Antonino's Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

701 West Hillgrove Avenue

La Grange, IL 60525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lrg Cheese Pizza
M Cheese Pizza
FM Cheese Pizza

Appetizers & Sides

12 Buffalo Wings

$14.95

6 Buffalo Wings

$9.95

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Meatballs

$4.95

Minestrone Soup

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Sausage

$3.95

Broccoli Side

$4.95

Spinach Side

$4.95

Giardiniera Side

$0.75

Green Sweet Peppers Side

$0.75

Ranch Side

$0.75

Vesuvio Potato Side

$4.95

Side Creamy Garlic

$0.75

Pasta

Angel Hair

$11.95

Baked Mostaccioli

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccine Pasta

$11.95

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$11.95

Gnocchi

$13.95

Linguine

$11.95

Linguini Vongoli/Clams

$15.95

Manicotti

$13.95

Meat Lasagna

$15.95

Meat Ravioli

$12.95

Mostaccioli

$11.95

Mushroom Ravioli

$12.95

Pasta Carbonara

$15.95

Pasta con Aglio-Olio

$10.95

Pasta con Calamari

$15.95

Pasta con Spinacha

$12.95

Pasta Puttanesca

$15.95

Rigatoni

$11.95

Sausage Ravioli

$12.95

Spagh

$11.95

Spinach Lasagna

$14.95

Tortellini

$12.95

House Specials

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.95

Chicken Lemone

$16.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$16.95

Chicken Vesuvio

$16.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Full Slab Ribs & Fries

$23.50

Half Slab Ribs & Fries

$15.50

Veal Lemone

$20.95

Veal Marsala

$20.95

Veal Parmigiana

$20.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$20.95

Seafood Specials

Jumbo Fried Shrimp & Fries (12)

$20.95

Jumbo Fried Shrimp & Fries (6)

$13.95

Salmon

$19.95

Scallops over Linguine

$18.95

Shrimp & Broccoli over Linguine

$18.95

Salads

Antonino's Special Salad

$14.95

Arugula Salad

$12.95

Bottle salad dressing

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Large House Salad

$8.95

Sicilian Salad

$10.95

Small House Salad

$5.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Vesuvio Sandwich

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

$11.95

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Italian Submarine Sandwich

$10.95

Meatball Sandwich

$9.95

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$15.95

M Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Lrg Cheese Pizza

$20.95

FM Cheese Pizza

$23.95

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Specialty Pizzas

SM Antonio's Special Pizza

$24.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.20

Sausage, Italian Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni

SM Veggie Pizza

$27.20

Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Garlic

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$22.70

BBQ or Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon

SM Margherita Pizza

$27.20

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato

SM Bianca Pizza

$22.70

EVOO, Artichoke, Fresh Garlic, Grated Parmigiano

SM Sante Fe Pizza

$27.20

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeno, Onions, Tomato

SM Florentine Pizza

$24.95

Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic

SM Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$24.95

Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.45

SM Pesto Chicken Pizza

$29.45

SM Pepper & Egg Pizza

$22.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

M Antonio's Special Pizza

$27.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

M Meat Lovers Pizza

$30.45

Sausage, Italian Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni

M Veggie Pizza

$30.45

Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Garlic

M Hawaiian Pizza

$25.45

BBQ or Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon

M Margherita Pizza

$30.45

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato

M Bianca Pizza

$25.45

EVOO, Artichoke, Fresh Garlic, Grated Parmigiano

M Sante Fe Pizza

$30.45

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeno, Onions, Tomato

M Florentine Pizza

$27.95

Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic

M Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$27.95

Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO

M BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.95

M Pesto Chicken Pizza

$32.95

M Pepper & Egg Pizza

$25.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

LRG Antonio's Special Pizza

$31.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

LRG Meat Lovers Pizza

$34.70

Sausage, Italian Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni

LRG Veggie Pizza

$34.70

Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Garlic

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$29.20

BBQ or Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon

LRG Margherita Pizza

$34.70

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato

LRG Bianca Pizza

$29.20

EVOO, Artichoke, Fresh Garlic, Grated Parmigiano

LRG Sante Fe Pizza

$34.70

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeno, Onions, Tomato

LRG Florentine Pizza

$31.95

Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic

LRG Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$31.95

Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO

LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$37.45

LRG Pesto Chicken

$37.45

LRG Pepper & Egg Pizza

$28.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

FM Antonio's Special Pizza

$35.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

FM Meat Lovers Pizza

$38.95

Sausage, Italian Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni

FM Veggie Pizza

$38.95

Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Garlic

FM Hawaiian Pizza

$30.20

BBQ or Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon

FM Margherita Pizza

$35.70

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato

FM Bianca Pizza

$32.95

EVOO, Artichoke, Fresh Garlic, Grated Parmigiano

FM Sante Fe Pizza

$38.45

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeno, Onions, Tomato

FM Florentine Pizza

$35.95

Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic

FM Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$35.95

Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO

FM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$41.95

FM Pesto Chicken Pizza

$41.95

FM Pepper & Egg Pizza

$32.95

Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Panzerotti

Panzerotti Baked

$11.50

Panzerotti Fried

$11.50

Rolls

Italian Beef Roll

$19.95

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$19.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$19.95

Meatball Roll

$19.95

Sauces By The Quart

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$12.95

Quart Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Quart Matarocco Sauce

$12.95

Quart Meat Sauce

$11.95

Quart Vodka Sauce

$12.95

Quart Ministroni

$14.85

Quart Puttanesca Sauce

$15.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Catering 24-Hours Required

Baked Most (FP)

$108.00

Baked Most (HP)

$54.00

Broccoli (FP)

$56.00

Broccoli (HP)

$28.00

Bruschetta (FP)

$28.00

Bruschetta (HP)

$14.00

Caprese Salad (FP)

$70.00

Caprese Salad (HP)

$35.00

Chicken Lemone (FP)

$100.00

Chicken Lemone (HP)

$50.00

Chicken Parm (FP)

$100.00

Chicken Parm (HP)

$50.00

Chicken Vesuvio (FP)

$104.00

Chicken Vesuvio (HP)

$52.00

Eggplant Parm (FP)

$92.00

Eggplant Parm (HP)

$46.00

Fried Calamari (FP)

$90.00

Fried Calamari (HP)

$45.00

Gnocchi (FP)

$100.00

Gnocchi (HP)

$50.00

House Salad (FP)

$48.00

House Salad (HP)

$24.00

Italian Sausage (FP)

$78.00

Italian Sausage (HP)

$39.00

Lasagna (FP)

$108.00

Lasagna (HP)

$54.00

Linguini (FP)

$80.00

Linguini (HP)

$40.00

Meatballs (FP)

$76.00

Meatballs (HP)

$38.00

Mostaccoli (FP)

$80.00

Mostaccoli (HP)

$40.00

OPEN CATERING (FP)

$1.00

OPEN CATERING (HP)

$1.00

Ravioli (FP)

$100.00

Ravioli (HP)

$50.00

Sauteed Spinach (FP)

$56.00

Sauteed Spinach (HP)

$28.00

Spaghetti (FP)

$80.00

Spaghetti (HP)

$40.00

Spinach Lasagna (FP)

$108.00

Spinach Lasagna (HP)

$53.00

Tiramisu (FP)

$95.00

Tiramisu (HP)

$45.00

Vesuvio Potatoes (FP)

$56.00

Vesuvio Potatoes (HP)

$28.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old School Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria Since 1988

Website

Location

701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

