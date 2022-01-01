Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs imageView gallery

Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs

301 E Altamonte Drive

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

SLICE "THE BOSS"

$6.75

Can't mess with The Boss! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs, covered with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes. Almost too heavy to carry!

SLICE SICILIAN

$5.75

SLICE ANTHONY'S SPECIAL

$6.75

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions with extra cheese.

SLICE BIANCA

$4.75

Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

SLICE CHEESE

$3.75

SLICE HAWAIIAN

$4.75

SLICE MARGHERITA

$4.75

Something simple - Fresh tomatoes, fresh chopped basil with mozzarella and pecorino romano, and a little roasted garlic.

SLICE MEATBALL & RICOTTA

$5.75

Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, and pecorino romano.

SLICE PIE OF THE DAY

$4.75

SLICE SERIOUS MEAT

$6.75

A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.

SLICE SPINACH & TOMATOES

$4.75

Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh spinach, marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.

SLICE VEGGIE SUPREME

$6.75

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, olives, fresh garlic and tomatoes.

WHOLE PIZZA

14" ANTHONY'S SPECIAL

$21.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions with extra cheese.

14" BIANCA

$20.95

Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

14" CHEESE

$13.95

14" CHEESE & TOMATO

$17.95

14" DA BROOKLYN

$20.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella (whole milk & fresh), pecorino romano/grana padano, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil after bake.

14" HALF N' HALF

14" HAWAIIAN

$20.95

14" ITALIAN CLASSIC

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh basil pesto marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.

14" MARGHERITA

$20.95

Something simple - Fresh tomatoes, fresh chopped basil with mozzarella and pecorino romano, and a little roasted garlic.

14" MEATBALL & RICOTTA

$20.95

Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, and pecorino romano.

14" SAUSAGE & TOMATO

$20.95

Mozzarella cheese topped with Italian sausage, marinate plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.

14" SERIOUS MEAT

$21.95

Our meatiest pie! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.

14" SPINACH & TOMATO

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh spinach, marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.

14" THE BOSS

$22.95

Can't mess with The Boss! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs, covered with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes. Almost too heavy to carry!

14" VEGGIE SUPREME

$21.95

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, olives, fresh garlic and tomatoes.

16" ANTHONY'S SPECIAL

$26.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions with extra cheese.

16" BIANCA

$25.95

Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

16" CHEESE

$17.75

16" CHEESE & TOMATO

$20.95

16" DA BROOKLYN

$24.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella (whole milk & fresh), pecorino romano/grana padano, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil after bake.

16" HALF N' HALF

16" HAWAIIAN

$25.95

16" ITALIAN CLASSIC

$24.95

Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh basil pesto marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.

16" MARGHERITA

$25.95

Something simple - Fresh tomatoes, fresh chopped basil with mozzarella and pecorino romano, and a little roasted garlic.

16" MEATBALL & RICOTTA

$25.95

Grande mozzarella, tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, and pecorino romano.

16" SAUSAGE & TOMATO

$24.95

Mozzarella cheese topped with Italian sausage, marinate plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.

16" SERIOUS MEAT

$27.95

Our meatiest pie! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.

16" SPINACH & TOMATO

$25.95

Mozzarella cheese topped with fresh spinach, marinated plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Parmesan.

16" THE BOSS

$27.95

Can't mess with The Boss! A combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs, covered with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes. Almost too heavy to carry!

16" VEGGIE SUPREME

$26.95

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, olives, fresh garlic and tomatoes.

SICILIAN & STUFFED PIZZAS

Takes 30 minutes to cook!

SICILIAN PIE

$21.95

GRANDMA PIE

$20.95

Thin crust pie topped with mozzarella and plum marinara sauce.

STUFFED VEGGIE

$23.00

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions black olives and mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese.

V.I.P. STUFFED PIZZA

$23.00

Double Decker! Stuffed with Genoa salami, ham, capicola, peppers, onions, provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Very impressive pizza!

