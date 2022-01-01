Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arturo's Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2303 West Express Way 83

Weslaco, TX 78596

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Enchiladas
Chicken Milanesa
Arturos Parrillada 2 Mix

Lunch

Mexican Trio

$8.25

Asado De Puerco

$9.95

Carne Guisada

$8.95

Lonches & Soup

$8.25

Arturo's Flautas & Soup

$8.25

Catfish

$8.95

Chalupa and Soup

$8.95

Arturo's Crispy Tacos & Soup

$8.95

Beef Taquitos

$9.95

Appetizers

Arturo's Cheese Nachos

$6.00+

Fresh tortilla chips topped with American cheese and jalapeños.

Queso Flameado

$11.00

Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, grilled bell peppers and grilled onions.

Ceviche

$9.00

Fresh fish cut into bite size pieces marinated in lime juice, onions, jalapeños and cilantro.

Chile Con Queso

$4.00+

Perfect for dipping. Our delicious queso is always a great starter. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Arturo's Botana Sampler

$14.00

Great for sharing. Our botana sampler comes with quesadillas, chicken flautas and panchos

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Tender chopped fajitas, fresh salsa fresca, Oaxaca, and American cheese all grilled perfectly on 10 inch flour tortillas served with guacamole and sour cream on the side. $

Avocado Pico de Gallo

$4.00+

Fresh cubed avocado served with salsa fresca and corn tortillas.

Pico de Gallo/ Salsa Fresca

$3.00+

Traditional pico de gallo served with freshly made corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole

$6.00+

Arturo's Panchos

$7.00+

Fresh tortilla chips topped with refried beans, American cheese, onions, tomato and jalapeños

Cocktails, Soups & Salads

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Shrimp topped with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Campechana

$12.00

A delicious marriage of succulent shrimp and fresh avocado. Topped with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Shredded chicken, corn and black beans in a creamy sauce.

Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Chicken broth with tortilla strips, chicken, avocado and Oaxaca cheese.

Bean Soup

$3.00+

Family recipe of creamy bean soup with croutons.

Palmito

$9.00

Heart of palm cut in bite size pieces with homemade Italian dressing served with sliced

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken fajitas on a bed of mixed greens, tortilla strips, salsa fresca, corn, and black beans. Topped with avocado ranch dressing

Cilantro Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens and spinach, sunflower seeds, heart of palm, cucumber and avocado. Topped with our homemade cilantro ranch dressing

Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

Half of an avocado topped with our classic chicken salad or tuna salad, served with our own homemade potato chips.

Tacos & More

Arturo's Special

$14.00

Two crispy ground beef tacos, Two tamales, One cheese enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Mexican Plate

$12.00

The perfect meal when you want a little bit of everything-cheese enchilada, chile relleno, and a tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Special Mexican Plate

$15.00

One ground beef chile relleno, Two cheese enchiladas, Two crispy ground beef tacos, One tamal, guacamole, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chalupa Plate

$7.00+

Crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, chicken, onion and avocado.

Lonches Progreso

$9.00

Fresh bolillo rolls filled with ground beef, tomato, cilantro, lettuce, avocado and fresh queso fresco. Served with French fries and onion rings.

Tacos California

$11.00

Hand rolled and crispy, our flautas are filled with chicken. Topped with our homemade avocado sauce and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crispy Tacos

$10.00

Crispy ground beef tacos garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chiles Rellenos

$13.00

Poblano peppers breaded and stuffed with seasoned ground beef & cheese. Topped with a light tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Cecilia's Fajita Tacos

$14.00

Chicken or beef fajitas: corn or flour tacos, served with Mexican rice and your choice of charro or refried beans.

Tacos del Mar

$13.00

Soft corn tortillas filled with tender grilled fish. Avocado pico de gallo on the side. Served with French fries.

Tacos de la Calle

$15.00

Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tender charbroiled fajitas, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and fresh queso fresco. Served with charro beans and Mexican rice.

Chimichanga

$12.00

A 12 inch tortilla filled with your choice of tender chopped chicken or tender beef fajitas and Mexican rice. Topped with American cheese and homemade sauce.

Hamburger Mexicana

$11.00

A hamburger served with a Mexican twist. Beef patty topped with ham, avocado and Oaxaca cheese. Served with French fries.

Arturos Taco Bowl

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with beef, chicken or mixed fajitas, beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato and Oaxaca cheese

Enchiladas

All of our enchilada plates are served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Rio Bravo

$11.00

A lighter option, these vegetarian enchiladas are filled with sautéed calabacitas and corn. Garnished with melted Oaxaca cheese all covered with a delicious homemade cream sauce.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

Chicken enchiladas topped with our fresh homemade tomatillo sauce and garnished with melted Oaxaca cheese

Entomatadas

$14.00

Hand rolled chicken enchiladas topped with fresh tomato sauce and garnished with melted Oaxaca cheese.

Enmoladas

$14.00

Hand rolled chicken enchiladas topped with our mole sauce & queso fresco.

Cheese Enchiladas

$9.00

Corn tortillas filled with American cheese topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and American cheese.

Enchiladas Progreso

$12.00

Corn tortillas filled with American cheese and ground beef , topped with our homemade sauce

Fowl

Pollo Princesa

$12.00

Chicken breast sautéed in a rich white wine sauce and topped with almond slices, carrots, bell peppers and served with white rice

Fiesta Chicken

$11.00

A lighter option, grilled chicken breast topped with pico de gallo and sour cream served with vegetables

Chicken Mole

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade mole sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chicken Milanesa

$11.00

Chicken breast tenderized and breaded with our homemade batter, served with French fries and onion rings.

Chicken Tomatillo

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade tomatillo sauce garnished with shredded Oaxaca cheese and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Brocheta de Pollo

$11.00

Tender pieces of chicken breast grilled and skewered with fresh vegetables and bacon served on a bed of white rice.

Quail On It's Nest

$18.00

Seasoned quail grilled and served on a bed of shredded potato. Served with onion rings.

Cabrito

$34.00

Oven baked and delicious, our Cabrito is a customer favorite. Served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, charro beans and corn tortillas.

Cilantro Chicken

$11.00

Chicken Breast topped with our homemade Cilantro sauce

Beef Plates

Beef Milanesa

$20.00

Breaded center cut tenderloin filet. Served with French fries and onion

Arturo's Tampiqueña

$19.00+

Center cut tenderloin filet served with one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, charro beans, and guacamole.

Fajita Plate

$16.00

1/2 lb. of chicken, beef or mixed fajitas cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and guacamole.

Diego's Fajita Roll

$17.00

Thinly sliced fajita, grilled and stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and served with Mexican rice and charro beans.

Grilled Ribeye

$19.00

Served on a hot skillet with a grilled peppers and seasoned potatoes.

Ribeye Ranchero

$19.00

Diced ribeye sautéed in tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Arturos Parrillada 2 Beef

$32.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturos Parrillada 2 Chicken

$30.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturos Parrillada 2 Mix

$32.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturos Parrillada 4 Beef

$52.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturos Parrillada 4 Chicken

$50.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturo Parrillada 4 Mix

$52.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturo Parrillada 6 Beef

$72.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturos Parrillada 6 Chicken

$70.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Arturos Parrillada 6 Mix

$72.00

fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.

Seafood

Arturo's Frog Legs

$14.00

One of our famous dishes in Progreso. A pair of frog legs fried or grilled, served with French fries and onion rings.

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Delicately grilled and garnished with your choice of homemade cilantro sauce or hollandaise sauce served with white rice and vegetables.

Shrimp

$16.00

Butterfly shrimp golden fried in our homemade batter and served with French fries and onion rings.

Shrimp Alejandro

$16.00

Grilled shrimp stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, wrapped in bacon and served with French fries and onion rings.

Brocheta de Camaron

$14.00

Gulf shrimp, skewered and grilled with fresh vegetables and bacon served on a bed of white rice.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Corn or Flour tortilla filled with fried shrimp topped with Oaxaca cheese, served with French fries and onion rings.

Seafood Platter

$40.00+

Fried fish, fried shrimp and shrimp quesadillas. Served with French fries and onion rings.

Flounder monterry

$19.00

Flounder fillet stuffed with crab meat and topped with cheese served with grilled vegetables and white rice.

Pescado flounder

$17.00

Pescado red snapper

$19.00

Child Plates

Chicken Strips- Child

$5.95

Served with French fries.

Chicken Flautas- Child

$5.95

Chicken flautas served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Arturo's Tacos- Child

$5.95

Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, served with Mexican rice & refried beans. Substitute with Beef or Chicken Fajita Add $2

Hamburger- Child

$5.95

Beef burger with or without cheese, served with French fries.

Enchiladas - Child

$5.95

Quessadillas - child

$5.95

Desserts

Ice Cream Delight

$8.00

Layers of vanilla ice cream, pecans, cajeta and pastry crumbles

Arturo's Sundea

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream served on a crispy homemade cone toped with pecans and carmel

Arturo's Crepes

$6.00

Homemade crepes topped with cajeta

Flan

$5.00

Arturo’s Signature Desert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Three layer chocolate mousse cake

New York Cheese Cake

$7.00

Cheese cake with gram cracker crust topped with strawberry sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Moist vanilla cake blended with three kinds of milk topped with a whipped vanilla frosting

Ice cream

$3.00

Drinks

COCKTAILS

Pina Colada N/A

$5.95

Strawberry Daquiri N/A

$5.95

Clmato N/A

$4.95

Olive cocktail.

$3.00

Sides

Beans With Cheese

$1.75

Extra Rice

$1.50

Extra Onion Rings

$1.25

Corn Tortillas

Extra Crispy Taco

$2.75

Extra Beef Fajita Taco

$3.95

Extra Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.25

Extra Lonche Progreso

$2.95

Extra Refried Beans

$1.50

Charro Beans

$1.75

Guacamolito

$1.95

Extra French Fries

$1.25

Mixed Vegetables

$1.95

Flour Tortillas

Extra Shrimp

$2.00

Extra Lonche Progreso Fajita

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Bake Potato

$2.00Out of stock

Tortillas Mixa

Olive Cocktail

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Beans With Chorizo

$1.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

To Go Small Rice

$2.95

To Go Small Refried Beans

$3.95

To Go Large Rice

$5.00

To Go Large Refried Beans

$5.50

Special Cheese Nachos

$0.01

Chile toreado

$0.65

Grilled onions

$1.20

Extra quesadilla

$2.00

Extra flauta

$1.95

Yellow cheese

$0.75

White cheese

$0.75

Queso fresco

$0.75

16oz salsa

$3.00

Extra cheese enchilada

$1.75

Extra ground beef enchilada

$2.75

Taco De LA Calle

$6.00

Deposits

Half Room

$50.00

Full Room

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco, TX 78596

Directions

