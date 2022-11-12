El Rey Taco Grill Wildomar

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

TORTA

TACOS

STREET TACO

STREET TACO

$2.75

Choice of meat: asada, pastor, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, cabeza

TACO A LA PLANCHA

$4.25

Choice of birria, res or chivo

TACO A LA PLACHA CON QUESO

$5.00

Choice of birria, res or chivo

TACO DE NOPAL SENCILLO

$4.25

Beans, nopal and panela cheese

TACO DE NOPAL CON CARNE

$7.35

Choice of meat, beans, nopal and panela cheese

BIG TACO DE CARNE

$5.25

Choice of meat

PROTEIN TACOS

$5.75

Choioce of shrimp, fish, grilled chicken.

QUESA BIRRIA

$5.25

TACO SONORA

$5.50

BURRITOS

BURRITO

$11.00

Choice of meat, served with rice and beans, onions and cilantro.

SHRIMP BURRITO

$12.99

Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$12.50

Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, fries and guacamole.

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$5.50

Bean and cheese

ALL MEAT BURRITO

$12.25

Choice of meat with cilantro and onion

Bean Rice N Cheese

$6.50

CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

FISH BURRITO

$12.99

CHILI RELLENO BURRITO

$11.00

CALIFORNIA NO MEAT

$9.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA CON CARNE

$10.99

Choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.75

Only cheese

QUESADILLA DE CAMARON

$11.99

TORTAS

TORTA

$9.99

Served with Mayonnaise, Beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream. + $ 1.00 choice of meat tripa or lengua

COMBOS

#1 3 TACOS COMBO

$11.25

Choice of Meat, onion, cilantro, with a side of rice and beans

#2 2 HARD SHELL TACO COMBO

$11.25

Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato and Cheese with a side of rice and beans

#4 3 TAQUITOS COMBO

$11.25

#3 2 Enchiladas COMBO

$11.25

#5 Chili RELLENO COMBO

$11.25

PLATES

BIRRIA EN CONSOME

$14.99

Choice of Res or Chivo with tortillas

CARNE ASADA A LA PARRILLA PLATE

$14.99

Nopal, panela cheese, and a side of rice and beans with tortillas

CONSOME

$3.30

FAJITAS DE CAMARON PLATE

$15.99

GRILLED CHICKEN A LA PARRILLA PLATE

$14.49

Nopal, panela cheese, and a side of rice and beans with tortillas

PESCADO A LA PLANCHA

$14.49

PLATO DE BIRRIA CON ARROZ Y FRIJOL

$14.49

Side of rice and beans with tortilllas

________________

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$11.25

CARNITAS PLATE

$11.25

NACHOS AND FRIES

FRIES CON CARNE

$12.99

Choice of meat, beans, cheese, sour cream, and avocado

NACHOS CON CARNE

$12.99

Choice of Meat, beans, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Cheese Nachos

$9.00

ANTOJITOS

3 TAQUITOS

$6.00

Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

MULITA

$3.85

Choice of meat, and cheese.

Hard Shell/ Taco Dorado

$3.50

MULITA Solo queso

$2.89

CHILE RELLENO

$5.50

2 Cheese Enchiladas Rojas

$5.99

SOPES Con Carne

$4.50

SOPES NO CARNE

$3.50

CALDOS

POZOLE

$12.99

COCIDO DE RES

$12.99

MENUDO

$13.99

BIRRIA RAMEN

$12.99

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP TACO

$4.99

Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing

ENSENADA FISH TACO

$5.50

Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing

GRILLED FISH TACO

$5.50

Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$14.50

Cucumber, onions, tomato, cilantro

CAMARONES CON CHILE POBLANO

$15.99

COCTEL DE CAMARON Y PULPO

$15.99

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE CAMARON

$8.99

TOSTADA DE PESCADO

$7.99

TACO SHRIMP ENSENADA

$5.50

BREAKFAST/DESAYUNOS

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$11.99

Eggs, Onios, Tomate, Jalapeño, and a side of rice and beans with tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo Plate

