El Rey Taco Grill Wildomar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
33950 Angels Ln Unit C, Wildomar, CA 92595
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Lake Elsinore
No Reviews
123 N Main Street Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
View restaurant