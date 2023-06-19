Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anthony’s Coeur d'Alene

1926 West Riverstone Drive

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Dinner

Appetizers

Jumbo Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

Coconut Prawns

$18.00

Tempura Asparagus

$12.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Served with sourdough bread.

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$19.00

Citrus Fennel Scallops

$19.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Shaking Beef

$21.00

Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.

Northwest Manila Clams

$19.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Hawaiian Ahi Nachos

$18.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$17.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Budd's Ahi Stack

$21.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

Seafood Tower

$62.00

Surf & Turf Tower

$58.00

Crab Cake Appetizer Single 3 oz

$21.00

Panfried Oyster Appetizer

$16.00

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Oysters

Anthony's Select $3.75 ea

$3.75

Fanny Bay $4 ea

$4.00Out of stock

Kumamoto $5 ea

$5.00

Soups and Salads

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb

$12.00

Chop Chop Seafood Salad

$36.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Crab Grapefruit Salad

$18.00

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Dinner Entrees

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$39.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$29.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$29.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$21.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Lobster Dinner

$70.00

Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

NW Filet

$52.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Filet 8 oz

$65.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Northwest Top Sirloin

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Northwest Top Sirloin 10 oz

$42.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Double R Ranch Ribeye

$62.00

NW Top & Crab Cake

$52.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Top & Scampi Prawns

$46.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Top & Tempura Prawns

$45.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Top & Pan Fried Oysters

$44.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$46.00

All Dungeness crab! Served with ginger plum sauce, beurre blanc, almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Dungeness Crab Fettuccine

$38.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Dungeness Crab Dinner

$41.00

Cioppino

$42.00

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Seafood Fettuccine

$34.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine

$21.00

Prawns Tempura

$23.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Fresh Sheet

Copper Salmon Cakes

$28.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Copper Sockeye Planked

$38.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Steelhead Chargrilled

$32.00

Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips 3pc

$36.00

Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.

Steak & Patagonian Shrimp

$32.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Prawns Tempura

$23.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Fresh Alaska Blackened Halibut

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Sunset

SS Cup of Chowder

SS Caesar Salad

SS Oyster on 1/2 Shell

SS Shrimp Cocktail

SS Smoked Salmon Dip

SS NW Duet

$30.00

Sunset Fresh Manila Clam Dinner

$30.00

Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.

Sunset Northwest London Broil

$30.00

Chipotle spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with cranberry lime jalapeno relish.

Sunset Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$30.00

Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown.

Sunset Roasted Garlic Prawns

$30.00

Butterflied, roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata.

SS Burnt Cream

SS Mousse

SS Seasonal Sorbet

SS Vanilla Ice Cream

SS BOS Ice Cream

SS 4 Course Upgrade

$5.00

SS Sub House B/C Salad

$1.00

SS Sub Seasonal Salad

$2.00

Sunset Salmon Cakes

$30.00

Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz

$15.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Corn Bread Pudding

$4.00

Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz

$5.00

Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz

$5.00

Side Scallop 1 ea

$4.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Tempura Prawn

$2.50

Side Veg

$3.00

Side 2pc Bacon

$3.00

Side Scampi Prawn

$4.00

Side Panko Cod 1 pc

$6.00

Side Tempura Halibut 1 pc

$10.00

Side Chicken Hot

$6.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Rhubarb Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Rhubarb Lemonade

Huckleberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Huck Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Beer

Boise Brewing Snowboarder Porter

$8.50

Laughing Dog Brewing Paw Print Pilsner

$8.50

Laughing Dog Man's Best Friend IPA

$8.50

Payette Brewing North Fork Lager

$8.50

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$7.00

Everett, WA

Sockeye Brewing Angel's Perch Amber

$7.00

Tricksters Brewing Juicebox IPA

$8.50

Wallace Brewing Idaho Select Lager

$7.00

Alaskan Amber

$7.00

Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Tieton Cider Works Apricot Cider

$7.50

Liquor

Early Times

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$12.50

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bushmills

$10.50

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Koenig Seven Devils

$12.50

MacNaugton's

$8.50

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Redbreast -15 Year

$27.00

Seagram's 7

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.50

Christian Bros

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$12.50

Hennessey VS

$12.50

Hennessey XO

$30.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.50

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Beefeaters

$9.50

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Hendrick's

$11.00

Old Boise Distillery

$9.50

Plymouth

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.50

Tanqueray No 10

$11.00

Dry Fly Gin

$10.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Appleton 12

$11.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.50

Bacardi Light

$8.50

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Gosling Black Seal

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$9.50

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cazadores Resposado

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.50

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo

$12.50

Seagram's Vodka

$8.50

44 North Mountain Hucklberry

$9.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Absolute Citron

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Koenig Huckleberry

$9.00

Koenig Potato

$9.00

Titos

$9.50

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Carpano Antica

$8.50

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Creme de Cassis

$9.00

Creme de Cocoa Dark

$9.00

Creme de Cocoa Light

$9.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Dry Sack

$8.50

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Limoncello

$10.00

Midori

$10.50

Orange Curacao

$8.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Godiva Dark

$10.00

St Germain

$11.00

Sambuca

$9.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tuaca

$10.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Ballantines

$8.50

Balvenie Portwood 21 yr

$30.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dalwhinnie

$14.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.50

Glenlivet 8 Yr

$16.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.50

Lismore 15 Yr

$14.00

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.50

Springbank 10 yr

$14.00

Menu Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Bitter Bees Knees

$12.50

Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.

Boulevardier

$14.00

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Cucumber Cooler

$11.50

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum's signature drink and Bermuda's favorite cocktail.

French 75

$10.00

A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Ginger Drop

$12.00

Limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger and fresh lemon garnished with candied ginger.

Mojito

$10.50

A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.

Moscow Mule

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

N.W. Old Fashioned

$13.50

Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.

Negroni

$11.00

Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.

Pom Paloma

$9.00

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Pomegranate Drop

$12.50

Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.

Prickly Pear

$9.50

Pear puree, tequila, soda, lemon and lime over ice.

Roasted Pear Martini

$13.50

Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Uptown Gin Martini

$14.00

Uptown Manhattan

$14.00

A double pour of Dry Fly whiskey shaken with Noily Pratt vermouth.

Uptown Vodka Martini

$14.00

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Waterside Citrus

$11.50

Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.

Strawberrillini

$12.00

Straw Basil Mojito

$12.00

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Blackberry Cosmo

$10.50

Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka

$9.00

Blackberry Lime Mule

$9.50

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Bumbleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cran Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka

$8.50

Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Crantini

$12.00

CremeSicle

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot B Brandy

$10.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Huck Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Huckleberry Daiquiri

$11.50

Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Huckleberry Mojito

$10.50

Huckleberry Nehi

$10.00

Huckleberry Rumtini

$9.00

Huckleberry Sangria

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Grape Nehi

$12.50