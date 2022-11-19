Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Salad

Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton

review star

No reviews yet

1525 51st Avenue E

Ellenton, FL 34222

Popular Items

Fish & Chips Dinner
New England Clam Chowder
K- Fish Fry

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.15

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.15

Tomato Juice

$3.12

Ginger Beer N/A

$3.15

VIRGIN DRINKS

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$3.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

AMOB SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

AMOB Grand Rita

$8.50

1800 Blanco Tequila with Gran Gala Orange Liqueur and our own Margarita Mix.

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.95

Skinny Margarita

$8.50

House Margarita

$5.25

Key Lime Margarita

$7.50

Just like a Traditional Jose Cuervo Blanco Margarita made with KeKe Lime Liqueur.

Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita

$7.25

Half Gallon Margarita

$20.00

Gallon Margarita

$35.00

Rum Runner

$7.50

Ron Corina Light Rum and Ron Corina Dark Rum, Banana Liqueur, Blackberry Brandy, Orange Juice and Pineapple Juice.

Long island tea

$8.49

Mai Tai

$8.49

2 oz Bacardi Lite 1 oz Cointreau 1 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Amaretto 1/2 oz O.J. 1/2 oz Pineapple Shake and Strain into hurricane glass w/ ice Top with 1 oz Meyers Rum Garnish with a flag (cherry & orange)

White Sandy Beaches

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Sunrise Cosmo

$7.50

WINES BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Giesen Sauv Blanc

$24.00

BTL Banfi Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Hahn Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Pine Ridge White Blend

$30.00

BTL Relax Riesling

$24.00

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Ironstone Cabernet

$24.00

BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauv

$36.00

BTL Farmhouse Red

$24.00

BTL Cline Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL St. Francis Chard

$36.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco

$22.00

BTL Chloe Rose

$24.99

BTL Angeline Cab

$24.00Out of stock

HH House Wine

HH Cab Savignon

$5.00+

HH Chardonay

$5.00+

HH Merlot

$5.00+

HH Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

HH White Zinfandel

$5.00+

HH Drafts

HH Yuengling DFT

$3.00

HH Miller Lite DFT

$3.00

HH Stella DFT

$5.50

HH Mich Ultra DFT

$3.00

HH Sam Seasonal DFT

$5.50

HH Pier Beer DFT

$5.50

HH Bud Lite DFT

$3.00

Motorworks V- Twin

$5.50Out of stock

Pier beer w/glass

$8.00

Hazy IPA Motorworks

$5.50Out of stock

Jai Alai DFT

$5.50Out of stock

HH Wells

HH Bourbon

$4.00

HH Brandy

$4.00

HH Gin

$4.00

HH Gin Martini

$4.00

HH Margarita

$3.00

HH Rum

$4.00

HH Scotch

$4.00

HH Tequila

$4.00

HH Vodka

$4.00

HH Vodka Martini

$4.00

HH Whiskey

$4.00

Oysters Our Way!

6 Raw Oysters (GF)

6 Raw Oysters (GF)

$15.25

6-Gulf oysters served with all the fixins'

12 Raw Oysters (GF)

12 Raw Oysters (GF)

$24.75

Dozen Gulf oysters served with all the fixins'

Blue Point Oysters (6)

$15.25

Blue Point Oysters (12)

$24.75

6 Steamed Oysters (GF)

$15.25

12 Steamed Oysters (GF)

$24.75

6 Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$18.99

6-Gulf oysters baked with our our garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

12 Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$29.99

12-Gulf oysters baked with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

6 Grandma Georgie's Oysters

6 Grandma Georgie's Oysters

$18.99

6-Gulf oysters baked with garlic butter, chipotle seasoning and parmesan cheese.

12 Grandma Georgie's Oysters

12 Grandma Georgie's Oysters

$29.99

12-Gulf oysters baked with our garlic butter, chipotle seasoning and parmesan cheese.

6 Rockefeller

$18.99

6-Gulf oysters topped with a mixture of spinach, bacon, cheese and spices.

12 Rockefeller

$29.99

12-Gulf oysters topped with a mixture of spinach, bacon, cheese and spices.

