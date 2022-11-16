Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Burger South Asheville

No reviews yet

1831 Hendersonville Road

Asheville, NC 28803

Popular Items

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!
No. 1 - Farm Burger
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

FB Snacks

Enjoy some farm fresh snacks!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

$4.00

Served with a side of Apple Butter.

Collards

Collards

$4.00

Slow cooked greens. (vegan, GF)

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$4.00

Gluten-free

Burgers

Build Your Own or Choose From Our Favorites
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

$10.99

Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.

Weekly Local Combo

Weekly Local Combo

$12.50

NOTE: This is not a Build Your Own Burger. This is a specialty burger that has already been determined. See www.farmburger.com/weeklyburger for details or call the store for our Weekly Local Burger.

Weekly Local Burger

Weekly Local Burger

$10.00

NOTE: This is not a Build Your Own Burger. This is a specialty burger that has already been determined. See www.farmburger.com/weeklyburger for details or call the store for our Weekly Local Burger.

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

$7.50

Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

$7.50

Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

$7.50

Start with our pastured-raised pork patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

$7.50

Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own BEYOND Burger

$10.25

Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

No. 1 - Farm Burger

No. 1 - Farm Burger

$9.50

100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

$9.50

Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Pasture-raised Pork, Candied Jalapeños, Lemongrass-Brussels Sprouts-Apple Slaw, Chili Mayo

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

$9.50

Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

$10.99

100% Grassfed Beef, Pasture-Raised Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg*, Salsa Verde.

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles, dijon mustard.

Fries & Rings

Fresh. Hand Cut. Housemade. All day, every day!
Basket of FB Fries

Basket of FB Fries

$5.50

Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.

Pimento Cheese Fries

Pimento Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.50

A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

$6.00

Panko breaded onion rings with a side of our smoked paprika mayo.

Rings & Fries

Rings & Fries

$6.00

The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.

Seasonal Salads

Seasonal salads made with locally sourced fresh produce.

Farm Salad - Side

$4.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad - Regular

Farm Salad - Regular

$6.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Regular

$11.50

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Farm Salad - Large

Farm Salad - Large

$11.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Side

$4.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad - Regular

Superfood Salad - Regular

$6.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Regular

$11.50

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Large

Superfood Salad - Large

$11.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Lil Farmers Menu

For kids or kids at heart!
Lil Cheeseburger Meal

Lil Cheeseburger Meal

$6.75

100% grassfed beef burger topped with yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Lil Cheeseburger

Lil Cheeseburger

$5.75

100% grassfed beef slider topped with yellow cheddar.

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.75

Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.

Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted on Texas toast. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted between two crispy grilled slices of white bread.

Beverages

Coca-Cola Classic

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.35

Can of ice cold Coca-Cola Classic

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.35

Can of ice cold Diet Coke

Sprite

$2.35
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Root Beer on Draft

$3.25

Floats & Shakes

Satisfy your thirst and your sweet tooth!
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.75Out of stock

Craft ice cream, made with rich and decadent Madagascar Vanilla and a pinch of sea salt. Simple and delicious!

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.75Out of stock

Craft ice cream, made with the finest dark chocolate. Simple, decadent and delicious.

Cola Float

Cola Float

$5.75Out of stock

Ice-cold cola poured over a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.75Out of stock

Refreshing draft root beer fizzing atop a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream. An American classic!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

Website

Location

1831 Hendersonville Road, 100, Asheville, NC 28803

Directions

