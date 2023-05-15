  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Aromas Del Peru Hammocks - 10201 Hammocks Blvd. Ste 140
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aromas Del Peru Hammocks 10201 Hammocks Blvd. Ste 140

review star

No reviews yet

10201 Hammocks Blvd. Ste 140

Miami, FL 33196

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

COCKTAILS

michelada tropical

$19.00

Lima Mule

$13.00

pisco sour

$13.00

Piscojito

$13.00

chilcano

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Margarita

$14.00

Feature drink 1

$19.00

Feature drink 2

$35.00

chicha sour

$13.00

passion sour

$13.00

Marajito

$13.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Pina Colada Vigen

$12.00

WINE

Red Wine BTL

BTL Contugo Antinori

$105.00

BTL Regio Pinot noir

$48.00

White Wine GLS

GLS Aromas "Intipalka" (Chardonnay)

$12.00

GLS Aromas signature (sauvignon blanc)

$12.00

GLS Grand Morande(sauvignon blanc)

$12.00

GLS Santa Elvira Delle Venezzie(pinot grigio)

$12.00

GLS croce de mointi (pinot grigio)

$15.00

GLS KA rias baixas (albarino)

$12.00

White Wine BTL

BTL Ardora Maris

$40.00

Rose/Bubbles GLS

GLS Aromas "Intipalka" Rose Syrah

$15.00

GLS Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$30.00

GLS Mionetto Prosecco

$14.00

Sangria GLS

Sangria White

$12.00

Sangria Red

$12.00

Sangria Maracuya

$12.00

Sangria PICTHER

Jar White

$32.00

Jar Red

$32.00

Jar Maracuya

$35.00

Cover Wine

$25.00

BEER

BTL pilsen

$9.00

BTL cuzquena

$8.00

BTL cristal

$8.00

BTL modelo

$8.00

BTL heineken

$7.00

BTL corona

$8.00

BTL sierra andina pale ale

$9.00

BTL stella

$8.00

Draft Stella

$7.00

Draft Corona

$7.00

Draft Estrella

$7.00

Draft Blue Moon

$7.00

Draft Big Wave Kone

$7.00

Draft Bud Light

$7.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Draft Michelob Amber Bock

$7.00

NA BEV

Juice

maracuya

$7.00

chicha

$7.00

sprite

$3.50

apple juice

$4.50

lemonade

$7.00

cranberry

$3.50

grapefruit

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$4.50

jar maracuya

$19.50

jar lemonade

$19.50

Jar Chicha Morada

$19.50

Soda

crush

$3.50

ice tea

$3.50

gingerale

$3.50

Cocacola

$3.50

Coca diet

$3.50

red bull

$9.00

Inka Kola

$4.50

Inka Kola diet

$4.50

Water

Soccosani 750ml

$9.00

Aqua Panna 1Lt

$9.00

Pellegrino 1Lt

$9.00

Coffee

espresso

$4.00

Espresso Double

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.95

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Godiva caffe

$10.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Americano

$3.95

with Coconut Milk

$2.00

with Almond Milk

$1.00

Whole Milk

Oatmilk

$2.00

Irish Caffe

$12.00

Kahlua Caffe

$10.00

Cuban Coffee

$5.00

CATERING

Ceviche Fish

$80.00+

Ceviche Mixto

$85.00+

Sushi

$65.00+

Causa

$45.00+

Papa Huancaina

$35.00+

Chaufa

$75.00+

Aji gallina

$75.00+

Saltado

$80.00+

Risotto Huanca Chicken

$95.00+

DESSERTS

Dessert

Suspiro Limeno

$8.00

Cheesecake Lucuma

$8.00

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

Mousse Maracuya

$9.00

Peruvian Chocolate cake

$8.00

Aromas Special

$15.00

Flan

$6.00

Alfajor

$3.00

Lava cake

$12.00

Cake cover

$15.00

Helado x1

$3.00

Helado x 2

$6.00

EMPLOYEE LUNCH

Menu del dia lunch

$7.00

MOTHER'S DAY MENU

MOTHER DAY ITEMS

Finos Cortes

Tuna Tataki Tiradito

$22.00

Salomon

$36.00

Pork Chop 16oz

$36.00

Rose Lady

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10201 Hammocks Blvd. Ste 140, Miami, FL 33196

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Napoli1800 Cucina and Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 593
11510 SW 147TH Ave Miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
FreshCo Hammocks
orange starNo Reviews
11510 Southwest 147th Avenue The Hammocks, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
AJI Latin Grill
orange starNo Reviews
11735 Southwest 147th Avenue The Hammocks, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
Sokai Sushi Kendall - KENDALL
orange star4.0 • 5
11735 SW 147th Ave miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
Steve's Pizza West - 16285 Southwest 88th Street
orange starNo Reviews
16285 Southwest 88th Street Miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
Bonjour French Bakery
orange star4.6 • 905
16650 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (358 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston