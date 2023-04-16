- Home
Aubree's South Lyon 21775 Pontiac Trail
21775 Pontiac Trail
South Lyon, MI 48178
Appetizers
Traditional Bone-In Wings
Tender, crispy chicken bone-in wings tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Aubree's Boneless Wings
Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Aubree's Bread
Hot bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Crispy, fresh Brussels sprouts tossed with Applewood smoked bacon, grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic aioli
Cheese Bread
Smothered with our signature five-cheese blend, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese
Carry Out Feta Bread
You Feta-Believe that you’ll love this appetizer! Out famous feta infused cheese bread is topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley.
Jumbo Soft Pretzels
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce
Pepperoni Feta Bread
Our classic feta bread topped with old world pepperon
Pot Roast Poutine
This popular Canadian dish meet's Aubree's melt-in-your-mouth pot roast! Thin cut French fries topped with oven roasted pot roast, Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds and savory gravy in our cast iron skillet
Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
Rattlesnake Feta Bread
Jalapenos, banana peppers and bacon
Layered Nacho Dip
Aubree’s twist on nachos with oven baked refried beans, 4-cheese topped with lettuce, diced tomato, jalapenos, black olives, and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa on the side.
Tuscan Feta Bread
Spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onion and sun-dried tomatoes
SW Egg Roll
Seasoned chicken breast, cheese, corn and black bean salsa, avocado wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with our house made creamy cilantro dipping sauce.
Guac & Chips
Housemade guacamole and tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
Housemade signature salsa and tortilla chips.
Greens & Soups
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.
Coronado Cobb Salad
Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese
Harvest Salad
Grilled marinated chicken over mixed greens with toasted walnuts, dried cherries, Michigan apples, crumbled bleu cheese and red onion
Citrus-Ginger Salad
Broccoli, Brussel, Kale mix and mandarin orange segments tossed in house made citrus ginger dressing and topped with crunchy wontons.
House Salad
Romaine, red onion, grape tomato, & our 4 cheese blend
Side Caeser Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.
Side Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese
Side House Salad
Romaine, red onion, grape tomato, & our 4 cheese blend
Chili
Similar to Mom's homemade chili with ground beef, spices, vegetables, and garnished with cheese and great onions.
Tomato Bisque
Fresh tomatoes, vegetables, and spices made smooth and taste straight out of the garden.
Entrees
Cabo Fish Tacos
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
Pasta Gone Bayou
Fresh chicken and cajun sausage with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, penne noodles, tossed in a cajun cream sauce and topped with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.
Fish & Chips
House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.
Pot Roast Poutine
This popular Canadian dish meets Aubree's melt-in-your mouth pot roast! Thin-cut French fries topped with over roasted pot roast, Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds, and savory gravy in our cast iron skillet.
Lasagna Rolls
Lasagna pasta with ricotta cheese baked with ground beef, sausage, and marinara sauce topped with our five cheese blend.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs made with ground beef, herbs, and spices cooked with a marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti.
Desserts
Aubree's Apple A's
Light and buttery cinnamon-dusted puff pastry, roasted Michigan apple slices, vanilla ice cream, and caramel drizzle.
Aubree's Cookie Crisp
Creamy chocolate chip cookie dough rolled in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
Chocolate Torte
Flourless, bittersweet chocolate torte with whipped cream.
New York Cheesecake
Choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
Aubree's Cinnamon Bread
Hot bread sticks brushed with butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with sweet vanilla icing.
Peanut Butter Cup Pies
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Small
Choose your Crust, Crust Flavor, Sauce, and don't forget to piles on the toppings.
Build Your Own Pizza Large
Choose your Crust, Crust Flavor, Sauce, and don't forget to piles on the toppings.
Small Margherita
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Small Supreme
Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Small Mighty Mighty Meat
Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Small The Big Kahuna
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
Small BBQ Chicken
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Large Margherita
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Large Supreme
Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Large Mighty Mighty Meat
Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Large The Big Kahuna
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
Large BBQ Chicken
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Calzones & Rolls
Pizza Rolls
Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls
Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.
Carry out/Delivery Calzone
12" folded pizza crust with traditional sauce and our signature five-cheese blend with a choice of two toppings.
Handhelds
Aubree's Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
Aubree's Sliders (1)
Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.
Aubree's Sliders (3)
Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.
Aubree's Turkey Reuben
Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
B.A.T. Grilled Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, tomatoes, and creamy Boursin cheese on grilled brioche bread, and served with a cup of tomato bisque or classic side.
Build Your Own Aubree's Burger
Our burgers are hand-pattied and cooked to order using 1/2 pound fresh ground chuck. Ground chuck may be substituted with grilled chicken breast or turkey burger. All burgers are served with one classic side choice (substitute signature side for just $1 more).
Monte Cristo
Grilled French toast with ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and strawberry jam.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast hand-dipped in house-made Nashville Hot sauce, topped with baby arugula, pickled red onion, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickles.
Old Detroiter Burger
Topped with Bavarian ham, Applewood smoked bacon, and Swiss cheese.
Pub Tacos (2)
Soft flour tortillas, cilantro sauce, cabbage, pickled red onions, Cotija cheese. Served with Side of Mexi-Corn Salad. Choose Between Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, or Carnitas as your proteins.
Pub Tacos (3)
Soft flour tortillas, cilantro sauce, cabbage, pickled red onions, Cotija cheese. Served with Side of Mexi-Corn Salad. Choose Between Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, or Carnitas as your proteins.
Italian Grinder
Oven toasted open faced hoagie roll with ham, pepperoni, 5-cheese blend garnished with lettuce, tomato, banana pepper rings, and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing.
Pot Roast Melt
Oven roasted pot roast layered with smoked Gouda cheese on oven toasted hoagie roll with our signature horseradish sauce and side of Au Jus.
Citrus-Ginger Chicken Wrap
Tender grilled chicken breast with broccoli, Brussels kale mix with mandarin orange segments tossed in a citrus ginger dressing in a flour tortilla wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Tender Grilled Chicken breast wrap with romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tender grilled buffalo chicken breast with carrot celery relish romaine in a flour tortilla.
Homestyle Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded deep fried chicken breast served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun.
Sides
Thin-Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Roasted Red Skin Potatoes
Side House Salad
House-Made Coleslaw
Broccoli
Cajun Fries
Side Greek Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Onion Rings
Mexi Corn Salad
Side Plain Brussels Sprouts
Catering
Catering Greek Salad
Catering Garden Salad
Catering Caesar Salad
Catering Feta Bread
Catering Mac & Cheese
Catering Bayou Pasta
Catering Chips & Salsa
Cookie Tray
Quart of Soup
Catering Pasta & Red Sauce
Catering Traditional (bone-in) Wings
Catering Boneless Wings
Catering Aubree's Bread
Catering Cheese Bread
Party Buffet #1
Party Buffet #2
Party Buffet #3
20 oz Soda
2 Lt Soda
Faygo
Catering Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Catering Cinnamon Bread
Roasted Red Skins
Veggie Tray
Kids Menu
Kids Boneless Wings
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Hamburger
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Chicken Breast
Kids Ham & Cheese Rollup
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Butter Noodle
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Ice Cream
Sundae Chocolate
Sundae Caramel
Apple Slices with Caramel
Sundae Strawberry
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
21775 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178