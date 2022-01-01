Arturo's Bar and Grill
2303 West Express Way 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
Appetizers
Arturo's Cheese Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with American cheese and jalapeños.
Queso Flameado
Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, grilled bell peppers and grilled onions.
Ceviche
Fresh fish cut into bite size pieces marinated in lime juice, onions, jalapeños and cilantro.
Chile Con Queso
Perfect for dipping. Our delicious queso is always a great starter. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Arturo's Botana Sampler
Great for sharing. Our botana sampler comes with quesadillas, chicken flautas and panchos
Fajita Quesadilla
Tender chopped fajitas, fresh salsa fresca, Oaxaca, and American cheese all grilled perfectly on 10 inch flour tortillas served with guacamole and sour cream on the side. $
Avocado Pico de Gallo
Fresh cubed avocado served with salsa fresca and corn tortillas.
Pico de Gallo/ Salsa Fresca
Traditional pico de gallo served with freshly made corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole
Arturo's Panchos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with refried beans, American cheese, onions, tomato and jalapeños
Cocktails, Soups & Salads
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp topped with our homemade cocktail sauce.
Campechana
A delicious marriage of succulent shrimp and fresh avocado. Topped with our homemade cocktail sauce.
Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup
Shredded chicken, corn and black beans in a creamy sauce.
Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth with tortilla strips, chicken, avocado and Oaxaca cheese.
Bean Soup
Family recipe of creamy bean soup with croutons.
Palmito
Heart of palm cut in bite size pieces with homemade Italian dressing served with sliced
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken fajitas on a bed of mixed greens, tortilla strips, salsa fresca, corn, and black beans. Topped with avocado ranch dressing
Cilantro Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed greens and spinach, sunflower seeds, heart of palm, cucumber and avocado. Topped with our homemade cilantro ranch dressing
Stuffed Avocado
Half of an avocado topped with our classic chicken salad or tuna salad, served with our own homemade potato chips.
Tacos & More
Arturo's Special
Two crispy ground beef tacos, Two tamales, One cheese enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Mexican Plate
The perfect meal when you want a little bit of everything-cheese enchilada, chile relleno, and a tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Special Mexican Plate
One ground beef chile relleno, Two cheese enchiladas, Two crispy ground beef tacos, One tamal, guacamole, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chalupa Plate
Crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, chicken, onion and avocado.
Lonches Progreso
Fresh bolillo rolls filled with ground beef, tomato, cilantro, lettuce, avocado and fresh queso fresco. Served with French fries and onion rings.
Tacos California
Hand rolled and crispy, our flautas are filled with chicken. Topped with our homemade avocado sauce and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Crispy Tacos
Crispy ground beef tacos garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chiles Rellenos
Poblano peppers breaded and stuffed with seasoned ground beef & cheese. Topped with a light tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Cecilia's Fajita Tacos
Chicken or beef fajitas: corn or flour tacos, served with Mexican rice and your choice of charro or refried beans.
Tacos del Mar
Soft corn tortillas filled with tender grilled fish. Avocado pico de gallo on the side. Served with French fries.
Tacos de la Calle
Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tender charbroiled fajitas, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and fresh queso fresco. Served with charro beans and Mexican rice.
Chimichanga
A 12 inch tortilla filled with your choice of tender chopped chicken or tender beef fajitas and Mexican rice. Topped with American cheese and homemade sauce.
Hamburger Mexicana
A hamburger served with a Mexican twist. Beef patty topped with ham, avocado and Oaxaca cheese. Served with French fries.
Arturos Taco Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla filled with beef, chicken or mixed fajitas, beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato and Oaxaca cheese
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rio Bravo
A lighter option, these vegetarian enchiladas are filled with sautéed calabacitas and corn. Garnished with melted Oaxaca cheese all covered with a delicious homemade cream sauce.
Enchiladas Suizas
Chicken enchiladas topped with our fresh homemade tomatillo sauce and garnished with melted Oaxaca cheese
Entomatadas
Hand rolled chicken enchiladas topped with fresh tomato sauce and garnished with melted Oaxaca cheese.
Enmoladas
Hand rolled chicken enchiladas topped with our mole sauce & queso fresco.
Cheese Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with American cheese topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and American cheese.
Enchiladas Progreso
Corn tortillas filled with American cheese and ground beef , topped with our homemade sauce
Fowl
Pollo Princesa
Chicken breast sautéed in a rich white wine sauce and topped with almond slices, carrots, bell peppers and served with white rice
Fiesta Chicken
A lighter option, grilled chicken breast topped with pico de gallo and sour cream served with vegetables
Chicken Mole
Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade mole sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chicken Milanesa
Chicken breast tenderized and breaded with our homemade batter, served with French fries and onion rings.
