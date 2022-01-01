Anna's Taqueria Newton/Lincoln Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.
Location
27 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA 02461
Gallery