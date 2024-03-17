- Home
- /
- Lake Elsinore
- /
- Annie's Cafe - Lake Elsinore
Annie's Cafe - Lake Elsinore
No reviews yet
32251 Mission Trail #8
Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Country Style Breakfast
- Country-fried Steak$16.99
Two eggs, home fries/hash browns, toast or biscuit.
- Bigger Breakfast$16.99
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 2 sausage links, homefries or hashbrowns, toast or a biscuit
- Double Play$15.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 slices french toast
- Double Whammy$17.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 slices of french toast, hashbrowns or homefries
- Deuces Wild$14.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 2 pancakes
- Even Wilder$16.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, hashbrowns or homefries, 2 pancakes
- #1$11.99
1 egg, 2 bacon or one sausage, 2 pancakes
- #2$11.99
1 egg, 2 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 slice of French Toast
- 12oz French Cut Pork Chop$19.99
2 eggs, homefries or hashbrowns, toast or biscuit
- 10oz Pork Loin Chops$17.99
2 eggs, homefries or hashbrowns, toast or biscuit
- Low Carb Heaven$15.99
2 eggs, cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes. (Angus Beef or Tuna)
- Smothered and Covered Homefries$14.99
Diced ham, Grilled Onions, Bell peppers, Cheese, 2 eggs, toast
- Annie's Super Special$12.99
2 egg, 3 bacon or 2 sausage links, homefries or hasbrown, toast or bisuit
- Corned Beef Hash$15.99
2 egg, hashbrown or homefries, toast
- Veggie Hash$12.99
Homefries, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, avocado, bread
- Southwest Veggie Hash$12.99
Homefries, Kidney beans, bell pepper, onion, salsa, avocado, bread choice
- Biscuit Special$14.79
2 eggs, biscuit, sausage or bacon, country gravy, hasbrowns or homefries
- Bisuit and Gravy$4.99
bisuit, gravy. (double for 8.99)
- Ham and Eggs$13.99
2 eggs, hashbrowns or homefries, toast or biscuit
- Lumberjack$17.99
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 2 sausage, ham, homefries of hasbrowns, toast
- Polish sausage$15.79
2 eggs, homefries or hashbrowns, toast
- Scrambled Eggs, Diced Ham or Sausage$13.99
home fries or hashbrowns, toast
- Junior$9.99
1 egg, homefries or hashbrowns, 1 slice toast
- Eggs Florentine$15.99
2 eggs, candadian bacon, hollindaise, diced tomatoes, hashbrowns or homefries
- Eggs Benedict$15.99
2 eggs, candadian bacon, hollindaise, hashbrowns or homefries
- Avocado Toast (1 slice)$4.69
toast, avocado. 2 sliced $8.50
- Annies Avocado Toast (2)$13.99
2 slices squaw bread, fresh sliced tomato, salt pepper, 2 eggs
- Ham Cheese and Scrambled Sandwish$14.99
2 scrambled eggs, hashbrown or homefries on grilled sourdough
- Hot Oatmeal or Cream of Wheat$8.99
Choice of Toast or Pancake
- Little Winston$17.49
1 egg, 1 banger, 1 english bacon, grilled tomato, Heinz Beans, grilled mushrooms, hashbrowns or homefries, toast or fried bread
- Winston$19.99
2 egg, 2 banger, 2 english bacon, grilled tomato, Heinz Beans, grilled mushrooms, hashbrowns or homefries, toast or fried bread
- Double Biscuit and Gravy$8.99
Skillets
- Country Skillet$16.99
Pieces of chicken, scrambled eggs, diced celery, potatoes, topped with gravy. With toast or a bisuit
- Hobo Skillet$15.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers and onion topped with cheddar cheese. Toast or biscuit
- Home-style Chili Skillet$15.99
Chili, potatoes, and scrambled eggs topped with cheddar cheese. Toast or biscuit
- Louisiana Skillet$15.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, bell peppers and onions, topped with cheddar cheese. Toast or biscuit.
- Garden Skillet$14.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions, with toast or bisuit. Grilled chicken for $2)
- New Skillet$15.99
From the Griddle
- French Toast$11.99
2 thick slices topped with butter and powdered sugar
- Cinnamon French Toast$11.99
2 thick slices topped with butter and yummy cinnamon
- French Toast and Bacon (3) or Sausage (2)$13.99
- Crepes 1 fruit$12.99
- Crepes 2 fruits$14.99
- Waffle$10.99
- Waffle with Egg and bacon or sausage$12.99
- Waffle Combo$16.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, and 2 sausage
- Chicken and Waffle$16.99
- Short Stack Pancakes$9.99
3 pancakes
- Full Stack Pancakes$12.99
5 pancakes
- Fruit Pancakes$14.99
Topped with choice of banana, pineapple, peach, strawberry (fresh or in syrup) or blueberries and whipped cream
- Red White and Blue Waffle$16.99
Topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream
- Double Chocolate Chip Pancakes$13.99
2 chocolate chip pancakes, sprinkled with sugar, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
- Hawaiian French Toast$13.99
Grilled kings hawaiian bread, topped with caramel sauce, coconut, strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar
- Crunchy French Toast$12.99
2 slices of french toast covered in Annies crunchy mix, bananas or strawberries (contain almonds)
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$12.99
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes topped with cream cheese icing, powdered sugar, and whipped cream
Breakfast Muffin Sandwiches
Coffee Cake
Steak and Eggs
South of the Border
- Breakfast Tacos$15.99
Choice of ham, bacon, sausage or chorizo, 6" flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, potatoes, melted cheese, avocado and salsa on the side
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, beans and cheese. Add Gravy .99
- Chorizo Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, beans and cheese. Add Gravy .99
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
- Beef or Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Staci's Breakfast Quesadilla$14.99
Flour tortilla scrambled eggs, ham, bell peppers, onions, cheese
- Chorizo and Eggs$14.99
Served with refried beans, and tortilla or toast
- Chili Cheese Scrambler "Burrito Style"$14.99
Chili cheese omelette wrapped inside flour tortilla topped with house chili and cheese. Onions optional
- Chicken Burrito$16.99
Grilled chicken breast pieces with secret sauce (contains other meats) onions, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese and potatoes
- Chilaquiles$15.99
2 eggs, homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and verde sauce
Omeletts
- Denver$15.99
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Bell Peppers
- Ham and Cheddar Omelette$15.79
- Meat Lovers$16.99
Diced Ham, Bacon, Sausage Cheddar Cheese
- Bacon Tomato Cheddar Omelette$15.99
- Cheddar and Onion Omelette$14.99
- Chicken and Mushroom Omelette$15.99
- Chili N Cheese Omelette$15.99
- Totally Cheesy$14.99
- Eggstravaganza$17.99
- Spectacular$15.99
- Mediterranean$15.99
- Produce$15.99
- The Rashel Special$15.99
- Spanish$15.99
Ortega Chili, Onion, Topped W/salsa, Cheddar Cheese. With Refried Beans and Tortilla
- The Spicy One$15.99
Chorizo, Ortega Chilies, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese
- <