasted peanut, sticky rice

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp, taro, sweet chili sauce

Signature Wings (5 pcs)

Signature Wings (5 pcs)

$10.00

Sesame sweet chili

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery, sweet chili sauce

Street-Style Pork

Street-Style Pork

$10.00

Grilled pork tenderloin, tamarind sauce, sticky rice

Tapioca Dumpling

$11.00

Tapioca pearl dumpling, minced pork, peanut, radish, palm sugar, garlic

Thai Dumpling

Thai Dumpling

$10.00

Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce

Lobster APP

$29.00

Soups

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$7.00

Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$7.00

Tom Yum broth , lemongrass, shitake mushroom, Thai chili, kaffir lime

Gang Jued Soup

Gang Jued Soup

$7.00

Vegetable broth, mixed vegetables, steamed tofu, crispy garlic

Thai Yum

26 House Salad

26 House Salad

$12.00

Mixed fresh greens, avocado, purple cabbage, carrot, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ginger dressing

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$17.00

Minced chicken, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili, mint

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomato, peanut, Som-Tum dressing

Yum Nuea

$21.00

Grilled beef tenderloin, lime, shallot, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber cilantro, mint, Thai chili

Yum Woon Sen

$19.00

Shrimp, calamari, minced chicken, glass noodle, romaine, Thai chili, shallot, cilantro

From the Wok

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$19.00

Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn,

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce

Pineapple Boat

Pineapple Boat

$19.00

Crispy chicken, pineapple chunks, onion, cashew, mushroom, Celery, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Basil Chicken

$23.00
26 Basil Fried Rice

26 Basil Fried Rice

$29.00

Shrimp, chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg

Deluxe Fried Rice

$31.00

Shrimp, sliced chicken, sliced beef, house special sauce, egg, carrot, English pea, onion

Veggie Fried Rice

$25.00

Curry

Massaman

Massaman

$21.00

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, carrot, cashew, jasmine rice

Panang

Panang

$21.00

Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, Jasmine rice

Green

Green

$21.00

Thai chili, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice

Kao Soi

$21.00

Northern Thai yellow curry, egg noodle, shallot, pickled mustard green, bean sprout, crispy noodle

Vegetarian/Vegan

Juniper’s Garden

Juniper’s Garden

$21.00

Tofu, broccoli, shiitake mushroom, bell pepper, tomato, pineapple. Thai 3 flavor sauce, jasmine rice

Basil Tofu

Basil Tofu

$21.00

Crispy tofu, eggplant, onion, bell pepper, basil, roasted red chili paste, jasmine rice

Grandma’s Curry

Grandma’s Curry

$21.00

Steamed tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, green beans, shiitake mushroom, carrot, jasmine rice

Chef's Creations

Whole Red Snapper

$43.00

Crispy whole red snapper, Thai chili three-flavor sauce, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, jasmine rice

Seafood Green Curry

$36.00

Crispy soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo prawn, green curry, Thai basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice

Salmon Panang Curry

$35.00

Grilled North Atlantic salmon, grilled jumbo prawn, panang curry, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, lychee, jasmine rice

Seabass Ginger

$43.00

Chilean seabass, soy ginger sauce, fresh ginger, Chinese broccoli, carrot, shiitake mushroom.

Octopus Red Curry

$38.00

Grilled octopus, chuchee red curry sauce, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, kaffir lime, coconut

Five-Hour Short Ribs

$37.00

Five-hour braised short rib, green curry, eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Pepper Steak

$29.00

Flank steak, Thai basil, onion, roasted red chili, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, fried egg, jasmine rice

Bangkok Boat Noodle

$37.00

Short rib, five spice broth, egg noodle, bean sprout, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli

Seafood Medley

$76.00

Lobster Pad Thai

$48.00

Panang Surf Turf

$68.00

Basil Snapper

$48.00

Seabass Tom Kha

$46.00Out of stock

Desserts

Ying & Yang

Ying & Yang

$12.00

Homemade warm molten chocolate cake, toasted coconut ice cream

Mango Mousse Sticky Rice

$12.00

Traditional Thai dessert made with sticky rice, coconut cream, and fresh mango

Mango Panna Cotta

$12.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Pandan Coconut Cake

$12.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Garlic Ginger Rice

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Mini Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Mini Curry