APPETIZERS

ARANCINI (RICE BALL)

$8.95

CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$15.50

Hot, Medium, Mild, Garlic, or Garlic Parm

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.95

FRIED RAVIOLI

$8.95

GARLIC BREAD

$6.95

GARLIC BREAD W/CHEESE

$8.95

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$9.95

Jamaican Beef patties

$3.00

SALADS

House Salad *Small*

$5.75

House Salad *Large*

$8.95

Antipasto Salad *Small*

$8.95

Antipasto Salad *Large*

$12.95

Greek Salad * Small*

$8.95

Greek Salad *large*

$12.95

Ceasar Salad *Small*

$5.25

Ceasar Salad *Large*

$8.25

Ceasar W/Chicken

$8.25

Ceasar W/SHRIMP

$10.25

SMALL ANTIPASTO SALAD

$8.95

House salad with ham, salami, provolone, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$5.25

w/chicken add $3.00 w/shrimp add $5.00

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$8.95

An assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, cucumbers and Greek olives

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$5.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, black olives

LARGE ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.95

House salad with ham, salami, provolone, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$8.25

w/chicken add $3.00 w/shrimp add $5.00

LARGE GREEK SALAD

$12.95

An assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, cucumbers and Greek olives

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, black olives

HOMEMADE SOUP

BOWL ITALIAN WEDDING

$5.95

BOWL PASTA FAGIOLE

$5.95

CUP ITALIAN WEDDING

$4.75

CUP PASTA FAGIOLE

$4.75

CALZONES

Our pizza dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella made fresh to order.

CHEESE CALZONE

$9.95

MEATLOVERS CALZONE

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon.

SPECIAL CALZONE

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers and onions

VEGGIE CALZONE

$13.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions and olives.

STROMBOLI

MEATLOVERS STROMBOLI

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs.

PHILOBOLI

$13.95

Cheese steak with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

STROMBOLI

$13.95

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and loaded with mozzarella cheese.

VEGABOLI

$13.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, and olives.

CHEESE STROMBOLI

$10.95

SUBS

"Homemade Bread" made fresh each day. (All cold subs include lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing.) All subs are 12" Add Fries for $1.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

GODFATHER

$10.95

(Hot or Cold) Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, black olives and hot peppers.

HAM & CHEESE

$10.95

(Hot or Cold)

ITALIAN COMBO

$10.95

(Hot or Cold)

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$10.45

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.45

Onions, peppers and mushrooms.

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA

$9.95

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS SUB

$9.95

THE RUDY

$9.95

Sausage & Meatball Combo

VEAL PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.95

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.45

PASTA

DINNER CARBONARA

$15.95

Bacon and Onions in a cream sauce.

DINNER FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$15.95

DINNER MEAT SAUCE PASTA

$15.95

DINNER MEATBALL PASTA

$15.95

DINNER MEDITERRANEAN SPAGHETTI

$15.95

Assorted fresh vegetables sauteed in a light marinara sauce.

DINNER SAUSAGE PASTA

$15.95

DINNER SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS PASTA

$15.95

DINNER TOMATO SAUCE PASTA

$13.95

DINNER TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$16.95

GNOCHI

$15.95

VODKA SAUCE PASTA

$15.95

BAKED PASTA

DINNER BAKED ZITI

$15.95

Ziti pasta with ricotta and mozzarella.

DINNER EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.95

With ziti or spaghetti

DINNER LASAGNA

$18.95

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$17.95

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$9.25

KID'S ALFREDO

$9.25

KID'S PASTA

$8.75

w/tomato sauce and meatballs, or meat sauce

KID'S CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.95

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.25

LIMONCELLO MARSCAPONE CAKE

$5.95

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$5.75

TIRAMISU

$5.75

ZEPPOLES

$5.20

MIKES COOKIES

$2.20

SIDE ORDERS

EXTRA DRESSING

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE

$5.95

SIDE BROCCOLI SAUTE

$5.95

SIDE CIABATTA

$3.25

SIDE FRIES

$3.75

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$6.95

SIDE PLAIN BREAD

$2.25

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.95

SMALL SIDE OF CIABATTA

$2.00

SIDE GARLIC BUTTER

$1.50

BEER

BUD

$4.10

BUD LIGHT

$4.10

COORS LIGHT

$4.10

CORONA

$5.75

HEINEKEN

$5.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.10

MILLER LITE

$4.10

PERONI (ITALIAN)

$5.75

STELLA

$5.75

STELLA PITCHER

$13.50

YUENGLING

$5.75

Discount Beer

$3.95

Cheaper discount beer

$1.95

WINE BY THE GLASS

GL CABERNET

$6.95

GL CHARDONNAY

$6.95

GL CHIANTI

$6.95

GL MERLOT

$6.95

GL MOSCATO

$6.95

GL NERO D'AVOLA

$6.95

GL PINOT GRIGIO

$6.95

GL PINOT NOIR

$6.95

GL ROSCATO

$6.95

GL WHITE ZINFANDEL

$6.95

HALF WINE CARAFE

1/2 CARAFE CABERNET

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE CHARDONNAY

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE CHIANTI

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE MERLOT

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE MOSCATO

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE NERO D'AVOLA

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE PINOT GRIGIO

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE PINOT NOIR

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE ROSCATO

$10.45

1/2 CARAFE WHITE ZINFANDEL

$10.45

WINE CARAFE

CARAFE CABERNET

$15.70

CARAFE CHARDONNAY

$15.70

CARAFE CHIANTI

$15.70

CARAFE MERLOT

$15.70

CARAFE MOSCATO

$15.70

CARAFE NERO D'AVOLA

$15.70

CARAFE PINOT GRIGIO

$15.70

CARAFE PINOT NOIR

$15.70

CARAFE ROSCATO

$15.70

CARAFE WHITE ZINFANDEL

$15.70

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COFFEE

$1.95

COKE

$3.49

DIET COKE

$3.49

HI-C

$3.49

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$3.49

PIBB

$3.49

ROOT BEER

$3.49

SPRITE

$3.49

UNSWEET ARNOLD PALMER

$3.49

SWEET TEA

$3.49

SWEET ARNOLD PALMER

$3.49

ICE WATER

HALF AND HALF TEA

$3.49

Bottle Coke 20oz.

$3.49

COOLER BOTTLES

COKE 2-LITER

$4.25

COKE BTL

$3.49

COKE ZERO BTL

$3.49

DIET COKE BTL

$3.49

SPRITE 2-LITER

$4.25

SPRITE BTL

$3.49

WATER BTL

$3.49

$1 btl

$1.00

Apple juice

$2.00

CAN SODA

$2.00

APPS & SALADS

HALF ANTIPASTO

$25.00

HALF BUFF WINGS

$40.00

HALF CAESAR SAL

$20.00

HALF FR CALAMARI

$30.00

HALF GARL KNOTS

$15.00

HALF GREEK SALAD

$25.00

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$15.00

HALF MUSSELS

$30.00

FULL ANTIPASTO

$50.00

FULL BUFF WINGS

$75.00

FULL CAESAR SAL

$40.00

FULL FR CALAMARI

$60.00

FULL GARL KNOTS

$30.00

FULL GREEK SALAD

$50.00

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$30.00

FULL MUSSELS

$60.00

ENTREES

HALF 3 COUSINS

$50.00

HALF CHIX PARM

$40.00

HALF CHX CACIOT

$50.00

HALF CHX FRANCES

$50.00

HALF CHX MARSALA

$50.00

HALF EGPLNT PARM

$40.00

HALF ENTREE

$50.00

HALF MTBL MARIN

$30.00

HALF SAUS/PEPPER

$40.00

HALF SEA MARINAR

$60.00

HALF SHRM SCAMPI

$60.00

HALF VEAL PARM

$50.00

FULL 3 COUSINS

$100.00

FULL CHIX PARM

$75.00

FULL CHX CACIOT

$100.00

FULL CHX FRANCES

$100.00

FULL CHX MARSALA

$100.00

FULL EGPLNT PARM

$75.00

FULL ENTREE

$100.00

FULL MTBL MARIN

$60.00

FULL SAUS/PEPPER

$75.00

FULL SEA MARINAR

$100.00

FULL SHRM SCAMPI

$100.00

FULL VEAL PARM

$100.00

PASTAS

HALF BKD ZITI

$40.00

HALF FET ALFREDO

$50.00

HALF LASAGNA

$50.00

HALF MANICOTTI

$45.00

HALF PASTA MARIN

$30.00

HALF PENNE PRIMA

$40.00

HALF PENNE VODKA

$40.00

HALF PENN/BROC

$35.00

HALF RAVIOLI

$40.00

HALF SPAG GARL/O

$30.00

HALF STFD SHELLS

$45.00

HALF TORT ALFRDO

$60.00

FULL BKD ZITI

$70.00

FULL FET ALFREDO

$75.00

FULL LASAGNA

$80.00

FULL MANICOTTI

$75.00

FULL PASTA MARIN

$60.00

FULL PENNE PRIMA

$75.00

FULL PENNE VODKA

$75.00

FULL PENNE/BROC

$65.00

FULL RAVIOLI

$75.00

FULL SPAG GARL/O

$60.00

FULL STFD SHELLS

$75.00

FULL TORT ALFRDO

$80.00

DESSERTS

CANNOLI (DOZEN)

$25.00

ITAL RUM CAKE

$40.00

NY CHEESECAKE

$32.00

TIRAMISU (CATER)

$50.00

COUPONS

Spaghetti Meatballs

Penne Alla Vodka

14" Cheese

$11.75

10 Wings

Lg Antipasto

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
301 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

