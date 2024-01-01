Restaurant info

Aventino is an airy and vibrant 130-seat bi-level restaurant that will showcase traditional Roman cuisine with nods to the Jewish ghetto neighborhood and chef Mike's Italian-Jewish background, such as shareable aperitivo snacks and antipasti like Carciofi ‘alla Giudia,’ fried artichokes in the Jewish style with mint and salsa verde and Suppli ‘alla Romana,’ risotto fritters with tomato, chicken brodo, mozzarella, and pecorino and handmade pastas such as Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe with pecorino Romano, parmigiano and black pepper and Pappardelle ‘al stracotto’ with slow-braised short rib and oxtail ragu, sofrito rosemary, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, alongside classic cocktails, including a selection of spritzes and negronis, as well as a large Italian-leaning wine list. The gorgeous space is anchored by a stunning green marble bar