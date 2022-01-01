- Home
- /
- Altamonte Springs
- /
- Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs
Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs
No reviews yet
301 E Altamonte Drive
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
PIZZA BY THE SLICE
SLICE "THE BOSS"
Can't mess with The Boss! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs, covered with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes. Almost too heavy to carry!
SLICE SICILIAN
SLICE ANTHONY'S SPECIAL
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions with extra cheese.
SLICE BIANCA
Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
SLICE CHEESE
SLICE HAWAIIAN
Say
SLICE MARGHERITA
Something simple - Fresh tomatoes, fresh chopped basil with mozzarella and pecorino romano, and a little roasted garlic.
SLICE MEATBALL & RICOTTA
Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, and pecorino romano.
SLICE PIE OF THE DAY
SLICE SERIOUS MEAT
A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.
SLICE SPINACH & TOMATOES
Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh spinach, marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.
SLICE VEGGIE SUPREME
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, olives, fresh garlic and tomatoes.
WHOLE PIZZA
14" ANTHONY'S SPECIAL
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions with extra cheese.
14" BIANCA
Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
14" CHEESE
14" CHEESE & TOMATO
14" DA BROOKLYN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella (whole milk & fresh), pecorino romano/grana padano, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil after bake.
14" HALF N' HALF
14" HAWAIIAN
Say
14" ITALIAN CLASSIC
Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh basil pesto marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.
14" MARGHERITA
Something simple - Fresh tomatoes, fresh chopped basil with mozzarella and pecorino romano, and a little roasted garlic.
14" MEATBALL & RICOTTA
Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, and pecorino romano.
14" SAUSAGE & TOMATO
Mozzarella cheese topped with Italian sausage, marinate plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.
14" SERIOUS MEAT
Our meatiest pie! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.
14" SPINACH & TOMATO
Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh spinach, marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.
14" THE BOSS
Can't mess with The Boss! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs, covered with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes. Almost too heavy to carry!
14" VEGGIE SUPREME
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, olives, fresh garlic and tomatoes.
16" ANTHONY'S SPECIAL
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions with extra cheese.
16" BIANCA
Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
16" CHEESE
16" CHEESE & TOMATO
16" DA BROOKLYN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella (whole milk & fresh), pecorino romano/grana padano, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil after bake.
16" HALF N' HALF
16" HAWAIIAN
Say
16" ITALIAN CLASSIC
Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh basil pesto marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.
16" MARGHERITA
Something simple - Fresh tomatoes, fresh chopped basil with mozzarella and pecorino romano, and a little roasted garlic.
16" MEATBALL & RICOTTA
Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, and pecorino romano.
16" SAUSAGE & TOMATO
Mozzarella cheese topped with Italian sausage, marinate plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.
16" SERIOUS MEAT
Our meatiest pie! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.
16" SPINACH & TOMATO
Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh spinach, marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.
16" THE BOSS
Can't mess with The Boss! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs, covered with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes. Almost too heavy to carry!
16" VEGGIE SUPREME
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, olives, fresh garlic and tomatoes.
SICILIAN & STUFFED PIZZAS
SICILIAN PIE
GRANDMA PIE
Thin crust pie topped with mozzarella and plum marinara sauce.
STUFFED VEGGIE
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions black olives and mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese.
V.I.P. STUFFED PIZZA
Double Decker! Stuffed with Genoa salami, ham, capicola, peppers, onions, provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Very impressive pizza!
APPETIZERS
SALADS
House Salad *Small*
House Salad *Large*
Antipasto Salad *Small*
Antipasto Salad *Large*
Greek Salad * Small*
Greek Salad *large*
Ceasar Salad *Small*
Ceasar Salad *Large*
Ceasar W/Chicken
Ceasar W/SHRIMP
SMALL ANTIPASTO SALAD
House salad with ham, salami, provolone, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
w/chicken add $3.00 w/shrimp add $5.00
SMALL GREEK SALAD
An assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, cucumbers and Greek olives
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, black olives
LARGE ANTIPASTO SALAD
House salad with ham, salami, provolone, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
w/chicken add $3.00 w/shrimp add $5.00
LARGE GREEK SALAD
An assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, cucumbers and Greek olives
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, black olives
HOMEMADE SOUP
CALZONES
STROMBOLI
MEATLOVERS STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs.
PHILOBOLI
Cheese steak with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
STROMBOLI
Filled with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and loaded with mozzarella cheese.
VEGABOLI
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, and olives.
CHEESE STROMBOLI
SUBS
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
GODFATHER
(Hot or Cold) Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, black olives and hot peppers.
HAM & CHEESE
(Hot or Cold)
ITALIAN COMBO
(Hot or Cold)
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Onions, peppers and mushrooms.
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS SUB
THE RUDY
Sausage & Meatball Combo
VEAL PARMIGIANA SUB
CHICKEN PHILLY
PASTA
DINNER CARBONARA
Bacon and Onions in a cream sauce.
DINNER FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
DINNER MEAT SAUCE PASTA
DINNER MEATBALL PASTA
DINNER MEDITERRANEAN SPAGHETTI
Assorted fresh vegetables sauteed in a light marinara sauce.
DINNER SAUSAGE PASTA
DINNER SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS PASTA
DINNER TOMATO SAUCE PASTA
DINNER TORTELLINI ALFREDO
GNOCHI
VODKA SAUCE PASTA
BAKED PASTA
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
SIDE ORDERS
BEER
WINE BY THE GLASS
HALF WINE CARAFE
WINE CARAFE
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
COOLER BOTTLES
APPS & SALADS
HALF ANTIPASTO
HALF BUFF WINGS
HALF CAESAR SAL
HALF FR CALAMARI
HALF GARL KNOTS
HALF GREEK SALAD
HALF HOUSE SALAD
HALF MUSSELS
FULL ANTIPASTO
FULL BUFF WINGS
FULL CAESAR SAL
FULL FR CALAMARI
FULL GARL KNOTS
FULL GREEK SALAD
FULL HOUSE SALAD
FULL MUSSELS
ENTREES
HALF 3 COUSINS
HALF CHIX PARM
HALF CHX CACIOT
HALF CHX FRANCES
HALF CHX MARSALA
HALF EGPLNT PARM
HALF ENTREE
HALF MTBL MARIN
HALF SAUS/PEPPER
HALF SEA MARINAR
HALF SHRM SCAMPI
HALF VEAL PARM
FULL 3 COUSINS
FULL CHIX PARM
FULL CHX CACIOT
FULL CHX FRANCES
FULL CHX MARSALA
FULL EGPLNT PARM
FULL ENTREE
FULL MTBL MARIN
FULL SAUS/PEPPER
FULL SEA MARINAR
FULL SHRM SCAMPI
FULL VEAL PARM
PASTAS
HALF BKD ZITI
HALF FET ALFREDO
HALF LASAGNA
HALF MANICOTTI
HALF PASTA MARIN
HALF PENNE PRIMA
HALF PENNE VODKA
HALF PENN/BROC
HALF RAVIOLI
HALF SPAG GARL/O
HALF STFD SHELLS
HALF TORT ALFRDO
FULL BKD ZITI
FULL FET ALFREDO
FULL LASAGNA
FULL MANICOTTI
FULL PASTA MARIN
FULL PENNE PRIMA
FULL PENNE VODKA
FULL PENNE/BROC
FULL RAVIOLI
FULL SPAG GARL/O
FULL STFD SHELLS
FULL TORT ALFRDO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
301 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701