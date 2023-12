DRY AGED COWBOY

$75.00

The Certified Angus Beef ® steaks you know and love, wet aged for 30 days and dry aged for 30 days to let the unmatched flavor and tenderness of the meat blossom! Certified Angus Beef ® 22 ounce center cut Ribeye served with choice of gorgonzola compound butter or mushroom veal demi glaze, fresh vegetables and choice of additional side.