Chicken Tomatillo
Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade tomatillo sauce garnished with shredded Oaxaca cheese and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Brocheta de Pollo
Tender pieces of chicken breast grilled and skewered with fresh vegetables and bacon served on a bed of white rice.
Quail On It's Nest
Seasoned quail grilled and served on a bed of shredded potato. Served with onion rings.
Cabrito
Oven baked and delicious, our Cabrito is a customer favorite. Served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, charro beans and corn tortillas.
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken Breast topped with our homemade Cilantro sauce
Beef Plates
Beef Milanesa
Breaded center cut tenderloin filet. Served with French fries and onion
Arturo's Tampiqueña
Center cut tenderloin filet served with one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, charro beans, and guacamole.
Fajita Plate
1/2 lb. of chicken, beef or mixed fajitas cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and guacamole.
Diego's Fajita Roll
Thinly sliced fajita, grilled and stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
Grilled Ribeye
Served on a hot skillet with a grilled peppers and seasoned potatoes.
Ribeye Ranchero
Diced ribeye sautéed in tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Arturos Parrillada 2 Beef
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturos Parrillada 2 Chicken
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturos Parrillada 2 Mix
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturos Parrillada 4 Beef
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturos Parrillada 4 Chicken
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturo Parrillada 4 Mix
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturo Parrillada 6 Beef
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturos Parrillada 6 Chicken
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturos Parrillada 6 Mix
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Seafood
Arturo's Frog Legs
One of our famous dishes in Progreso. A pair of frog legs fried or grilled, served with French fries and onion rings.
Grilled Salmon
Delicately grilled and garnished with your choice of homemade cilantro sauce or hollandaise sauce served with white rice and vegetables.
Shrimp
Butterfly shrimp golden fried in our homemade batter and served with French fries and onion rings.
Shrimp Alejandro
Grilled shrimp stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, wrapped in bacon and served with French fries and onion rings.
Brocheta de Camaron
Gulf shrimp, skewered and grilled with fresh vegetables and bacon served on a bed of white rice.
Shrimp Tacos
Corn or Flour tortilla filled with fried shrimp topped with Oaxaca cheese, served with French fries and onion rings.
Seafood Platter
Fried fish, fried shrimp and shrimp quesadillas. Served with French fries and onion rings.
Flounder monterry
Flounder fillet stuffed with crab meat and topped with cheese served with grilled vegetables and white rice.
Pescado flounder
Pescado red snapper
Child Plates
Chicken Strips- Child
Served with French fries.
Chicken Flautas- Child
Chicken flautas served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Arturo's Tacos- Child
Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, served with Mexican rice & refried beans. Substitute with Beef or Chicken Fajita Add $2
Hamburger- Child
Beef burger with or without cheese, served with French fries.
Enchiladas - Child
Quessadillas - child
Desserts
Ice Cream Delight
Layers of vanilla ice cream, pecans, cajeta and pastry crumbles
Arturo's Sundea
Vanilla ice cream served on a crispy homemade cone toped with pecans and carmel
Arturo's Crepes
Homemade crepes topped with cajeta
Flan
Arturo’s Signature Desert
Chocolate Cake
Three layer chocolate mousse cake
New York Cheese Cake
Cheese cake with gram cracker crust topped with strawberry sauce
Tres Leches Cake
Moist vanilla cake blended with three kinds of milk topped with a whipped vanilla frosting
Ice cream
Drinks
SODA
TEA/JUICE
Sides
Beans With Cheese
Extra Rice
Extra Onion Rings
Corn Tortillas
Extra Crispy Taco
Extra Beef Fajita Taco
Extra Chicken Fajita Taco
Extra Lonche Progreso
Extra Refried Beans
Charro Beans
Guacamolito
Extra French Fries
Mixed Vegetables
Flour Tortillas
Extra Shrimp
Extra Lonche Progreso Fajita
Side Salad
Bake Potato
Tortillas Mixa
Olive Cocktail
Chips and Salsa
Beans With Chorizo
Sliced Avocado
To Go Small Rice
To Go Small Refried Beans
To Go Large Rice
To Go Large Refried Beans
Special Cheese Nachos
Chile toreado
Grilled onions
Extra quesadilla
Extra flauta
Yellow cheese
White cheese
Queso fresco
16oz salsa
Extra cheese enchilada
Extra ground beef enchilada
Taco De LA Calle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco, TX 78596