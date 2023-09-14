- Home
Taco Boy 804 S. Mission street
804 S. Mission street
Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
Popular Items
Super Wet Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Vegetarian Wet Burrito
Beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
#3 Combination Dinner
One taco deluxe, one tostada deluxe, and one enchilada, with an order of beans, rice or a side salad.
Food Menu
Burgers/Dogs
Burritos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans, shredded cheese, and lettuce.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Wet Burrito
Chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Chicken with Bean Burrito
Chicken, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Green All Meat Burrito
Spicy diced pork, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Green All Meat with Bean Burrito
Spicy diced pork, beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Green All Meat Wet Burrito
Spicy diced pork, lettuce, shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.
Mini Vegetarian Wet Burrito
Beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Mini Wet Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Mini Wet Chicken Burrito
Chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Mini Wet Green Burrito
Spicy diced pork, lettuce, shredded cheese, and enchilada sauce.
Mini Wet Red Burrito
Steak tips, lettuce, shredded cheese, and enchilada sauce.
Red Meat and Bean Burrito
Steak tips, beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Red All Meat Burrito
Steak tips, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Red All Meat Wet Burrito
Steak tips, lettuce, shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.
Super Half Pound with Bean Burrito
Ground beef or Chicken, beans, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Super Half Pound Burrito
Ground beef or Chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Super Wet Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Taco Meat Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Taco Meat with Bean Burrito
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Vegetarian Deluxe Wet Burrito
Beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Vegetarian Bean Burrito
Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Vegetarian Deluxe Burrito
Beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Vegetarian Wet Burrito
Beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.
Chips & Nachos
Beef Tip Nachos Full Order
Steak tips with onions.
Beef Tip Nachos Half Order
Steak tips with onions.
Chips and Cheese Full Order
Chips with cheese.
Chips and Cheese Half Order
Chips with cheese.
Chips and Cheese Supreme Full Order
Ground beef, onions, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapenos.
Chips and Cheese Supreme Half Order
Ground beef, onions, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapenos.
Chips and Guacamole
Small bag of chips and 6 oz guacamole.
Chips and Salsa
Small bag of chips and 6 oz homemade salsa.
Side of Chips
Small bag of chips.
Combos
#1 Three Taco Deluxe Dinner
Three taco deluxe dinner, with an order of beans, rice or a side salad.
#2 Three Beef or Cheese Enchilada Dinner
Three beef or cheese enchilada dinner, with an order of beans, rice or a side salad.
#3 Combination Dinner
One taco deluxe, one tostada deluxe, and one enchilada, with an order of beans, rice or a side salad.
#4 Two Tacos, Rice, & Drink
Two tacos, with a side of rice, and a small drink.
#5 Taco Salad and Small Drink
Taco salad and a small drink.
#6 Taco Meat Burrito, Beans, Small Drink
Ground beef burrito, with a side of beans, and a small drink.
#7 Mini Wet Burrito & Small Drink
Mini wet ground beef burrito and a small drink.
Dinners
Enchiladas
Kids
Salads
Taco Salad Bowl w/ Chicken
Tortilla bowl with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.
Taco Salad Chips w/ Chicken
Chips topped with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Taco Salad Bowl w/ Ground Beef
Tortilla bowl with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.
Taco Salad Chips w/ Ground Beef
Chips topped with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Taco Salad Bowl w/ Bean
Tortilla bowl with beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.
Taco Salad Chips w/ Bean
Chips topped with bean, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Taco Salad Bowl w/ Rice
Tortilla bowl with rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.
Taco Salad Chips w/ Rice
Chips topped with rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Taco Salad Bowl w/ Rice & Bean
Tortilla bowl with rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.
Taco Salad Chips w/ Rice & Bean
Chips topped with rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Side Salad
Sides/Extras
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Meat (Green, Red, or Taco)
Side of Chicken
Extra Mild Sauce
Extra Hot Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Homemade Salsa 2oz
Homemade Guacamole 2oz
Extra Tomatoes
Extra Onions
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Black Olives
Extra Cheese
Extra Soft Flour Large Tortilla
Extra Soft Corn or Flour Small Tortilla
Extra Hard Corn Shell
A Dozen Hard Corn Shells
A Dozen Soft Flour Small Tortillas
Homemade Guacamole 6oz
Extra Enchilada
Homemade Salsa 6oz
Sweets
Tacos
Beef Taco
Taco with ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Beef Taco Deluxe
Taco with ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Chicken Taco
Taco with chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Taco Deluxe
Taco with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Green Taco
Taco with spicy diced pork, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Green Taco Deluxe
Taco with spicy diced pork, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Red Taco
Taco with steak tips, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Red Taco Deluxe
Taco with steak tips, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Tex Mex Taco
Soft Flour tortilla taco with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Tamales
Tostadas
Original Tostada
Corn Tostada with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Tostada Deluxe-Beef
Corn Tostada with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Tostada Deluxe-Chicken
Corn Tostada with chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Wet Tostada Deluxe
Corn Tostada with ground beef, refried beans, enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, onions, and tomatoes.
Drink Menu
Bottled Drinks
Diet Mountain Dew
Grape Crush
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Strawberry
Life Water Bottled
Mountain Dew Major Melon
Mountain Dew Spark Raz Lemonade
Sidral Mundet Apple
Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade
Sparkling Ice Lemonade
Sparkling Ice Mango
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for enjoying our hand made food! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
804 S. Mission street, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