$11.99

Eggs, Chorizo, and a side of rice and beans with tortillas

Huevos con Bacon Plate

$11.99

Eggs, Bacon, and a side of rice and beans with tortillas

Huevos con Ham/Jamon Plate

$11.99

Huevos a la Mexicana Burrito

$10.45

Beans, cheese, fries

Huevos con Chorizo Burrito

$10.45

Beans, cheese, fries

Huevos con Bacon Burrito

$10.45

Beans, cheese, fries

Huevos con Ham/ Jamon Burrito

$10.45

Huevos Revueltos Burrito

$8.75

CARNE ASADA AND EGGS BURRITO

$12.99

Huevos con Machaca

$11.99

CHILAQUILES ROJOS con 2 Huevos

$11.99

Huevos Racheros

$11.99

CHILAQUILES VERDE CON 2 Huevos

$11.99

SIDES

Chips

$3.99

Tortilla Chips

French Fries

$2.99

French Fries

Salsa 16 oz

$4.99

Asada, Tomatillo, Guacamole, and Silvana Salsa

Salsa 24oz

$5.99

Asada, Tomatillo, Guacamole, and Silvana Salsa

Rice 16 oz

$3.99

Rice

Beans 16 oz

$3.99

Beans

Avocado (Scoop)

$1.99

Avocado

Cheese (Scope)

$1.25

Cheese

Sour Cream (Scoop)

$0.75

Sour Cream

Extra Nopal

$2.99

Consome DE Chivo

$3.99

Consome De Res

$3.99

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Tortillas

$1.25

Xtra Meat

$3.00

RICE AND BEANS

$3.99

16 oz Guacamole

$9.99

24 oz Beans

$4.99

24 oz Rice

$4.99

4OZ Guacamole

$4.99

16 oz CHAMOY MIX

$8.99

SALSAS

TOMATILLO

ROJA RANCHERA

GUACAMOLE

MINI COMBOS

MINI MEAT QUESADILLA

$9.00

MINI CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

MINI MEAT NACHOS

$8.75

MINI MEAT FRIES

$8.75

MINI BEAN N CHESSE

$8.75

HEALTHY CHOICES

TACO SALAD

$11.99

TACO SALAD SHRIMP

$12.99

VEGGIE TACO SALAD

$10.00

BEVERAGES

CAN SODA

$2.25

Mexican Soda 1/2

$4.25

Small Mexican Soda

$3.50

LG Agua Frescas

$5.25

Choice of Agua de Piña, Pepino, Jamaica, Horchata, Tamarindo and Berries

Med Agua Frescas

$3.75

Choice of Agua de Pina, Pepino, Jamaica, Horchata, Tamarindo and Berries

CAFE

$2.75

LG REFILL

$1.75

MED REFILL

$1.25

WATER BOTTLE

$2.25

RED BULL

$3.99

MONSTER

$3.75

SNAPPLES

$3.25

APPLE JUICE

$2.49

TOPO CHICO

$3.25

JARRITOS

$3.50

Postres

Postres

$13.99

BEVERAGES (Copy)

PITCHER BEER IMPORTED

$26.99

PITCHER BEER DOMESTIC

$22.99

MICHELADA MIX NO BEER

$4.99

TALL MODELO

$8.99

TALL PACIFICO

$8.99

TALL 805

$8.99

TALL COORS

$7.99

DRAFT MODELO

$6.99

DRAFT PACIFICO

$6.99

DRAFT 805

$7.49

DRAFT COORS

$5.99

WHITE CLAW

$3.00

TRULY

$3.00

RIM DIPPED

$1.50

BEER BUCKETS

$25.99

MARGARITAS

$9.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

33950 Angels Ln Unit C, Wildomar, CA 92595

Directions

