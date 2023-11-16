AJI Latin Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11735 Southwest 147th Avenue, 1&2, The Hammocks, FL 33196
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Key West by FreshCo - Key West by FreshCo
No Reviews
11510 Southwest 147th Avenue Miami, FL 33196
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in The Hammocks
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant