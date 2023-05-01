Main picView gallery

Arise Cafe and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

2960 West Enon Road

Xenia, OH 45385

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Lunch Menu

Salad & Soup

Arise Power Salad

$13.00

Spinach, quinoa, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, seasonal berries, toasted sunflower seeds

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, bacon, Bleu cheese, avocado, chicken and egg

House Salad Large

$8.00

Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese

House Salad Small

$4.00

Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Cup Soup

$4.00

Soup of the Day

Sandwiches

Classic Smash Burger

$9.00

1/4 lb Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

The Boss

$12.00

Tender Roast Beef, horseradish sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato, arugula, house pickled onions on an Everything Bagel

Cuban

$11.00

Beer braised pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and spicy mustard sauce

The RUBE

$11.00

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house made thousand island on marble rye

Southwest Wrap

$8.00

Chicken (grilled or fried), lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing served with a side of Pico de gallo

Cheesy Grin

$7.00

3 Cheeses - cheddar, swiss and provolone on panini bread and toasted to melted perfection

Chicken Philly

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken with peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a hoagie bun

Wagyu BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00Out of stock

1/3 lb Wagyu Beef burger cooked your way with house made BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese and our signature onion rings on a pretzel bun served with house chips.

Wagyu Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00Out of stock

1/3 lb Wagyu Beef burger cooked your way with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese and a garlic and thyme aioli on a Pretzel bun. Served with Truffle Fries.

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

8 hand breaded fried shrimp served with fries

Tender Basket

$8.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders fried to golden perfection served with hand cut fries

Sides

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Hand cut and fried to perfection

Onion Rings

$4.00

Hand breaded vidalia rings

The MAC

$4.00

Cheesy, creamy baked mac and cheese

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Pasta, green peppers, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion tossed in our House dressing

Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Assorted seasonal cut fruit

House Chips

$3.00

Freshly made chips with House BBQ sauce for dipping

Sauces

$0.50

Sauces for dipping (2oz)

Drinks

Fountain soda

$2.50

16 oz refreshing drinks

Fountain Soda for Combo

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

16 oz coffee

Coffee for Combo

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

10 oz bottle

Bottled Water

$2.00

16 oz bottle

Water

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy handcrafted food for breakfast and lunch!

Location

2960 West Enon Road, Xenia, OH 45385

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yellow Springs Baking Company
orange starNo Reviews
305 N Walnut St. Suite A9 Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurantnext
Los Mariachis - Xenia
orange star4.6 • 450
608 N Detroit St Xenia, OH 45385
View restaurantnext
The Neighborhood Nest - 313 W. Main St.
orange star5.0 • 168
313 W. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324
View restaurantnext
Young's Event Center
orange starNo Reviews
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurantnext
Young's Jersey Dairy
orange starNo Reviews
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurantnext
Tudor's Biscuit World - Fairborn,OH
orange starNo Reviews
130 North Broad St Fairborn, OH 45324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Xenia

Los Mariachis - Xenia
orange star4.6 • 450
608 N Detroit St Xenia, OH 45385
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Xenia
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston