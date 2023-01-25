Restaurant header imageView gallery

Auction Barn Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4016 New York 40

Argyle, NY 12809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

EGGS

1 EGG WITH TOAST

$4.00

2 EGGS WITH TOAST

$6.00

3 EGGS WITH TOAST

$8.00

OMELETTES

BACON AND CHEESE OMELETE

$8.00

CHEESE OMELETE

$7.00

HAM AND CHEESE OMELETE

$8.00

HASH AND CHEESE OMELETE

$9.50

SAUSAGE AND CHEESE OMELETE

$8.00

THE FARMERETTE OMELETE

$9.50

THE FARMERS OMELETE

$10.00

VEGGIE OMELETE

$9.50

WESTERN OMELETE

$9.50

PAN/FTOAST/WAF/FBD

1 FRENCH TOAST

$3.50

1 PLAIN PANCAKE

$3.50

1 BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$4.00

1 CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE

$4.00

2 FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

2 PLAIN PANCAKES

$7.00

2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$8.00

2 CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$8.00

FRIED BREAD DOUGH

$7.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$7.00

AB SPECIALTIES

SAUSAGE GRAVY & BISCUITS W/2 EGGS

$10.50

SAUSAGE GRAVY & BISCUITS

$7.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$8.00

EGGS IRISH

$12.00

SANDWICHES/BURRITOS

1 EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.50

2 EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

EARLY BIRD BURRITO

$9.00

VEG HEAD BURRITO

$9.00

SIDES/EXTRAS

BACON

$4.00

BAGEL

$3.50

BISCUIT

$2.00

BOWL OF GREEK YOGURT & GRANOLA

$5.00

CUP SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

ENGLISH

$2.00

EXTRA EGG

$2.00

FRUIT CUP

$3.00

GRILLED HARD ROLL

$2.00

GRILLED MUFFIN

$2.50

HAM

$4.00

HASH

$5.00

HOME FRIES

$4.00

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$1.00

SAUSAGE

$4.00

TOAST

$2.00

CUP OATMEAL

$3.50

PEANUT BUTTER

$0.50

KIDS COMBOS

1 PANCAKE WITH MEAT

$7.00

1 FRENCH TOAST WITH MEAT

$7.00

1 EGG, TOAST, HOME FRIES & MEAT

$7.00

REGULARS

COLONEL

$5.00

PAUL

$6.00

CRAIG

$15.00

BUFFET

ADULT BUFFET

$18.00

KIDS BUFFET

$12.00

SOUPS

CUP SOUP

$3.50

BOWL SOUP

$4.50

STARTERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

BONE IN WINGS

$14.00

LOADED NACHOS

$10.00

CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

FRIED CAULIFLOWER WITH CHEESE

$8.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

CHEF SALAD

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

BURGERS

CLASSIC AUCTION BURGER

$10.00

CATTLE RATTLE BURGER

$13.00

COWBOY BURGER

$13.00

SANDWICHES

BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.00

HOMESTEAD BLT

$11.00

COUNTRY CLUB

$14.00

ALL AMERICAN GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

AUCTIONEER REUBEN

$12.00

PULL PORK SLIDERS

$11.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00

CHICKEN QUESSADILLA

$11.00

FISH FRY

$11.00

COMBOS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$11.00

FRIED CLAMS

$11.00

MICHIGAN DOGS

$11.00

HOT SANDWICHES

HOT TURKEY

$13.00

HOT ROAST BEEF

$13.00

MAC N' CHEESE

CLASSIC MAC N' CHEESE

$9.00

BACON MAC N' CHEESE

$11.00

PULLED PORK MAC N' CHEESE

$12.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.00

SIDE MAC N' CHEESE

$5.00

MAC SALAD

$4.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$8.00

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$8.00

KIDS HOT DOG & FRIES

$8.00

HOT

COFFEE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

COLD

ICED COFFEE

$2.00

SMALL MILK

$2.00

LARGE MILK

$2.50

SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

JUICE

$3.00

SODA

$3.50

BOTTLED

$3.50

IN HOUSE DESSERTS

2 LAYER CRUST PIE

$6.00

CREAM PIE

$5.00

AB CHOCOLATE LEGACY CAKE

$4.00

PUDDING

$3.50

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.00

BARS

$3.50

GRAB N' GO DESSERTS

$1.00

$1.00

$2.00

$2.00

$3.00

$3.00

$4.00

$4.00

$5.00

$5.00

$6.00

$6.00

$7.00

$7.00

$8.00

$8.00

$9.00

$9.00

$10.00

$10.00

$12.00

$12.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

CRAFT

$1.00

$1.00

$2.00

$2.00

$3.00

$3.00

$4.00

$4.00

$5.00

$5.00

$6.00

$6.00

$7.00

$7.00

$8.00

$8.00

$9.00

$9.00

$10.00

$10.00

$12.00

$12.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

PAPER GIFT CERTIFICATES

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$40.00

$40.00

$50.00

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:30 am, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 am, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 am, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 am, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 am, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Country restaurant with farm to table food

Location

4016 New York 40, Argyle, NY 12809

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jacko's Corner - 190 N Main
orange starNo Reviews
190 Main Street Salem, NY 12865
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.4 • 314
54 River St Hudson Falls, NY 12839
View restaurantnext
Rozey's Tavern & Pizzeria - 450 Brownville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
450 Brownville Rd Gansevoort, NY 12831
View restaurantnext
Giavano's Pizzeria
orange star3.6 • 34
92 Saratoga Ave South Glens Falls, NY 12803
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ Medline - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
orange starNo Reviews
10 Glens Falls Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Common Roots Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
58 Saratoga Avenue South Glens Fall, NY 12803
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Argyle
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Manchester Center
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston