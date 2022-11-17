Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avenue American Bistro

558 Reviews

$$

3632 Elizabeth St

Wayne, MI 48184

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Parm Fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch
General Tso's Cauliflower Bites

Shareable

Jalapéno Dip

$16.00

Sharp Cheddar / Cream Cheese / Smoked Jalapeno / Whole Grain Mustard / Scallion / Pretzel Bites / Hacienda Corn Chips

Rueben Egg Rolls

$16.00

Hand Rolled / Local Corned Beef / Kraut / Swiss / Scallion / Scratch Thousand Island

Smoked Wings

$16.00

Brined / Rubbed & Smoked In-House / Choice of Wing Sauce On The Side

Chipotle Hummus

$13.00

Scratch-Made Hummus / Chipotle Chili / Cilantro Chimichurri / Seasoned Won-Ton Chips

Loaded Nachos

$16.00

14 Hour Smoked Brisket Or Wood-Fired Chicken / Hacienda Corn Chips / Scratch Nacho Cheese Sauce / Shredded Romaine / House Pico / Lime-Crema

Hand-Dipped Tenders

$16.00

Dusted to order / Free-Range Organic Chicken Tenderloins / Choice of Sauce

Cheddar Crusted Quesadilla

$16.00

Wood-Fired Chicken / Truly Caramelized Onion / House Pickled Chilies / Munster-Mozzarella Blend / Local Detroit Flour Tortilla / Pico / Chipotle Aioli / Lime Crema

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Skewered / Rubbed & Seared Jumbo Shrimp / Sweet Chili Glaze / Organic Arugula & Spinach / Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp / Hand-Dipped and Dusted To Order / House Dill Cocktail Sauce Or Honey Sriracha

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$16.00

Street Tacos (2)

Shawarma Taco

$15.00

Wood-Fired Chicken / Roasted Red Pepper / Chipotle Hummus / Hand-Battered Cauliflower / Chili-Lime Tahini / Micro- Cilantro / Served On Lightly Toasted Hacienda Flour Tortillas

Baja Fish Taco

$15.00

Wild Caught Cod / Hand Dipped and Dusted to order / Chipotle Aioli / Shredded Romaine / Pico / Served on Two Hacienda Corn Tortillas-Dorado Style

Sweet Heat Shrimp

$15.00

Hand-Battered Shrimp / Honey Sriracha Glaze / Roasted Peanut Slaw / Toasted Sesame / Scallion / Served on two Hacienda Corn Tortillas-Dorado Style

Korean Brisket Taco

$16.00

14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket / Sweet Soy Glaze / Gochujang Mayo / Kimchi Slaw / Micro-Cilantro / Toasted Sesame / Served On Two Hacienda Corn Tortillas-Dorado Style

Sliders (2)

American Classic

$14.00

Prime Beef Seared & Steamed on Shaved Onions / Cheddar / Dill Pickles / Yellow Mustard (2)

White BBQ Brisket

$15.00

Prime Beef / Swiss / Smoked Brisket / Hand-Battered Onion Rings / Scratch White BBQ Sauce (2)

Chicken Soho

$15.00

Hand-Battered Chicken / Honey Chili Ginger Glaze / Gochjuang Mayo / Takuan Pickles / Sweet Chili Dijon Slaw / Fried Ramen / Toasted Sesame / Fresh Lemon (2)

Nashville Crispy Cod

$15.00

Hand-Battered Cod / Spicy Nashville Rub / Cajun Remoulade / Shredded Romaine / Pickled Red Onion / Bread and Butter Pickles on a Brioche Bun

Fresh Salads

Bistro

$12.00

Romaine / Carrot / Cucumber / Red Onion/ Roma Tomato / Dried Cranberry / Toasted Sliced Almond / Choice of dressing / Naan Bread

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine / Shaved Parmesan / Croûton / Naan Bread

Candied Pecan Feta

$14.00

Organic Arugula & Baby Spinach / Red Onion / Cucumber / Feta / Candied Pecan / Dried Cranberry / Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette / Naan Bread

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Flash-Fried Brussels / Shredded Romaine / Bacon / Gorgonzola / Candied Pecan / Dried Cranberry / Crispy Onion / Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette / Naan Bread

Hand-Held

All Served with Home Made Salt N' Pepper Chips

Chicken Feta Wrap

$11.00

Wood-Fired Chicken / Scratch Chipotle Hummus / Feta / Organic Arugula & Spinach / Red Onion / Roma Tomato / Cucumber / Creamy Balsamic / Local Detroit Tortilla Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Hand-Battered, Free-Range Organic Chicken Tenderloins / Sharp Cheddar / Scratch Buffalo Ranch / Local Detroit Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Wood-Fired Chicken / Chopped Bacon / Sharp Cheddar / Shredded Romaine / Red Onion / Roma Tomato / House Buttermilk Ranch / Local Detroit Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Wood-Fired Chicken / Shaved Parm / Shredded Romaine / Crouton / Caesar Dressing / Local Detroit Tortilla Wrap

Sides

Onion Soup

$8.00

10 Hour Truly Caramelized Onions / Roasted Vegetable Broth / Crostini / Provolone Cheese / Scallion

General Tso's Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Hand-Battered Cauliflower Florets / Sweet & Spicy Chili Glaze / Toasted Sesame / Scallion

Six-Cheese Mac

$8.00

Ditalini Noodles / Scratch Cheese Sauce / Broiled Parmesan Crust

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Sea Salt / Grated Parm / Roasted Garlic / Cilantro Fines Herbs

Cajun Spiked Fries

$7.00

Thin Cut/ Cajun Tossed

Fries

$6.00

Thin Cut / Sicilian Sea Salt / Black Pepper

House Chips

$6.00

Flash-Fried / Sicilian Sea Salt / Black Pepper

Sweet Chili Dijon Slaw

$5.00

Shaved Cabbage / Carrot / Scallion / Toasted Sesame

Chicken Lemon Rice

$7.00

Sauces

Avenue Sauce

$1.00

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

Cajun Remoulade

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Dill Cocktail

$1.00

Gochujang Mayo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Lime-Crema

$1.00

Red Pop BBQ

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00Out of stock

Chili-Lime Tahini

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

White BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Pepper Ketchup

$1.00

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Creamy Balsamic

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Maple Balsamic

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Dragon Fruit

$10.00

Virgin Strawberry Motito

$10.00

Virgin Liquid Sunshine

$10.00

Virgin Kon-Tiki

$10.00

Virgin Copper Mule

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Warrior Power- Dragon Ball Z

$4.00

Power Boost- Dragon Ball Z

$4.00

Bob Ross Energy

$5.00

Pac Man

$5.00

Ted Lasso Pregame

$5.00

Rick And Morty

$5.00

Duff

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

Americana Orange Cream

$5.00

Frostie Blue Cream

$5.00

Bubble Up Soda

$5.00

Coca~Cola

$5.00

Americana Cherry Cola

$5.00

Gamer Goop

$5.00

Nehi Orange Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Bazooka

$6.00

Marilyn Monroe Lemonade

$6.00

Zombie Brain Strawberry

$5.00

Brownie Caramel Root Beer

$5.00

Slime Licker Blue Razz

$6.00

Slime Licker Strawberry

$6.00

Hollywood Shirley Temple

$5.00Out of stock

Dad's Rootbeer

$5.00Out of stock

Vernors

$6.00

Sprite

$5.00

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Bumpy Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

German Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Blueberry Lemon

$7.00

Almond Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cake

$7.00

Almond Joy

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our kitchen is open! Place your Take-Away order online and have it ready for pick up.

Website

Location

3632 Elizabeth St, Wayne, MI 48184

Directions

