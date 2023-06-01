  • Home
Asheville Pizza South 1850 Hendersonville Road Suite A

No reviews yet

1850 Hendersonville Road Suite A

Asheville, NC 28803

Our Pizzas

12" Our Pizza

12" "Did I Mention I'm Vegan"

$16.99

Vegan pepperoni and sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and vegan cheese. Substitute regular cheese for no extra charge

12" Big Boss

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

12" Cheese(create your own)

$13.99

12" Funky Chicken

$13.99

BBQ base, chicken, bacon, and red onion

12" Magnum Pie

$13.99

Ham, bacon, and pineapple with a coconut crust

12" Margherita

$13.99

Garlic and seasoned olive oil base, fresh mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil topped with a balsamic glaze

12" Meathead

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and bacon

12" Mom's Garden

$14.99

12" Moon Pie

$14.99

Parmesan crust, olive oil base, spinach, portabella mushrooms, feta, and artichoke hearts

12" Shear Delight

$13.99

Sesame seed crust, house pesto sauce base, portobello mushrooms, walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese

12" Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

12" The Magic Dragon

$14.99

Coconut crust, pesto base, curry chicken or curry vegan sausage, roma tomatoes, and red onions. Topped with a sweet chilli sauce

12" Veggie Groove

$14.99

Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

12" Pickled Pizza

$13.99

15" Our Pizza

15" "Did I Mention I'm Vegan"

$23.99

Vegan pepperoni and sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and vegan cheese. Substitute regular cheese for no extra charge

15" Big Boss

$23.99

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

15" Cheese(create you own)

$17.99

15" Funky Chicken

$20.99

BBQ base, chicken, bacon, and red onion

15" Magnum Pie

$20.99

Ham, bacon, and pineapple with a coconut crust

15" Margherita

$20.99

Garlic and seasoned olive oil base, fresh mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil topped with a balsamic glaze

15" Meathead

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and bacon

15" Mom's Garden

$21.99

15" Moon Pie

$21.99

Parmesan crust, olive oil base, spinach, portabella mushrooms, feta, and artichoke hearts

15" Shear Delight

$20.99

Sesame seed crust, house pesto sauce base, portobello mushrooms, walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese

15" Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

15" The Magic Dragon

$21.99

Coconut crust, pesto base, curry chicken or curry vegan sausage, roma tomatoes, and red onions. Topped with a sweet chilli sauce

15" Veggie Groove

$21.99

Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

15" Pickled Pizza

$20.99

1/2 1/2 Our Pizza

1/2 1/2 12" Our Pizza

1/2 1/2 15" Our Pizza

Your Pizzas

12" Cheese Only

$13.99

15" Cheese Only

$17.99

Main Menu

Beverages

Body Armor

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dasani

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.99

Mexi Coke

$2.50

Mexi Fanta

$2.50

Appetizers

Tater Tots

$5.99

A basket of fried potato barrels served with ketchup

Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Breaded and fried cauliflower served with your choice of original, BBQ, blowtorch, mild buffalo, honey sríracha, or mango habanero. Served with a 4oz side of ranch or blue cheese

Pickle Fries

$6.99

A large serving of breaded and fried pickles. Served with a side of ranch

Wings

$11.99

8 dry-rubbed wings with your choice of BBQ, blowtorch, mild buffalo, honey sriracha, or mango habanero. Served with a 4oz side of ranch or blue cheese

12" Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.99

Garlic butter and cheese on a 12" or 15" crust cut into strips. Served with a side of pizza sauce

15" Cheesy Bread Sticks

$15.49

Garlic butter and cheese on a 12" or 15" crust cut into strips. Served with a side of pizza sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.75

FRIED RAVIOLI

$6.99

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

A bed of spinach with red peppers, black olives, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers

Large Greek Salad

$7.99

A bed of spinach with red peppers, black olives, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers

Small House Salad

$4.99

A bed of spring mix with red and green peppers, red onions, and roma tomatoes

Large House Salad

$7.99

A bed of spring mix with red and green peppers, red onions, and roma tomatoes

Catering Greek Salad

$25.00

Catering House Salad

$25.00

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$7.99

Spaghetti with marinara and cheese baked. Add any toppings for $.50 each. Please limit to 3 additional toppings

Fettucini Alfredo

$7.99

Fettucini noodles covered in alfredo sauce. Add any toppings for $.50. Please limit to 3 additional toppings

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Layered chocolate cake slice with chocolate frosting and chocolate shavings

Cheesecake

$3.99

A slice of cheesecake covered in your choice of rotating sauces

Sides

Red Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Olive Oil

$0.75

Italian Seasoned Garlic Olive Oil

$0.75

Alfredo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Blowtorch

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

12" Dough Ball

$2.99

15" Dough Ball

$3.99

APS Anime Sticker

$1.00

APS Slayer Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Pick up and delivery pizza and beer shop.

1850 Hendersonville Road Suite A, Asheville, NC 28803

