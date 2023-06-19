- Home
Anthony’s Coeur d'Alene
No reviews yet
1926 West Riverstone Drive
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Dinner
Appetizers
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
Coconut Prawns
Tempura Asparagus
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with sourdough bread.
Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli
Citrus Fennel Scallops
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Shaking Beef
Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.
Northwest Manila Clams
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Hawaiian Ahi Nachos
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Fresh Puget Sound Mussels
With shallots, herbs and white wine.
Budd's Ahi Stack
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Seafood Tower
Surf & Turf Tower
Crab Cake Appetizer Single 3 oz
Panfried Oyster Appetizer
Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail
Soups and Salads
Cup of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Classic Caesar Salad
Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb
Chop Chop Seafood Salad
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Crab Grapefruit Salad
Large Classic Caesar Salad
Dinner Entrees
Roasted Scampi Prawns
Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Alaska Weathervane Scallops
Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters
Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Lobster Dinner
Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
NW Filet
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Filet 8 oz
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Northwest Top Sirloin
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Northwest Top Sirloin 10 oz
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Double R Ranch Ribeye
NW Top & Crab Cake
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Top & Scampi Prawns
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Top & Tempura Prawns
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Top & Pan Fried Oysters
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Dungeness Crab Cakes
All Dungeness crab! Served with ginger plum sauce, beurre blanc, almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Dungeness Crab Fettuccine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Dungeness Crab Dinner
Cioppino
Chargrilled Cheeseburger
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Seafood Fettuccine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine
Prawns Tempura
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Fresh Sheet
Copper Salmon Cakes
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Copper Sockeye Planked
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Steelhead Chargrilled
Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.
Steak & Patagonian Shrimp
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Prawns Tempura
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Fresh Alaska Blackened Halibut
Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Sunset
SS Cup of Chowder
SS Caesar Salad
SS Oyster on 1/2 Shell
SS Shrimp Cocktail
SS Smoked Salmon Dip
SS NW Duet
Sunset Fresh Manila Clam Dinner
Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.
Sunset Northwest London Broil
Chipotle spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with cranberry lime jalapeno relish.
Sunset Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters
Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown.
Sunset Roasted Garlic Prawns
Butterflied, roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata.
SS Burnt Cream
SS Mousse
SS Seasonal Sorbet
SS Vanilla Ice Cream
SS BOS Ice Cream
SS 4 Course Upgrade
SS Sub House B/C Salad
SS Sub Seasonal Salad
Sunset Salmon Cakes
Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.
Sides
Side 1/4 Avocado
Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz
Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz
Side Fries
Side Mashed
Side Rice
Side Corn Bread Pudding
Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz
Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz
Side Scallop 1 ea
Side Silver Salmon 4oz
Side Slaw
Side Tempura Prawn
Side Veg
Side 2pc Bacon
Side Scampi Prawn
Side Panko Cod 1 pc
Side Tempura Halibut 1 pc
Side Chicken Hot
Drinks
NA Beverages
Soda
Soda Refill
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Refill Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
Rhubarb Lemonade
Refill Rhubarb Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
Refill Huck Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Refill Arnold Palmer
Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Chocolate Milk
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Juice
Milk
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger
Sparkling Water
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Basil Pom
Virgin Carefree Sunset
Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Hot Cider
Beer
Boise Brewing Snowboarder Porter
Laughing Dog Brewing Paw Print Pilsner
Laughing Dog Man's Best Friend IPA
Payette Brewing North Fork Lager
Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale
Everett, WA
Sockeye Brewing Angel's Perch Amber
Tricksters Brewing Juicebox IPA
Wallace Brewing Idaho Select Lager
Alaskan Amber
Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Tieton Cider Works Apricot Cider
Liquor
Early Times
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dry Fly Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Koenig Seven Devils
MacNaugton's
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Redbreast -15 Year
Seagram's 7
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Rye
Christian Bros
Courvoisier VS
Hennessey VS
Hennessey XO
Remy Martin VSOP
Seagram's Gin
Beefeaters
Bombay Dry Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Old Boise Distillery
Plymouth
Tanqueray
Tanqueray No 10
Dry Fly Gin
Montego Bay
Appleton 12
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Light
Capt Morgan
Gosling Black Seal
Malibu Rum
Myers Rum
Pyrat XO
Pancho Villa
Cazadores Resposado
Cuervo Gold
Herradura Anejo
Hornitos - Sauza Resposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo
Seagram's Vodka
44 North Mountain Hucklberry
Absolut
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Absolute Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Poire
Ketel One
Koenig Huckleberry
Koenig Potato
Titos
Dry Fly Vodka
Amaretto Disarrono
Bailey's Irish Cream
Campari
Carpano Antica
Chambord
Cointreau
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Cocoa Dark
Creme de Cocoa Light
Drambuie
Dry Sack
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Limoncello
Midori
Orange Curacao
Rumplemintz
Godiva Dark
St Germain
Sambuca
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Ballantines
Balvenie Portwood 21 yr
Chivas Regal
Dalwhinnie
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 8 Yr
Highland Park 12 yr
Johnny Walker Black
Laphroiag 10 yr
Lismore 15 Yr
MaCallan 12 yr.
Oban 14 yr
Springbank 10 yr
Menu Cocktails
Almond Joy
Aperol Spritz
Beautiful
Bitter Bees Knees
Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.
Boulevardier
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Coffee Nudge
Cucumber Cooler
St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.
Dark & Stormy
Gosling's Black Seal Rum's signature drink and Bermuda's favorite cocktail.
French 75
A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Limoncello Ginger Drop
Limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger and fresh lemon garnished with candied ginger.
Mojito
A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.
Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
N.W. Old Fashioned
Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.
Negroni
Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.
Pom Paloma
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Pomegranate Drop
Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.
Prickly Pear
Pear puree, tequila, soda, lemon and lime over ice.
Roasted Pear Martini
Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.
Rye Speakeasy
Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry
Straw Hard Seltzer
Strawberry Spiked Lemonade
Uptown Gin Martini
Uptown Manhattan
A double pour of Dry Fly whiskey shaken with Noily Pratt vermouth.
Uptown Vodka Martini
Vanilla White Russian Martini
Waterside Citrus
Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.
Strawberrillini
Straw Basil Mojito
Standard Cocktails
Almond Joy
Amaretto Sour
Angel Kiss
Appletini
B 52 Coffee
Bailey's Coffee
Bart Margarita
Beautiful
Berry Berry Drop
Berry Cosmo
Berry Lemonade W/Vodka
Berry Mai Tai
Black Russian
Blackberry Cosmo
Blackberry Hard Seltzer
Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka
Blackberry Lime Mule
Blackberry Mojito
Bloody Caesar
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Tea
Brandy Alexander
Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic
Bumbleberry Hard Seltzer
Bumbleberry Rita
Cadillac Margarita
Cape Cod
Champ Cocktail
Br Champ Kir
BR Champ Magnolia
Chocolate Martini
Cilantro Paloma
Classic Margarita
Coffee Nudge
Coffee Royale
Cosmopolitan
Cran Lemon Drop
Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka
Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer
Crantini
CremeSicle
Cuba Libre
Daquiri
Derby Iced Tea
Elder Manhattan
Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.
Espresso Martini
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Gin Fizz
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Apple Cider Toddy
Hot B Brandy
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Caramel Apple
Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss
Hot Oatmeal Cookie
Hot Toddy
Huck Lemonade W/Vodka
Huckleberry Daiquiri
Huckleberry Hard Seltzer
Huckleberry Mojito
Huckleberry Nehi
Huckleberry Rumtini
Huckleberry Sangria
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Fuzzy Navel
Key Lime Mart
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.