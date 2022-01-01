Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anna's Taqueria Newton/Lincoln Street

No reviews yet

27 Lincoln Street

Newton, MA 02461

Popular Items

Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
Mexican Bowl
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito

Regular Burritos (10")

Fresh, hot flour tortilla then choose: main filling, cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.
Regular Al Pastor Burrito

Regular Al Pastor Burrito

$8.45

Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion

Regular Bean & Rice Burrito

Regular Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.25

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)

Regular Carnitas Burrito

Regular Carnitas Burrito

$8.45

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶

Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶

$8.45

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Regular Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶

Regular Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶

$8.45

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito

Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.45

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito

Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito

$8.45

A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Regular Steak Burrito

Regular Steak Burrito

$9.20

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Regular Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶

Regular Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶

$9.20

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Regular Birria Burrito
$9.20

$9.20

Super Burritos (12")

Fresh, hot flour tortilla then choose: main filling, cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.
Super Al Pastor Burrito

Super Al Pastor Burrito

$9.45

Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion

Super Bean & Rice Burrito

Super Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.85

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)

Super Carnitas Burrito

Super Carnitas Burrito

$9.45

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶

Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶

$9.45

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Super Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶

Super Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶

$9.45

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Super Grilled Chicken Burrito

Super Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.45

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Super Grilled Veggies Burrito

Super Grilled Veggies Burrito

$9.45

A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Super Steak Burrito

Super Steak Burrito

$10.20

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶

Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶

$10.20

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Super Birria Burrito
$10.20

$10.20

Super Super Burritos (12"+12")

Two Super Burritos

Super Super Al Pastor Burrito
$18.90

$18.90

Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion

Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito
$18.90

$18.90

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)

Super Super Carnitas Burrito
$18.90

$18.90

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Super Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶
$18.90

$18.90

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Super Super Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶
$18.90

$18.90

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Super Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
$18.90

$18.90

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Super Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
$18.90

$18.90

A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Super Super Steak Burrito
$19.65

$19.65

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Super Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
$19.65

$19.65

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Super Super Birria Burrito
$19.65

$19.65

Regular Quesadillas (10")

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese then choose: main filling, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.
Regular Al Pastor Quesadilla

Regular Al Pastor Quesadilla

$8.95

Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion

Regular Bean & Rice Quesadilla

Regular Bean & Rice Quesadilla

$7.75

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)

Regular Carnitas Quesadilla

Regular Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.95

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Regular Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶

Regular Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶

$8.95

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

$8.95

A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Regular Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶

Regular Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$8.95

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Regular Steak Quesadilla

Regular Steak Quesadilla

$9.70

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$9.70

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Regular Birria Quesadilla
$9.70

$9.70

Super Quesadillas (12")

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese then choose: main filling, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.

Super Al Pastor Quesadilla
$9.95

$9.95

Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion

Super Bean & Rice Quesadilla

Super Bean & Rice Quesadilla

$8.45

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)

Super Carnitas Quesadilla

Super Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.95

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Super Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶

Super Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$9.95

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Super Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶

Super Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶

$9.95

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

$9.95

A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Super Steak Quesadilla

Super Steak Quesadilla

$10.70

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$10.70

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Super Birria Quesadilla
$10.70

$10.70

Cheese Only Quesadillas (10")

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese then choose: main filling, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.

Mini Cheese Quesadilla
$2.25

$2.25

Taco-size Quesadilla served on a corn tortilla

Regular Cheese Quesadilla

Regular Cheese Quesadilla

$4.15

Cheese Quesadilla

Super Cheese Quesadilla

Super Cheese Quesadilla

$5.15

Cheese Quesadilla

Super Super Cheese Quesadilla
$10.30

$10.30

Cheese Quesadilla

Super Super Quesadillas (12"+12")

Super Super Al Pastor Quesadilla
$19.90

$19.90

Super Super Bean & Rice Quesadilla
$16.90

$16.90

Super Super Carnitas Quesadilla
$19.90

$19.90

Super Super Chicken Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶
$19.90

$19.90



$19.90

Super Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$19.90

Super Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

$19.90

Super Super Steak Quesadilla

$20.65

Super Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$20.65

Super Super Birria Quesadilla

$20.65

Mexican Bowls

Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Mexican Bowl

Mexican Bowl

$7.55

Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos.

Tacos

Fresh, hot corn tortilla then choose: main filling, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.
Taco

Taco

$3.75
Specialty Al Pastor

Specialty Al Pastor

$3.75

Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$4.25

Salads

Field greens topped with cheese, pinto beans, avocado, jalapenos, red onion, and pico de gallo.
Salad

Salad

$7.55

Field greens topped with cheese, pinto beans, avocado, jalapenos, red onion, and pico de gallo.

Drinks

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.65
Jumex

Jumex

$2.25
Mexican Soda

Mexican Soda

$2.65

Bottled Water

$2.00
Powerade

Powerade

$2.85

Vitamin Water

$2.85

Can Beverages

$1.75

Seltzer

$2.00
Horchata

Horchata

$2.30
Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.30
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.45

Half Gallon Horchata

$5.50

Half Gallon Jamaica

$5.50

Half Gallon Lemonade

$5.99

Sides

Chips & Chip Salsa

Chips & Chip Salsa

$3.95

Chips with a side of medium salsa

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.75
1/2 Pint Meat or Veggies

1/2 Pint Meat or Veggies

$4.79

No Combinations Available

1/2 Pint Beans or Rice

1/2 Pint Beans or Rice

$2.00

No combinations available

Chips

$2.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.75

Chip Salsa

$1.95

Medium Salsa

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Mild

Small Sour Cream

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Take Home Kits

Take Home Taco Kit

Take Home Taco Kit

$49.99

Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side. No substitutions available.

Nacho (Average) Kit

Nacho (Average) Kit

$15.99

Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

27 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA 02461