6 Fried Oysters App

$12.75

12 Fried Oyster App

$20.99

6 Tequila Lime Oysters

$18.99

6-Gulf oysters baked with tequila lime butter, parmesan cheese and topped with scallions.

12 Tequila Lime Oysters

$29.99

6-Gulf oysters baked with tequila lime butter, parmesan cheese and topped with scallions.

Grandaddy Jake's Oyster Stew

$11.25

A Horne family recipe. Oysters sautéed in a sherry-cream broth.

RAW BAR

6ea Peel & Eat Shrimp

$8.99

Gulf shrimp steamed with house seasoning and served hot or cold.

12ea Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.98

Gulf shrimp steamed with house seasoning and served hot or cold.

Trident Platter

Trident Platter

$27.95

A trio of our finest seafood: Tuna Sashimi, Raw Oysters (4ea) and Gulf Peel & Eat Shrimp (6ea).

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$13.99

Dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared rare. Served thinly-sliced with wasabi and pickled ginger.

Tuna Stack

$13.99

Ahi Tuna Poke layered with Guacamole and Carrots & Cabbage drizzled with wasabi dressing and served with Wonton Crisps.

Florida Viagra

$7.95

Get the party started right! Shooter with vodka, Bloody Mary mix, horseradish...and a raw oyster. *MUST BE 21*

STARTERS

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$11.99

Lightly battered chicken breast tossed with wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Calamari

$13.99

Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.99

Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Nine huge seasoned wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Coconut Shrimp App

$10.25

(6) Served with an apricot horseradish sauce.

Portabella Mushrooms

$10.99

Lightly breaded, deep fried strips. Served with our own horseradish sauce.

Mussels Provencal

Mussels Provencal

$15.99

Sauteed in white wine with scallions, garlic, tomato, basil, and finished with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Kaboom Shrimp

$11.99

Fried shrimp tossed in our spicy Kaboom sauce and served over our homemade coleslaw.

Onion Straws

$8.99

Thin slivers, deep fried and served with our horseradish sauce.

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Made with fresh Amberjack & King Mackerel. Served with your choice of Wonton Crisp or carrots and celery.

Conch Fritters

$9.99

BOWLS

Dn Shrimp Stir Fry

$15.99

Served over our seasoned rice, Asian-inspired vegetables, topped with wonton strips.

Dn Chicken Stir Fry

$15.99

Served over our seasoned rice, Asian-inspired vegetables, topped with wonton strips

Pier Poke Bowl

$14.99

Yellowfin tuna served poke-style with a splash of ponzu, guacamole and served on a bed of quinoa. Topped with crunchy wontons.

PASTAS

Creamy Garlic Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo w/Chicken

$19.99

Alfredo w/Shrimp

$22.99

Alfredo w/Shrimp + Scallops

$24.99

Alfredo w/Scallops

$26.99

Marinara Pasta

$14.99

SOUPS

Lobster Bisque

$7.75+

Spicy Seafood Gumbo

$5.75+

New England Clam Chowder

$5.75+

Grandaddy Jake's Oyster Stew

$11.25

A Horne family recipe. Oysters sautéed in a sherry-cream broth.

To-Go Pint - Chowder

$12.99

To-Go Pint -Gumbo

$12.99

To-Go Pint - Bisq

$13.99

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$7.25Out of stock

SALADS

House Salad

$9.25

Fresh mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, toasted almonds, seasonal fruit, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$14.99

Our fresh calamari dusted with spicy breading and lightly fried. Served atop romaine lettuce and tossed with parmesan cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Garden fresh romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our own special Caesar dressing.

Fiesta Salad w/chicken

$14.99

Romaine & mixed greens with tomatoes, cheese, red onions, black beans and crispy wonton strips.

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.99

HANDHELDS

Burger Your Way

$13.49

1/2 lb. Angus ground beef. Add bacon, America cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone, sautéed mushrooms or Bleu cheese. Each item $1.00

Old Bay Shrimp Burger

$11.99

Shrimp patty seasoned with lemon, ginger and Old Bay. Served with Old Bay mayo and dill pickle relish on a toasted bun.

Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Panko-battered and tossed in a spicy Carolina mustard sauce, topped with our sweet coleslaw.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated chicken topped with provolone. Try it fried, grilled, blackened or Buffalo style.

Fish Taco

$14.49

Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.

Shrimp Taco

$14.49

Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.

Chicken Taco

$14.49

Chicken, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Batter dipped North Atlantic Pollock, fried and served on a toasted Bakery bun.

Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$27.99

1/2 lb. Fresh Grouper. Fried, grilled or blackened.

FISH MARKET

Ruby Red Trout

$21.99Out of stock

Grouper Entrée

$26.99

The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.

Salmon Your Way

$18.99

The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.

Cod

$16.99

The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.

Flounder Dinner

$16.99

The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.

Things That Don't Swim

DN Chicken Breast

$18.99

Try it fried, grilled, blackened, Buffalo or Carolina style.

Ribeye

$25.99

12 oz. steakhouse-style, seasoned and grilled. Topped with onion straws.

Rib Dinner

$23.99

A full rack of tender pork ribs served with a sweet BBQ sauce.

Ribs & Shrimp

$20.49
Ribs & Chicken

Ribs & Chicken

$20.49

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$12.99

A half rack of tender pork ribs served with a sweet BBQ sauce.

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

12 shrimp cooked fried, grilled, blackened or sautéed.

Coconut Shrimp

$22.99

Served with apricot-horseradish sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Catfish Dinner

$19.99

Farmed in the USA. Fried, grilled or blackened.

Fish & Chips Dinner

$17.99

Flaky, North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.

Sea Scallops Dinner

$22.99

Plump and buttery. Choose fried, blackened or sautéed.

Shrimp & Scallops Dinner

$23.99

6 shrimp and 6 scallops. Choose all fried, sautéed or blackened.

Maine Lobster

$32.99

Flown in from Maine daily. 1 to 1.25 lb. whole lobster, freshly steamed.

Florida Lobster Tail

Florida Lobster Tail

$31.99

Baked warm-water lobster tail (8oz).

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$18.99

Fried Oyster Dinner

$24.99

SIDES a' la carte

Slaw

$2.25

Red Bliss Potatoes

$2.25

Apple Sauce

$2.25

Vegetables

$2.25

Cheese Grits

$2.25

French Fries

$2.25

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Rice

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Sandwich Setup

$2.25

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

Garlic Bread

$1.49

Kids Menu

K - Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

K- Chicken Strip

$3.99

K- Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

K- Fish Fry

$3.99

K- Pizza

$3.99

K- Burger

$3.99

Kid Shrimp

$3.99

DESSERT

Key lime pie (Slice)

Key lime pie (Slice)

$4.49

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$22.99

Coconut Key Lime Cake

$8.39

Fried Cheese Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Strawberry tarts

$2.00Out of stock

Lighter Bites

LB Fish & Chips

$11.99

A lighter portion of AMOB's all-time best seller. Flaky North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.

LB Italian Shrimp

$10.49

Crispy shrimp tossed Italian breadcrumbs with garlic butter sauce and parmesan cheese.

LN Chicken Alfredo

$13.49

Chicken served over a bed of linguine and our creamy Alfredo sauce. Includes a piece of garlic toast.

LN Shrimp Alfredo

$13.49

Shrimp served over linguini pasta with a creamy parmesan Alfredo sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

LB Chicken Stir Fry

$10.99

Seasoned rice, Asian-inspired vegetables, topped with wonton strips.

LB Shrimp Stir Fry

$10.99

Seasoned rice, Asian-inspired vegetables, topped with wonton strips.

LB Flounder

$10.99

LB Coconut Flounder

$13.49

Deep fried with coconut flakes and served with a apricot-horseradish sauce.

LB Catfish

$12.99

Farmed in the USA. Served fried, blackened or grilled.

LB Popcorn Shrimp

$10.49

Condiments & Extras

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are located 1/4 mile West of I-75 in Ellenton.

Website

Location

1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton, FL 34222

Directions

