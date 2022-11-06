Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tamiami Subs

528 Reviews

$

14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105

Miami, FL 33186

Popular Items

Curly Fry
Garlic Steak
Chicken Philly

Favorites

Our most Popular!!

Garlic Steak

$8.29+

Our Philly style steak grilled and topped with our Famous Homemade Garlic Sauce.

Honey Mustard Chicken

$7.89+

Our Grilled Chicken Philly topped with a Sweet Honey Mustard sauce. A sub shop Classic.

Buffalo Bacon Ranch Chicken

$9.15+

Spicy, yet Satisfying! Our grilled chicken and crispy bacon topped with Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo sauce and cooling Creamy Ranch.

Big Bird

$9.24+

Thinly sliced Oven roasted Turkey breast and crispy bacon grilled to perfection.

Crispy Chicken BLT

$9.94+

Our popular Crispy Chicken with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Cordon Bleu

$8.49+

Tender grilled chicken breast and Ham topped with our Sweet Honey Mustard sauce.

Godfather

$12.99+

Steak, Salami, Pastrami, and bacon topped with our Home-made Garlic sauce.

Tuna

$7.29+

Mama’s Home-made recipe. Simple yet a always a sub shop staple.

B L T

$7.69+

Bacon, lettuce and tomato. An American Classic.

Omelette Sub

$7.69

Three jumbo eggs whipped to perfection with your choice of meats.

Chicken & Steak

Chicken Philly

$7.89+

Fresh, never frozen. Hand-cut, thinly sliced all white meat chicken breast. Grilled to perfection.

Chicken & Bacon

$9.15+

Our Grilled Chicken Philly with Crispy Bacon topped with any one of your delicious sauces.

Steak Philly

$8.29+

Authentic Philly style steak sliced thin and served juicy. Topped with your choice of sauce. Our recommendation, our Home-Made Garlic Sauce.

Steak & Bacon

$9.54+

Our same Philly style steak complimented with crispy bacon.

Crispy Chicken

$8.69+

Breaded, crispy chicken tenders chunked and smothered in your choice of cheese.

Chicken & Steak

$11.29+

Tender grilled chicken breast and our Philly style steak mixed together for a unique experience.

Deli

Turkey

$7.99+

Ham

$7.99+

Roast Beef

$8.29+Out of stock

Pastrami

$8.69+

Italian

$8.29+

Ham, Salami, & Bologna

Turkey & Ham

$7.99+

Turkey & Roast Beef

$8.29+Out of stock

Ham & Salami

$8.29+

Salami

$7.29+

Wraps & Salads

Grilled Chicken

$7.89+

Our most popular Salad. Grilled white meat chicken topped with your choice of veggies and dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$7.89+

An all time favorite. Crisp Iceberg lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, topped with our popular grilled chicken.

Basil Pesto Chicken

$7.89+

Grilled all white meat chicken breast topped with our Home-made Basil and Parsley vinaigrette.

Country Fried Chicken

$9.94+

Our popular Crispy Chicken with bacon, lettuce and tomato topped with our Sweet Honey Mustard.

Veggie Overdose

$7.29

A Meat-less masterpiece. Your choice of all our freshly sliced and diced veggies.

American Club

$8.94+

Our Red, White, and Blue. You can’t go wrong with this classic. Turkey, Ham and Crispy Bacon.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$7.29+

Taking it back to the basics. Quarter pound patties, hand flattened on the grill and seasoned to perfection, served on a traditional burger bun.

Burger Sub

$7.29+

Your classic burger turned sub. Half moon patties served on a fresh hoagie.

Kids' Menu

Kid's Tenders

$8.99+

Our most popular kids meal. Juicy tenders served with fries.

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$6.69

Two ham and cheese sliders served with fries. Available toasted or cold.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

A childhood classic. Served with White American cheese, fries.

Kid's Burger Sliders

$7.29

Two sliders served with white American cheese, fries.

Sides & Drinks

Chips

$1.45

Curly Fry

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.29

Cookie

Baked Fresh Daily!!

Small Drink

$2.25

Large Drink

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.40

Canned Drink

$1.40

Tostada

$1.75

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Colada

$1.40

Half Colada

$0.70

Café con Leche

$1.98+Out of stock

Cortadito

$1.25Out of stock

Combos

Chip Combo

$3.25

Choice of Chip and Drink

Curly Fry Combo

$4.50

Curly Fry and Drink

Cookie Combo

$3.25

2 Cookies and a Drink.

Mozzarella Combo

$5.25

Mozzarella Sticks and a Drink.

check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sub Shop in West Kendall. Est. 2009

Location

14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

