Aubree's South Lyon 21775 Pontiac Trail

No reviews yet

21775 Pontiac Trail

South Lyon, MI 48178

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza Large
Build Your Own Pizza Small
Build Your Own Aubree's Burger


Appetizers

Traditional Bone-In Wings

Traditional Bone-In Wings

$15.00

Tender, crispy chicken bone-in wings tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Aubree's Boneless Wings

Aubree's Boneless Wings

$12.00

Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Aubree's Bread

Aubree's Bread

$6.50

Hot bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy, fresh Brussels sprouts tossed with Applewood smoked bacon, grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic aioli

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$11.00

Smothered with our signature five-cheese blend, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese

Carry Out Feta Bread

Carry Out Feta Bread

$11.00

You Feta-Believe that you’ll love this appetizer! Out famous feta infused cheese bread is topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Jumbo Soft Pretzels

Jumbo Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce

Pepperoni Feta Bread

Pepperoni Feta Bread

$12.00

Our classic feta bread topped with old world pepperon

Pot Roast Poutine

Pot Roast Poutine

$13.00

This popular Canadian dish meet's Aubree's melt-in-your-mouth pot roast! Thin cut French fries topped with oven roasted pot roast, Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds and savory gravy in our cast iron skillet

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.

Rattlesnake Feta Bread

Rattlesnake Feta Bread

$13.00

Jalapenos, banana peppers and bacon

Layered Nacho Dip

Layered Nacho Dip

$12.00

Aubree’s twist on nachos with oven baked refried beans, 4-cheese topped with lettuce, diced tomato, jalapenos, black olives, and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa on the side.

Tuscan Feta Bread

Tuscan Feta Bread

$13.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onion and sun-dried tomatoes

SW Egg Roll

SW Egg Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Seasoned chicken breast, cheese, corn and black bean salsa, avocado wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with our house made creamy cilantro dipping sauce.

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Housemade guacamole and tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Housemade signature salsa and tortilla chips.

SL Feta Bread

$11.00

Greens & Soups

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.

Coronado Cobb Salad

Coronado Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken over mixed greens with toasted walnuts, dried cherries, Michigan apples, crumbled bleu cheese and red onion

Citrus-Ginger Salad

Citrus-Ginger Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Broccoli, Brussel, Kale mix and mandarin orange segments tossed in house made citrus ginger dressing and topped with crunchy wontons.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, red onion, grape tomato, & our 4 cheese blend

Side Caeser Salad

Side Caeser Salad

$3.50

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$3.50

Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.50

Romaine, red onion, grape tomato, & our 4 cheese blend

Chili

Chili

$4.00

Similar to Mom's homemade chili with ground beef, spices, vegetables, and garnished with cheese and great onions.

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Fresh tomatoes, vegetables, and spices made smooth and taste straight out of the garden.

Entrees

Cabo Fish Tacos

Cabo Fish Tacos

$15.00

Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.

Pasta Gone Bayou

Pasta Gone Bayou

$16.00

Fresh chicken and cajun sausage with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, penne noodles, tossed in a cajun cream sauce and topped with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.

Pot Roast Poutine

Pot Roast Poutine

$13.00

This popular Canadian dish meets Aubree's melt-in-your mouth pot roast! Thin-cut French fries topped with over roasted pot roast, Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds, and savory gravy in our cast iron skillet.

Lasagna Rolls

Lasagna Rolls

$17.00Out of stock

Lasagna pasta with ricotta cheese baked with ground beef, sausage, and marinara sauce topped with our five cheese blend.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00Out of stock

Homemade meatballs made with ground beef, herbs, and spices cooked with a marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti.

Lunch

Combos

Combos

$10.00

Available 11-3 P.M. Choose between your favorite 1/2 sandwich and side item for the perfect lunch.

Desserts

Aubree's Apple A's

Aubree's Apple A's

$7.50

Light and buttery cinnamon-dusted puff pastry, roasted Michigan apple slices, vanilla ice cream, and caramel drizzle.

Aubree's Cookie Crisp

Aubree's Cookie Crisp

$7.50

Creamy chocolate chip cookie dough rolled in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Flourless, bittersweet chocolate torte with whipped cream.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.

Aubree's Cinnamon Bread

Aubree's Cinnamon Bread

$6.00

Hot bread sticks brushed with butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with sweet vanilla icing.

Peanut Butter Cup Pies

$10.00

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza Small

Build Your Own Pizza Small

$11.00

Choose your Crust, Crust Flavor, Sauce, and don't forget to piles on the toppings.

Build Your Own Pizza Large

Build Your Own Pizza Large

$15.00

Choose your Crust, Crust Flavor, Sauce, and don't forget to piles on the toppings.

