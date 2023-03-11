Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antilogy Center Grove

review star

No reviews yet

5867 North State Road 135

Greenwood, IN 46143

Menu

Starters

Small Biscuit Board

$7.00

Biscuits, Butter, Preserves

Jalapeño Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Eggs, Candied bacon, Paprika

Fruit Board

$22.00

Assortment of fresh fruit

Candied bacon

$14.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$5.00

FO soup/ Baguette/ Gruyere

Large Biscuit Board

$12.00

Waffles/pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Nutella Waffle

$12.00

Waffle, Nutella, Blueberry, strawberry

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Fried chicken, spicy syrup, candied bacon

Pancake board

$22.00

Pancakes, Fruit, Bacon, syrup

Pancake stack

$9.00

3 pancakes, syrup

Signatures

Avocado toast

$14.00

Sourdough, avocado, tomato,egg,arugula,onion,dill

Beef Tenderloin Benny

$21.00

Challah bread, Beef , egg, hollandaise

Blackened shrimp and cheddar grits

$16.00

Creamy grits, blackened jumbo shrimp, peppers,

Classics

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Vanilla Bourbon French toast

$12.00

Challah bread, maple bourbon syrup, potato, powdered sugar

Traditional Breakfast

$12.00

Garden Omelette

$14.00

BYO Omelette

$14.00

Sandwiches

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Sausage patty, roasted tomato, Croissant bun

Portobello sandwich

$14.00

Sourdough,pesto,port caps, tomato,arugula,gouda

Bourbon Bacon melt

$15.00

Texas toast, onion, bacon, white cheddar, beef patty

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bun, beef patty, cheddar, romaine,tomato, onion

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Sourdough,ham,turkey,bacon,tomato,field greens,cheddar

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bun,fried chicken, jalapeno gravy, cheddar

Greens

Smoked Norwegian trout salad

$17.00

Field greens,radish,avocado,egg,onion,tomato,lemon vin.

Chef salad

$15.00

Romaine,turkey,ham,egg,bacon,tomato,cheddar,cucumber

House salad

$6.00

Field greens, tomato cheese,cucumber radish

Sharable plates

Crispy Burrata

$17.00

Burrata,pesto,balsamic, tomato,arugula, baguette

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

$21.00

Beef,baguette,smoked gouda spread,chimichurri

Stuffed portobello mushrooms

$15.00

mushroom,cheeses,toasted bread crumb, parsley

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$14.00

potatoe wedges,truffle oil,parmesan and dips

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, Dill ranch,chive

Mini chicken and waffle

$16.00

mini waffle, fried chicken, spicy syrup

Charcuterie

$31.00

cheeses, meats, baguettes, crackers,accompaniments

Bourbon Jalapeno shrimp

$18.00

shrimp, jalapeno cream sauce, baguette, parsley

Chimichurri Hummus

$14.00

House hummus, House pita chips

Bourbon Candied Bacon

$14.00

Candied bacon, Spiced syrup

Baked Spinach and Gruyere

$15.00

Fontana, gruyere, roasted red pepper, chive oil

Jalapeño Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Eggs, Candied bacon, Paprika

Slider Trio

$15.00

Bowls

Brunch Power Bowl

$13.00

Goat cheese, red pepper, avocado, sunny egg, cilantro

Veggie Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

sweet potato, cauliflower, avocado,

Dragon fruit smoothie bowl

$12.00

Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$8.00

Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

Littles

Kids cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids chicken fingers

$8.00

3 chicken fingers, choice of side

Kids small stack

$8.00

kids waffles

$8.00

Kids egg

$8.00

Sweets

Flourless chocolate cake

$11.00

Crème Brule Cheesecake

$9.00

Citrus Cranberry Bake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Orange Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Bread choice

$3.00

Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Yogurt

$3.00

1 Piece Candied Bacon

$3.00

Beverage Menu

Liquor

Hotel Tango Vodka

$8.00+

Wheatley's

$7.00+

Jeptha's Peppered

$7.00+

Hotel Tango Gin

$9.00+

Hendricks

$14.00+

Hard Truth Gin

$9.00+

Hotel Tango Rum

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Clase Azul

$27.00

1792 Bourbon

$9.00+Out of stock

Abraham Bowman

Out of stock

Angels Envy

$11.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00+

Bardstown Discovery

$31.00+

Bardstown Fusion #8

$15.00+

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$17.00+Out of stock

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00+

Benchmark Bonded

$10.00+

Benchmark Bourbon

$7.00+

Benchmark Small Batch

$10.00+

Bib & Tucker 10 Year

$19.00+Out of stock

Bib & Tucker 6 Year

$15.00+

Blade & Bow Bourbon

$14.00+

Blanton's

Out of stock

Bowman Brothers

Out of stock

Breckenridge

$10.00+

Breckenridge High Proof

$14.00+

Breckenridge Imp Stout Cask

$15.00+

Breckenridge Maderia

$15.00+

Breckenridge Port Cask

$14.00+

Breckenridge Rum Cask

$16.00+Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

Out of stock

Bulliet 10 Year

$14.00+

Bulliet 6 Year

$9.00+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Chicken Cock Bourbon

$15.00+

Chicken Cock Rye

$18.00+

Clyde May's 6 Year

$17.00+

Clyde May's Bourbon

$11.00+Out of stock

Coopers Craft

$7.00+

Daviess County

$11.00+

Daviess County Cab Finish

$11.00+Out of stock

Daviess County French Oak

$11.00+

Eagle Rare

Out of stock

EH Taylor

Out of stock

Eighth Day

Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel

$11.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00+

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$15.00+

Four Roses Yellow Label

$7.00+

Hard Truth Sipes Double Oaked

$18.00+

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength

$19.00+

Horse Soldier Bourbon

$12.00+

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$17.00+

Hotel Tango ( Well)

$8.00+

Hotel Tango Reserve

$16.00+

Hotel Tango Rye

Isaac Bowman

Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Bonded

$10.00+

Jack Daniels Sinatra

Out of stock

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$18.00+

Jefferson's 70 VSB

Out of stock

Jefferson's Bourbon

$17.00+

Jefferson's Ocean

$24.00+

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$24.00+

Jefferson's Old Rum Cask

$18.00+

Jefferson's VSB Old KY

$11.00+

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$9.00+

Jim Beam Double Oaked

$9.00+

Jim Beam Rye Pre-Prohibition

$9.00+

Kentuck Owl Takumi

$35.00+

Kentucky Owl 10 Year

$77.00+

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$34.00+

Kentucky Owl St. Patrick's

$34.00+

Kentucky Owl Wiseman

$14.00+

Kentucky Owl Wiseman Rye

$14.00+

Knob Creek

$13.00+

Knob Creek 12 Year

Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00+

Koval

$13.00+

Koval Four Grain

$13.00+

Larceny

$13.00+

Makers 46

$13.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

New Riff

$11.00+

New Riff Rye

$12.00+

New Riff Single Barrel

$13.00+

New Riff Single Barrel Rye

$15.00+

Old Forester

$8.00+

Old Forester 100

$9.00+

Old Forester 1870 Craft 1

$13.00+

Old Forester 1897 Craft 2

$14.00+

Old Forester 1910

Out of stock

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$16.00+

Old Forester Statesman

$15.00+

Old Hammer Cask Strength

$13.00+

Rabbit Hole Boxgrail Rye

$15.00+

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$17.00+

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$22.00+

Rabbit Hole Herigold Rye

$17.00+

Remus

$10.00+

Rowans Creek

Out of stock

Shmallow Bourbon

$8.00+

Skrewball

$8.00+

Templeton Rye

$9.00+

Tincup

$10.00+

Tincup 10 Year

Out of stock

Tincup Rye

$10.00+

West Fork

Out of stock

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$23.00+

Whistle Pig 15 Year Rye

$73.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$19.00+

Whistle Pig Old World

$39.00+

Whistle Pig Piggyback Rye

$15.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00+

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

$17.00+

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$12.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$18.00+

Willet

Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve Master's

$43.00+

Woodford Reserve Straight Malt

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve Straight Rye

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve Straight Wheat

Out of stock

Yellowstone Bourbon

$14.00+

Yellowstone Select

Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00

Old Hamer

$13.00

Badstown

$31.00

Mattie Gladden

$13.00

Macallan 12 Year

$25.00+

Amaretto

$6.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Cherry Liqueur

$9.00+

Dry Vermouth

$5.00+

Grind Espresso

$6.00+

Lemoncello

$6.00+

Orangecello

$9.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00+

St Brennans

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

Cedar Creek

$8.00

Mashcraft

$8.00

Metazoa

$7.00

Pax Verum

$9.00

Planetary

$7.00

Rhinegeist

$7.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Coors light BTL

$5.00

Miller lite BTL

$5.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Corona Premiere BTL

$6.00

Stella BTL

$7.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$8.00

Wine Bottles

Art of the Earth PG BTL

$22.00

Boomtown PG BTL

$23.00

Bonterra Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Substance Charddonay BTL

$27.00

Rombauer Chardonnay BTL

$68.00

Emmolo Sauv Blanc BTL

$27.00

Marlborough Sauv Blanc BTL

$23.00

Paco & Lola BTL

$30.00

Movendo Moscato BTL

$23.00

Zonin Processeco BTL

$7.00

Silvergate Brut BTL

$24.00

Francis Ford Prosecco Rose BTL

$31.00

Mumm Napa Brut BTL

$45.00

Taittinger Brut BTL

$92.00

Diora BTL

$26.00

Wine Glasses

McManis Pinot Noir

$9.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$14.00

Highlands 41 Red Blend

$9.00

The Pessimist Red Blend

$12.00

Decoy Cab

$17.00

Substance Cab

$9.00

Austin Cab

$14.00

DAOU Cab

$14.00

Three Finger Jack Cab

$12.00

La Posta Paulucci Malbec

$12.00

Jam Jar Sweet Red

$9.00

Stella Rosso

$7.00

Hubrt BB Gls

$11.00

Port

$9.00

Merlot

$12.00

Art of the Earth Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Boomtown Pinot Gris

$10.00

Bonterra Chardonnay

$10.00

Substance Chardonnay

$12.00

Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Paco & Lola

$12.00

Movendo Moscato

$9.00

Marlborough Gls

$11.00

Zonin Prosecco

$7.00

Diora "La Belle Fete"

$11.00

Signature Cocktails

Antilogy Bloody Mary

$12.00

Antilogy Old Fashioned

$15.00

BBB Smash

$14.00

Bourbon & Cola

$14.00

Devine Intervention

$15.00

Double Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Hey Earl

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Rasberry Bourbon Cooler

$12.00

The Early Riser

$12.00

The Grind

$10.00

The Poet

$12.00

Velver Revolver

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Flights

Mimosa Flight

$35.00

Jefferson's Flight

$38.00

Breckenridge Flight

$27.00

Hotel Tango Flight

$20.00

Top Shelf Mimosa Flight

$57.00

Cafe Menu

Traditional Espresso

Doppio - Doubleshot

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Specialty Lattes

Mocha

$5.00

Spanish Latte

$6.00

Cafe Miele

$6.00

Tiger Eye

$6.00

Golden Latte

$5.00

Bronze Latte

$6.00

Honey Lavendar Latte

$6.00

Mayan Mocha

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

London Fog - Tea Latte

$5.00

Venetian Fog - Tea Latte

$5.00

Tea Latte - Choice of Tea

$5.00

Drip Coffee

Clarity Blend - Drip

$3.00

Clarity Blend - Iced Coffee

$3.00

Teas

2 - Green - Citrus Green

$4.00

4 - Green - Jasmine Pearls

$4.00

8 - Herbal - Chamomile

$4.00

9 - Herbal - Green Rooibos

$4.00

10 - Herbal - Peppermint

$4.00

13 - Black - English Breakfast

$4.00

14 - Black - Earl Grey

$4.00

15 - Black - Masala Chai (Spice)

$4.00

17 - Black - Lili's Blend

$4.00
Sunday6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5867 North State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143

Directions