$5.00

Roti Bread

$5.00

Zero Proof

Thai Ice tea

$5.00

Thai lemonade

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Nespresso Coffee

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Cappuccino/Latte

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Ice Tea Sweet/Unsweet

$4.00

Bottle Spring Water

$6.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$6.00

Spring Water SM

$3.00

Sparkling Water SM

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

The Lychee

The Lychee

$16.00

Lychee Cocktail - vodka, lychee puree, lychee

Chasing Butterflies

Chasing Butterflies

$16.00

vodka, butterfly pea flower, lemon, prosecco

Emerald Dreams

Emerald Dreams

$17.00

japanese gin, thai basil, coconut, lemon

Eye Of The Tiger

Eye Of The Tiger

$17.00

mezcal, passionfruit, lime, kaffir lime syrup

Guava Old Fashioned

Guava Old Fashioned

$16.00

aged rum, guava, bitters

Hibiscus Gin Tonic

Hibiscus Gin Tonic

$15.00

hibiscus-infused japanese gin, tonic water, pink peppercorn

Lemongrass Old Fashioned

Lemongrass Old Fashioned

$17.00

bourbon, lemongrass syrup, bitters

Oh Phuket

Oh Phuket

$16.00

japanese whisky, ginger, yuzu, lime, demerara

Thai Chili Margarita

Thai Chili Margarita

$16.00

Thai chili-infused reposado tequila, kaffir lime syrup, lime juice

Thai Coffee Martini

Thai Coffee Martini

$17.00

jamaican dark rum, thai coffee, demerara

SPARKLING WINE

La Marca Prosecco GLASS (186ml)

La Marca Prosecco GLASS (186ml)

$14.00

La Marca Prosecco, single serving individual glass bottle (187ml)

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$54.00

La Marca bottle (750ml)

La Marca Rosé GLASS (187ml)

La Marca Rosé GLASS (187ml)

$14.00

La Marca Prosecco Rosé, single serving individual glass bottle (187ml)

La Marca Rosé Bottle (750ml)

La Marca Rosé Bottle (750ml)

$54.00

La Marca Prosecco Rosé bottle (750ml)

Moet and Chandon Imperial (187ml)

Moet and Chandon Imperial (187ml)

$26.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial 187ml

Moet and Chandon Imperial Bottle (750ml)

Moet and Chandon Imperial Bottle (750ml)

$105.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial 750ml

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut B

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut B

$90.00
Veuve Clicquot Bottle (750ml)

Veuve Clicquot Bottle (750ml)

$100.00

Veuve Clicquot Bottle (750ml)

Dom Perignon Brut Bottle (750ml)

Dom Perignon Brut Bottle (750ml)

$325.00

WHITE WINE

J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris (Glass)

J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris (Glass)

$14.00

1 glass of J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris from California

J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris (Bottle)

J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris (Bottle)

$54.00

1 bottle (750ml) of J by Jordan Vineyards Pinot Gris from California

Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$12.00

1 glass of Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc from France

Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$46.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc from France

Kim Crawford (Glass)

Kim Crawford (Glass)

$14.00

1 glass of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand

Kim Crawford (Bottle)

Kim Crawford (Bottle)

$54.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand

Louis Latour (Glass)

Louis Latour (Glass)

$14.00

1 glass of Louis Latour Chardonnay from Ardeche, France

Louis Latour (Bottle)

Louis Latour (Bottle)

$54.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Louis Latour Chardonnay from Ardeche, France

Chalk Hill (Glass)

Chalk Hill (Glass)

$16.00

1 glass of Chalk Hill Chardonnay from Sonoma, California

Chalk Hill (Bottle)

Chalk Hill (Bottle)

$65.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Chalk Hill Chardonnay from Sonoma, California

Jordan Chardonnay (Bottle)

Jordan Chardonnay (Bottle)

$70.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Jordan Chardonnay from Russian River Valley, California