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$14.00

Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Small Supreme

Small Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Small Mighty Mighty Meat

Small Mighty Mighty Meat

$14.00

Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Small The Big Kahuna

Small The Big Kahuna

$14.00

Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$19.00

Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$19.00

Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Large Mighty Mighty Meat

Large Mighty Mighty Meat

$19.00

Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Large The Big Kahuna

Large The Big Kahuna

$19.00

Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.

Calzones & Rolls

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$13.00

Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls

Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls

$13.00

Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.

Carry out/Delivery Calzone

Carry out/Delivery Calzone

$14.00

12" folded pizza crust with traditional sauce and our signature five-cheese blend with a choice of two toppings.

SL Calzone

$6.00

Handhelds

Aubree's Reuben

Aubree's Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.

Aubree's Sliders (1)

Aubree's Sliders (1)

$5.00

Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.

Aubree's Sliders (3)

Aubree's Sliders (3)

$12.00

Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.

Aubree's Turkey Reuben

Aubree's Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.

B.A.T. Grilled Cheese

B.A.T. Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, tomatoes, and creamy Boursin cheese on grilled brioche bread, and served with a cup of tomato bisque or classic side.

Build Your Own Aubree's Burger

Build Your Own Aubree's Burger

$12.00

Our burgers are hand-pattied and cooked to order using 1/2 pound fresh ground chuck. Ground chuck may be substituted with grilled chicken breast or turkey burger. All burgers are served with one classic side choice (substitute signature side for just $1 more).

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Grilled French toast with ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and strawberry jam.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast hand-dipped in house-made Nashville Hot sauce, topped with baby arugula, pickled red onion, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickles.

Old Detroiter Burger

Old Detroiter Burger

$14.00

Topped with Bavarian ham, Applewood smoked bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Pub Tacos (2)

Pub Tacos (2)

$8.00

Soft flour tortillas, cilantro sauce, cabbage, pickled red onions, Cotija cheese. Served with Side of Mexi-Corn Salad. Choose Between Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, or Carnitas as your proteins.

Pub Tacos (3)

Pub Tacos (3)

$10.00

Soft flour tortillas, cilantro sauce, cabbage, pickled red onions, Cotija cheese. Served with Side of Mexi-Corn Salad. Choose Between Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, or Carnitas as your proteins.

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$15.00

Oven toasted open faced hoagie roll with ham, pepperoni, 5-cheese blend garnished with lettuce, tomato, banana pepper rings, and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing.

Pot Roast Melt

Pot Roast Melt

$15.00

Oven roasted pot roast layered with smoked Gouda cheese on oven toasted hoagie roll with our signature horseradish sauce and side of Au Jus.

Citrus-Ginger Chicken Wrap

Citrus-Ginger Chicken Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Tender grilled chicken breast with broccoli, Brussels kale mix with mandarin orange segments tossed in a citrus ginger dressing in a flour tortilla wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Tender Grilled Chicken breast wrap with romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Tender grilled buffalo chicken breast with carrot celery relish romaine in a flour tortilla.

Homestyle Chicken Sandwich

Homestyle Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Hand-breaded deep fried chicken breast served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun.

Sides

Thin-Cut Fries

Thin-Cut Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$3.50
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.50
House-Made Coleslaw

House-Made Coleslaw

$3.50
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.50Out of stock
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.50
Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$3.50
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50
Side Bacon Brussels Sprouts

Side Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50
Mexi Corn Salad

Mexi Corn Salad

$3.50

Side Plain Brussels Sprouts

$3.50

Catering

Catering Greek Salad

$45.00

Catering Garden Salad

$45.00

Catering Caesar Salad

$40.00

Catering Feta Bread

$25.00

Catering Mac & Cheese

$50.00

Catering Bayou Pasta

$55.00

Catering Chips & Salsa

$20.00

Cookie Tray

$20.00

Quart of Soup

$20.00

Catering Pasta & Red Sauce

$30.00

Catering Traditional (bone-in) Wings

$60.00

Catering Boneless Wings

$50.00

Catering Aubree's Bread

$16.00

Catering Cheese Bread

$25.00

Party Buffet #1

$16.00

Party Buffet #2

$18.00

Party Buffet #3

$20.00

20 oz Soda

$2.50

2 Lt Soda

$4.00

Faygo

$4.00

Catering Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$50.00

Catering Cinnamon Bread

$16.00

Roasted Red Skins

$20.00

Veggie Tray

$30.00

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kids Ham & Cheese Rollup

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Ice Cream

$1.50

Sundae Chocolate

$1.50

Sundae Caramel

$1.50

Apple Slices with Caramel

$1.50

Sundae Strawberry

$1.50

Pizza Kit

Large Pizza Kit

$6.49

Small Pizza Kit

$4.99
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
21775 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178

