Antilogy Center Grove
No reviews yet
5867 North State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Starters
Waffles/pancakes
Signatures
Classics
Sandwiches
Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage patty, roasted tomato, Croissant bun
Portobello sandwich
Sourdough,pesto,port caps, tomato,arugula,gouda
Bourbon Bacon melt
Texas toast, onion, bacon, white cheddar, beef patty
Cheeseburger
Bun, beef patty, cheddar, romaine,tomato, onion
Club Sandwich
Sourdough,ham,turkey,bacon,tomato,field greens,cheddar
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bun,fried chicken, jalapeno gravy, cheddar
Greens
Sharable plates
Crispy Burrata
Burrata,pesto,balsamic, tomato,arugula, baguette
Beef Tenderloin Crostini
Beef,baguette,smoked gouda spread,chimichurri
Stuffed portobello mushrooms
mushroom,cheeses,toasted bread crumb, parsley
Parmesan Truffle Fries
potatoe wedges,truffle oil,parmesan and dips
Buffalo Cauliflower
fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, Dill ranch,chive
Mini chicken and waffle
mini waffle, fried chicken, spicy syrup
Charcuterie
cheeses, meats, baguettes, crackers,accompaniments
Bourbon Jalapeno shrimp
shrimp, jalapeno cream sauce, baguette, parsley
Chimichurri Hummus
House hummus, House pita chips
Bourbon Candied Bacon
Candied bacon, Spiced syrup
Baked Spinach and Gruyere
Fontana, gruyere, roasted red pepper, chive oil
Jalapeño Deviled Eggs
Eggs, Candied bacon, Paprika
Slider Trio
Bowls
Littles
Sweets
A La Carte
Beverage Menu
Liquor
Hotel Tango Vodka
Wheatley's
Jeptha's Peppered
Hotel Tango Gin
Hendricks
Hard Truth Gin
Hotel Tango Rum
Captain Morgan
Don Julio Blanco
Clase Azul
1792 Bourbon
Abraham Bowman
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Bardstown Discovery
Bardstown Fusion #8
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden 10 Year
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Benchmark Bonded
Benchmark Bourbon
Benchmark Small Batch
Bib & Tucker 10 Year
Bib & Tucker 6 Year
Blade & Bow Bourbon
Blanton's
Bowman Brothers
Breckenridge
Breckenridge High Proof
Breckenridge Imp Stout Cask
Breckenridge Maderia
Breckenridge Port Cask
Breckenridge Rum Cask
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet 10 Year
Bulliet 6 Year
Bulliet Rye
Chicken Cock Bourbon
Chicken Cock Rye
Clyde May's 6 Year
Clyde May's Bourbon
Coopers Craft
Daviess County
Daviess County Cab Finish
Daviess County French Oak
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor
Eighth Day
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Four Roses Yellow Label
Hard Truth Sipes Double Oaked
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength
Horse Soldier Bourbon
Horse Soldier Small Batch
Hotel Tango ( Well)
Hotel Tango Reserve
Hotel Tango Rye
Isaac Bowman
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jack Daniels Sinatra
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jefferson's 70 VSB
Jefferson's Bourbon
Jefferson's Ocean
Jefferson's Ocean Rye
Jefferson's Old Rum Cask
Jefferson's VSB Old KY
Jim Beam Devil's Cut
Jim Beam Double Oaked
Jim Beam Rye Pre-Prohibition
Kentuck Owl Takumi
Kentucky Owl 10 Year
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
Kentucky Owl St. Patrick's
Kentucky Owl Wiseman
Kentucky Owl Wiseman Rye
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 12 Year
Knob Creek Rye
Koval
Koval Four Grain
Larceny
Makers 46
Makers Mark
New Riff
New Riff Rye
New Riff Single Barrel
New Riff Single Barrel Rye
Old Forester
Old Forester 100
Old Forester 1870 Craft 1
Old Forester 1897 Craft 2
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition
Old Forester Statesman
Old Hammer Cask Strength
Rabbit Hole Boxgrail Rye
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
Rabbit Hole Herigold Rye
Remus
Rowans Creek
Shmallow Bourbon
Skrewball
Templeton Rye
Tincup
Tincup 10 Year
Tincup Rye
West Fork
Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye
Whistle Pig 15 Year Rye
Whistle Pig Farmstock
Whistle Pig Old World
Whistle Pig Piggyback Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Willet
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve Master's
Woodford Reserve Straight Malt
Woodford Reserve Straight Rye
Woodford Reserve Straight Wheat
Yellowstone Bourbon
Yellowstone Select
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye
Old Hamer
Badstown
Mattie Gladden
Macallan 12 Year
Amaretto
Aperol
Cherry Liqueur
Dry Vermouth
Grind Espresso
Lemoncello
Orangecello
Sweet Vermouth
St Brennans
Classic Cocktails
Beer
Wine Bottles
Art of the Earth PG BTL
Boomtown PG BTL
Bonterra Chardonnay BTL
Substance Charddonay BTL
Rombauer Chardonnay BTL
Emmolo Sauv Blanc BTL
Marlborough Sauv Blanc BTL
Paco & Lola BTL
Movendo Moscato BTL
Zonin Processeco BTL
Silvergate Brut BTL
Francis Ford Prosecco Rose BTL
Mumm Napa Brut BTL
Taittinger Brut BTL
Diora BTL
Wine Glasses
McManis Pinot Noir
Elouan Pinot Noir
Highlands 41 Red Blend
The Pessimist Red Blend
Decoy Cab
Substance Cab
Austin Cab
DAOU Cab
Three Finger Jack Cab
La Posta Paulucci Malbec
Jam Jar Sweet Red
Stella Rosso
Hubrt BB Gls
Port
Merlot
Art of the Earth Pinot Grigio
Boomtown Pinot Gris
Bonterra Chardonnay
Substance Chardonnay
Emmolo Sauv Blanc
Paco & Lola
Movendo Moscato
Marlborough Gls
Zonin Prosecco
Diora "La Belle Fete"
Signature Cocktails
Antilogy Bloody Mary
Antilogy Old Fashioned
BBB Smash
Bourbon & Cola
Devine Intervention
Double Smoked Old Fashioned
Espresso Martini
Hey Earl
Key Lime Martini
Rasberry Bourbon Cooler
The Early Riser
The Grind
The Poet
Velver Revolver
Soda
Flights
Cafe Menu
Traditional Espresso
Specialty Lattes
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:55 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5867 North State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143