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay (Bottle)

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay (Bottle)

$85.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay from Napa Valley, California

Kung Fu Girl Riesling (Glass)

Kung Fu Girl Riesling (Glass)

$14.00

1 glass of Kung Fu Girl Riesling from Washington

Kung Fu Girl Riesling (Bottle)

Kung Fu Girl Riesling (Bottle)

$25.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Kung Fu Girl Riesling from Washington

Trimbach Dry Riesling (Bottle)

Trimbach Dry Riesling (Bottle)

$70.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Trimbach Dry Riesling from Alsace, France

Whispering Angel (Glass)

Whispering Angel (Glass)

$16.00

1 glass of Whispering Angel Rosé from Cotes de Provence, France

Whispering Angel (Bottle)

Whispering Angel (Bottle)

$65.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Whispering Angel Rosé from Cotes de Provence, France

RED WINE

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$14.00

1 glass of Simi Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$54.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Simi Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California

Louis Martini (Glass)

Louis Martini (Glass)

$16.00

1 glass of Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California

Louis Martini (Bottle)

Louis Martini (Bottle)

$65.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, California

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$90.00

1 bottle of Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, California

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$130.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, California

Markham Vineyards Merlot (Glass)

Markham Vineyards Merlot (Glass)

$15.00

1 glass of Markham Vineyards Merlot from Napa Valley, California

Markham Vineyards Merlot (Bottle)

Markham Vineyards Merlot (Bottle)

$60.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Markham Vineyards Merlot from Napa Valley, California

Duckhorn Merlot (Bottle)

Duckhorn Merlot (Bottle)

$95.00

1 bottle of Duckhorn Merlot from Napa Valley, California

Mohua Pinot Noir (Glass)

Mohua Pinot Noir (Glass)

$14.00

1 glass of Mohua Pinot Noir from Central Otago, New Zealand

Mohua Pinot Noir (Bottle)

Mohua Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$54.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Mohua Pinot Noir from Central Otago, New Zealand

Talbott Kali Hart (Glass)

Talbott Kali Hart (Glass)

$16.00

1 glass of Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir from Monterey, California

Talbott Kali Hart (Bottle)

Talbott Kali Hart (Bottle)

$65.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir from Monterey, California

Goldeneye Pinot Noir (Bottle)

Goldeneye Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$90.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Goldeneye Pinot Noir from Anderson Valley, California

Alto Cedro Malbec (Glass)

Alto Cedro Malbec (Glass)

$15.00

1 glass of Alto Cedro Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina

Alto Cedro Malbec (Bottle)

Alto Cedro Malbec (Bottle)

$60.00

1 bottle (750ml) of Alto Cedro Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina

BEER

Singha Thai Lager

Singha Thai Lager

$7.00

1 bottle of Singha Thai Lager from Thailand

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$7.00

1 bottle of Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA

Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA

$7.00

1 can of Creature Comforts Tropicalia from Georgia

Scofflaw Basement IPA

Scofflaw Basement IPA

$7.00

1 can of Scofflaw Basement IPA from Atlanta, Georgia

Hitachino White Nest Ale

Hitachino White Nest Ale

$12.00

1 bottle of Hitachino White Nest Ale from Japan

SAKE

Monotsuru Crane Karakuchi

Monotsuru Crane Karakuchi

$16.00

1 bottle of Monotsuru Crane Karakuchi Dry, filtered, smooth

Monotsuru Pure Bloom Junmai

Monotsuru Pure Bloom Junmai

$19.00

1 bottle of Monotsuru Pure Bloom Junmai Filtered, fruit-forward, medium-sweet

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$28.00

1 bottle of Soto Junmai Daiginjo Ultra premium, dry, smooth finish

Countless Visions Nigori Unfiltered

Countless Visions Nigori Unfiltered

$20.00

1 bottle of Countless Visions Nigori Unfiltered Unfiltered, creamy, dry, unsweet

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

26 Thai Midtown is conveniently located in the heart of midtown Atlanta at 824 Juniper St NE Atlanta GA 30308. Now serving Lunch & Dinner!"

Website

Location

824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery