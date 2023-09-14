Popular Items

Food Menu

Burgers/Dogs

Hot Dog

$1.75

All beef frank on a bun

Taco Burger

$2.75

Ground beef on a bun, with lettuce, and tomato.

Taco Cheese Burger

$3.09

Ground beef on a bun, with cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Taco Dog

$2.50

All beef frank on a bun, with meat enchilada sauce, onion, cheese, and jalapenos.

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.95

Beans, shredded cheese, and lettuce.

Chicken Burrito

$5.49

Chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Wet Burrito

$9.79

Chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Chicken with Bean Burrito

$5.79

Chicken, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Green All Meat Burrito

$5.69

Spicy diced pork, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Green All Meat with Bean Burrito

$5.99

Spicy diced pork, beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Green All Meat Wet Burrito

$9.59

Spicy diced pork, lettuce, shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.

Mini Vegetarian Wet Burrito

$6.89

Beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Mini Wet Burrito

$7.99

Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Mini Wet Chicken Burrito

$9.09

Chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Mini Wet Green Burrito

$8.99

Spicy diced pork, lettuce, shredded cheese, and enchilada sauce.

Mini Wet Red Burrito

$9.29

Steak tips, lettuce, shredded cheese, and enchilada sauce.

Red Meat and Bean Burrito

$5.89

Steak tips, beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Red All Meat Burrito

$5.69

Steak tips, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Red All Meat Wet Burrito

$9.69

Steak tips, lettuce, shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.

Super Half Pound with Bean Burrito

$6.99

Ground beef or Chicken, beans, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Super Half Pound Burrito

$6.69

Ground beef or Chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Super Wet Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Taco Meat Burrito

$5.29

Ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Taco Meat with Bean Burrito

$5.59

Ground beef, beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Vegetarian Deluxe Wet Burrito

$8.39

Beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Vegetarian Bean Burrito

$5.59

Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Vegetarian Deluxe Burrito

$6.19

Beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Vegetarian Wet Burrito

$7.49

Beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce.

Chips & Nachos

Beef Tip Nachos Full Order

$8.99

Steak tips with onions.

Beef Tip Nachos Half Order

$6.99

Steak tips with onions.

Chips and Cheese Full Order

$5.99

Chips with cheese.

Chips and Cheese Half Order

$4.50

Chips with cheese.

Chips and Cheese Supreme Full Order

$9.50

Ground beef, onions, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapenos.

Chips and Cheese Supreme Half Order

$6.50

Ground beef, onions, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapenos.

Chips and Guacamole

$5.99

Small bag of chips and 6 oz guacamole.

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Small bag of chips and 6 oz homemade salsa.

Side of Chips

$1.99

Small bag of chips.

Combos

#1 Three Taco Deluxe Dinner

$9.95

Three taco deluxe dinner, with an order of beans, rice or a side salad.

#2 Three Beef or Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

Three beef or cheese enchilada dinner, with an order of beans, rice or a side salad.

#3 Combination Dinner

$10.99

One taco deluxe, one tostada deluxe, and one enchilada, with an order of beans, rice or a side salad.

#4 Two Tacos, Rice, & Drink

$7.50

Two tacos, with a side of rice, and a small drink.

#5 Taco Salad and Small Drink

$7.75

Taco salad and a small drink.

#6 Taco Meat Burrito, Beans, Small Drink

$7.89

Ground beef burrito, with a side of beans, and a small drink.

#7 Mini Wet Burrito & Small Drink

$8.79

Mini wet ground beef burrito and a small drink.

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$7.99

Chicken, side of rice, beans, side salad, and two tortillas.

Enchilada and Salad Dinner

$7.99

Beef or Chicken enchilada without onion and a side salad.

Tamale Dinner

$10.99

Two tamales, side order of rice and beans.

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$2.25

Ground beef enchilada with or without onions.

Cheese Enchilada

$2.00

Cheese enchilada with or without onions.

Chicken Enchilada

$2.50

Chicken enchilada with or without onions.

Kids

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$4.99

All beef frank on a bun and a small bag of chips.

Kids Taco Meal

$4.99

Two tacos and a small bag of chips.

Salads

Taco Salad Bowl w/ Chicken

$6.99

Tortilla bowl with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.

Taco Salad Chips w/ Chicken

$6.50

Chips topped with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Taco Salad Bowl w/ Ground Beef

$6.99

Tortilla bowl with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.

Taco Salad Chips w/ Ground Beef

$6.50

Chips topped with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Taco Salad Bowl w/ Bean

$6.59

Tortilla bowl with beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.

Taco Salad Chips w/ Bean

$6.29

Chips topped with bean, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Taco Salad Bowl w/ Rice

$6.59

Tortilla bowl with rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.

Taco Salad Chips w/ Rice

$6.29

Chips topped with rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Taco Salad Bowl w/ Rice & Bean

$6.59

Tortilla bowl with rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.

Taco Salad Chips w/ Rice & Bean

$6.29

Chips topped with rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Side Salad

$3.99

Sides/Extras

Side of Rice

$1.85

Side of Beans

$1.85

Side of Meat (Green, Red, or Taco)

$3.79

Side of Chicken

$3.99

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.15

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.20

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Homemade Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Homemade Guacamole 2oz

$1.75

Extra Tomatoes

$0.59

Extra Onions

$0.49

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Black Olives

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Extra Soft Flour Large Tortilla

$0.79

Extra Soft Corn or Flour Small Tortilla

$0.29

Extra Hard Corn Shell

$0.49

A Dozen Hard Corn Shells

$2.79

A Dozen Soft Flour Small Tortillas

$2.59

Homemade Guacamole 6oz

$4.99

Extra Enchilada

$1.00

Homemade Salsa 6oz

$2.25

Sweets

Cinnamon Snaps

$1.99

Deep fried flour tortilla chips sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Dessert Nachos

$4.99

Fried cinnamon snaps topped with whipped cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup.

Tacos

Beef Taco

$2.25

Taco with ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Beef Taco Deluxe

$2.50

Taco with ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Taco with chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Taco Deluxe

$2.75

Taco with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Green Taco

$2.50

Taco with spicy diced pork, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Green Taco Deluxe

$2.75

Taco with spicy diced pork, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Red Taco

$2.50

Taco with steak tips, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Red Taco Deluxe

$2.75

Taco with steak tips, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Tex Mex Taco

$2.50

Soft Flour tortilla taco with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Tamales

Beef Tamale

$2.15

Single beef tamale.

Chicken Tamale

$2.15

Single chicken tamale.

Pork Tamale

$2.15

Single pork tamale.

Tostadas

Original Tostada

$1.99

Corn Tostada with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Tostada Deluxe-Beef

$2.75

Corn Tostada with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Tostada Deluxe-Chicken

$3.75

Corn Tostada with chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Wet Tostada Deluxe

$3.75

Corn Tostada with ground beef, refried beans, enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, onions, and tomatoes.

Drink Menu

Bottled Drinks

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Grape Crush

$1.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$1.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$1.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$1.99

Jarritos Strawberry

$1.99

Jarritos Strawberry

$1.99

Life Water Bottled

$1.99

Mountain Dew Major Melon

$1.99

Mountain Dew Spark Raz Lemonade

$1.99

Sidral Mundet Apple

$1.99

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

$2.99

Sparkling Ice Lemonade

$2.99

Sparkling Ice Mango

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.69+

Diet Pepsi

$1.69+

Cherry Pepsi

$1.69+

Dr. Pepper

$1.69+

Starry

$1.69+

Root Beer

$1.69+

Mountain Dew

$1.69+

Fruit Punch

$1.69+

Orange Crush

$1.69+

Iced Tea

$1.69+

Thursday Special

Super Wet Burrito

$10.45

Burrito with Ground Beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and enchilada sauce. Includes a regular size fountain drink.